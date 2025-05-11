Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen blazes to sprint victory on stage 3 and reclaims maglia rosa

Corbin Strong second and Orluis Aular third in final Albanian stage of the Grand Départ

Lidl-Trek&#039;s Danish rider Mads Pedersen (C) wearing the points classification mauve jersey (Maglia Ciclamino) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 3rd stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Vlore to Vlore in Albania, on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the third stage (Image credit: Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen and Lidl-Trek completed a perfect tactic plan on the road to Valona, with the Dane winning the sprint and retaking the maglia rosa after his teammates controlled the attacks and led the chase all day on the final stage in Albania.

Pedersen started his sprint early, Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) was on his wheel and came up alongside him but could not match the Dane's finishing speed. Orluis Aular (Movistar) was again in the thick of the sprint, taking third.

Image 1 of 6
VLORE ALBANIA MAY 11 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 3 a 160km stage from Vlore to Vlore UCIWT on May 11 2025 in Vlore Albania Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Stage 3 winner Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) reclaims maglia rosa(Image credit: Getty Images)
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

