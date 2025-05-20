Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Daan Hoole wins stage 10 TT as Isaac Del Toro hold maglia rosa

Hoole takes surprise win against pre-stage favourite Josh Tarling as Roglic gains time in overall

Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) en route to race victory on the stage 10 ITT at the 2025 Giro d'Italia
Daan Hoole (Lidl-Trek) en route to race victory on the stage 10 ITT at the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Daan Hoole stormed to Lidl-Trek’s fourth victory of the Giro d’Italia, upsetting the odds to beat overwhelming time trial favourite Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) to win stage 10 in Pisa.

The Dutch champion completed his ride within the first hour of the time trial, beating previous hot seat occupier Ethan Hayter (Soudal-QuickStep) by 10 seconds to set a time of 32:30 with an average speed of 52.8kph.

