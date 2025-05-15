Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Live - Can anyone crack Mads Pedersen on the hilly ride to Naples?

By last updated

The longest stage of the 2025 Corsa Rosa is perfect for a breakaway but Lidl-Trek will surely want to win again

Refresh

To understand in detail what happened on stage 5, look back at our live coverage.  

Unfortunately Alessandro Pinarello (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) did not start after his crash yesterday. 

Ouch. The neutralised sectors includes some steep climbs. 

The stage has started under grey skies, with some riders wearing gillet.

The riders begin the 9.9km neutralised sector. 

Here we go. 

Mads Pedersen is dominating the first week of the Giro and won his third stage on Wednesday in Matera. 

Stage 6 is long at 227km, almost 65km longer than the average stage distance for this year's race.  

This is the stage 6 profile. The early climbs are ideal for a break to get away and to open a significant gap on the sprinter's peloton.

This is the map of today's stage.

The stage is 227km long and the longest in this year's Giro. 

Buongiorno, hello and welcome to our live coverage of the  stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia.

Latest on Cyclingnews