Milan-San Remo 2022
Stages
Milan-San Remo 202219 March 2022 | Sanremo | WorldTour
Elite Men2022-03-19
Latest Content on the Race
Seven conclusions from Milan-San Remo
By Stephen Farrand, Daniel Benson published
Analysis How Stuyven dared to lose, questions about Ineos' tactics, close again for Caleb Ewan and why spring has sprung
Michael Matthews rues another Milan-San Remo miss
By Cyclingnews published
News ‘I thought this year was going to be the one' says 6th placed BikeExchange rider
Ganna hits back at criticism over Ineos’ Milan-San Remo tactics
By Daniel Benson published
News 'Let’s not all play at being a DS with all the ifs and buts' says Italian
Jasper Stuyven: Nobody is unbeatable
By Stephen Farrand published
News Belgian beats Van Aert, van der Poel and Alaphilippe to win Milan-San Remo
Julian Alaphilippe: I couldn’t have done much more at Milan-San Remo
By Barry Ryan published
News World champion attacks on Poggio again but has to settle for 16th
Tom Pidcock: I didn’t know where I was going on the Poggio descent
By Daniel Benson published
News Ineos Grenadiers rider takes 15th on Milan-San Remo debut despite recent tendonitis
Peter Sagan bounces back to finish fourth at Milan-San Remo
By Stephen Farrand published
News 'It was a bittersweet Milano-San Remo for me' says Bora-Hansgrohe leader
Caleb Ewan surprises on Poggio but settles for second at Milan-San Remo
By Barry Ryan published
'It would have been nice to have one guy there to keep it together'
Van der Poel: Poggio attacks came too late in Milan-San Remo
By Daniel Benson published
News Dutch rider takes fifth in Italian Classic after Stuyven pulls off a late attack
