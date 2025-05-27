Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Live - Final week opens with hardest mountain test so far for Del Toro and his GC rivals
By James Moultrie last updated
Riders head from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, with 203km, almost 5000m of elevation gain and a summit finish to contend with
Refresh
Riders are due to roll out from the neutralised start in just under 20 minutes at 11:20 local time in Italy, with the flag drop and racing proper to get underway at 11:35 CET.
Here's a look at the profile of today's brutal stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino (Brentonico) , with the 203km route taking in almost 5000m of elevation gain.
Hello and welcome back to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 Giro d'Italia! Stage 16 opens up a hellish final week of action, where the overall winner will be decided on a series of mountain days.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 16 Live - Final week opens with hardest mountain test so far for Del Toro and his GC rivalsRiders head from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, with 203km, almost 5000m of elevation gain and a summit finish to contend with
-
Proper lightweight bikes aren’t dead, and the Scott Addict RC ultimate proves itOnce you stop obsessing over aerodynamics you start having a lot more fun
-
Canyon's new suspension fork is really promising, but it leaves the Grail feeling a little mismatchedThe brand's new suspension fork has been designed in partnership with DT Swiss and will feature on a Grail gravel bike
-
'He's much better' - Primoz Roglič battles on in Giro d'Italia, confirmed to start stage 162023 Giro winner tenth overall, lost time after multiple crashes in first two weeks
-
It's Gravel Week at CyclingnewsCyclingnews heads off the beaten path for a week of gravel tech, news, features and more
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Quinn Simmons goes solo to claim another elite men's road race titleLidl-Trek rider wins ahead of pursuing Evan Boyle while Gavin Hlady takes third in five way sprint for final podium spot
-
'He's got amazing numbers' - Tadej Pogačar enjoys weekend off at Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix during Tour de France trainingUAE Team Emirates-XRG leader to ride Critérium du Dauphiné and complete Tour de France recon in June
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov defends junior women's road race titleAlexis Jaramillo second, Bridget Ciambotti third in Charleston
-
USA Pro Road Championships: Kash Adamski wins junior men's road race titleBrady Hogue second, Ashlin Barry third in Charleston