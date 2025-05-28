Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Isaac del Toro rebounds to win stage 17

By published

Maglia rosa claws back time with victory in Bormio, nullifying Carapaz's attack

Giro d&#039;Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro wins stage 17 in Bormio
Giro d'Italia 2025: Isaac del Toro wins stage 17 in Bormio (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

 Isaac del Toro struck back in the battle for the Giro d’Italia maglia rosa and extended his race lead, winning stage 17 to Bormio with a late attack 1.7km from the finish.

The Mexican leapt clear from a select group of GC favourites on the final climb of the day at Le Motte, 9km from the finish of the 155km stage, taking his main GC rival Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) with him.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews