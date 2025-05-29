Giro d'Italia: Nico Denz saves Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's race with stage 18 victory

Germany's Nico Denz powered home to claim a fine solo breakaway victory in stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia, and provide some much needed consolation for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe following the collapse of their GC bid.

After both Red Bull's overall leaders, Jai Hindley and Primož Roglič, crashed out injured, it was time for the team workers to shine and Denz did so in style in the final transition stage of the 2025 Giro.

Part of a group of 35 that went clear in the hilly opening segment, Denz then made it across as a smaller breakaway of 11 punched its way ahead. He then blasted clear alone 11 kilometres from the line to clinch the third Giro stage win of his career.

Second, around 50 seconds back, was Mirco Maestri (Polti-VisitMalta) with Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claiming third.

The GC peloton finally rolled home more than 10 minutes down, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) not amongst their number. The Spaniard, already suffering an injured knee and stung by a bee on stage 17, abandoned after just 30 kilometres of racing.

More to come.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling