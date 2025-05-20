Giro d'Italia: Daan Hoole wins stage 10 TT as Isaac Del Toro hold maglia rosa
Hoole takes surprise win against pre-stage favourite Josh Tarling as Roglic gains time in overall
Daan Hoole stormed to Lidl-Trek’s fourth victory of the Giro d’Italia, upsetting the odds to beat overwhelming time trial favourite Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) to win stage 10 in Pisa.
The Dutch champion completed his ride within the first hour of the time trial, beating previous hot seat occupier Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) by 10 seconds to set a time of 32:30 with an average speed of 52.8kph.
Tarling, who set off two minutes after Hoole finished his ride, was quickest at the first checkpoint in Pontetto but faded as his ride went on. He shed 24 seconds to Hoole after the first checkpoint and eventually crossed the line seven seconds down to surprisingly miss out on the win.
Tarling’s time of 32:37 put him three seconds up on Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep), who finished five minutes later, leaving the two Britons to fill out the podium behind Hoole.
Italian riders Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) and Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease A Bike) rounded out the top five with times of 32:53 and 32:54, with the quintet the only riders to break the 33-minute barrier on the day.
More to come...
Results
