Giro d'Italia: Nico Denz saves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's race with stage 18 victory
Maestri, Planckaert round out stage podium as breakaway wins the day
Germany's Nico Denz powered home to claim a fine solo breakaway victory in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, and provide some much needed consolation for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe following the collapse of their GC bid.
After both Red Bull's overall leaders, Jai Hindley and Primož Roglič, crashed out injured, it was time for the team workers to shine and Denz did so in style in the final transition stage of the 2025 Giro.
Part of a group of 35 that went clear in the hilly opening segment, Denz then made it across as a smaller breakaway of 11 punched its way ahead. He then blasted clear alone 11 kilometres from the line to clinch the third Giro stage win of his career.
Second, around 50 seconds back, was Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) with Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claiming third.
The GC peloton finally rolled home more than 10 minutes down, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) not amongst their number. The Spaniard, already suffering an injured knee and stung by a bee on stage 17, abandoned after just 30 kilometres of racing.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: Nico Denz saves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's race with stage 18 victoryMaestri, Planckaert round out stage podium as breakaway wins the day
-
As it happened: Big breakaway stays away to win on Giro d'Italia stage 18Nico Denz the strongest from 35-rider break as Maestri and Planckaert fill out podium
-
'You have to have luck here' - Petr Vakoč hopes third time is the charm in Unbound title pursuitCzech rider heads to Emporia as in-form rider after consistent 2025 campaign
-
Juan Ayuso abandons Giro d'Italia stage 18 after bee sting compounds knee injury woesUAE Team Emirates-XRG contender drops back and quits after 30 kilometres