Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Live - Can anyone crack Mads Pedersen on the hilly ride to Naples?
The longest stage of the 2025 Corsa Rosa is perfect for a breakaway but Lidl-Trek will surely want to win again
Unfortunately Alessandro Pinarello (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) did not start after his crash yesterday.
Ouch. The neutralised sectors includes some steep climbs.
The stage has started under grey skies, with some riders wearing gillet.
The weather predictions say it could rain in the final kilometres in Naples.
The riders begin the 9.9km neutralised sector.
That means the riders face 236.9km in the saddle today.
Here we go.
The riders are lined-up for the roll out from Potenza.
Mads Pedersen is dominating the first week of the Giro and won his third stage on Wednesday in Matera.
This is how he did it, with reaction, photos and results in our stage report.
Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen extends his lead with third win on stage 5 in Matera.
Stage 6 is long at 227km, almost 65km longer than the average stage distance for this year's race.
The stage begins in Potenza in the the hills of Basilicata and heads northwest towards Campania and Naples. It includes two KOMs on the route before the fast ride into Naples.
The stage starts with a climb out of Potenza, ideal to launch attacks, then the first KOM comes at kilometre 40 after a gradual descent.
It is a long, 19.9km climb to Valco di Monte Carruozzo, with gradients that reach 11%.
There is a rolling 50km to the second KOM, a manageable category 3 climb at Monteforte Irpino.
From there the road heads to Naples going north of Mount Vesuvius before diving to the spectacular Napoli coastline.
This is the stage 6 profile. The early climbs are ideal for a break to get away and to open a significant gap on the sprinter's peloton.
This is the map of today's stage.
The stage is 227km long and the longest in this year's Giro.
It's an early start for the riders and for our live coverage. As always, we'll have all the action from the stage and post-race reaction, images and news stories from Alasdair Fotheringham and James Moultrie on the ground in Italy.
Buongiorno, hello and welcome to our live coverage of the stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia.
It's a long, rolling ride from Potenza to Naples and will be a fascinating battle between the breakaway and the sprinters.
