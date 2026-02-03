Unibet Rose Rockets' 2026 Grand Tour hopes on hold as RCS Sport delay naming Giro d'Italia wildcard teams

Fan-favourite team invited to Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo but Caja Rural secure final Tirreno-Adriatico wildcard

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 25: (L-R) Odd C. Eiking of Norway, Dylan Groenewegen of Netherlands and Team Unibet Rose Rockets prior to the 42nd Classica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 - Gran premio Valencia 2026 a 200km one day race from La Nucia to Valencia on January 25, 2026 in La Nucia, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Unibet Rose Rockets at the 2026 Classica Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Unibet Rose Rockets team have been invited to Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo but will have to wait a little longer to find out if they will ride the Giro d'Italia and so any Grand Tour in 2026.

Italian organisers RCS Sport have revealed the wildcard invitations for their March races, but held off revealing the final wild cards for the Giro d'Italia as they consider their options and perhaps negotiate with teams.

The 2026 Giro d'Italia starts on May 8 in Nessebar, Bulgaria and finishes on May 31 in Rome. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Derek Gee-West (Lidl-Trek), Richard Carapaz (EF-EducationFirst), and Ben O'Connor (Jayco-AlUla) are all expected to fight for the maglia rosa.

The Vuelta a España, which is also owned by ASO, quickly announced their wildcard teams, inviting Spanish teams Kern Pharma and Burgos Burpellet BH. Caja Rural missed out but were happy to be invited to the Tour de France that begins in Barcelona.

STRADE BIANCHE, TIRRENO-ADRIATICO AND MILAN-SAN REMO TEAMS

Alpecin-Premier Tech (WT)

Bahrain Victorious (WT)

Decathlon CMA CGM (WT)

EF Education-EasyPost (WT)

Groupama-FDJ United (WT)

Ineos Grenadiers (WT)

Lidl-Trek (WT)

Lotto Intermarché (WT)

Movistar (WT)

NSN Cycling (WT)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (WT)

Soudal-QuickStep (WT)

Jayco AlUla (WT)

Picnic PostNL (WT)

Visma-Lease a Bike (WT)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG (WT)

Uno-X Mobility (WT)

XDS Astana (WT)

Strade Bianche ProTeams:

Cofidis (PRT) – automatic invitation

Pinarello-Q36.5 (PRT) – automatic invitation

Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT) – automatic invitation

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Team Polti VisitMalta (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali (PRT) – wildcard invitation

MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Unibet Rose Rockets (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Tirreno-Adriatico ProTeams:

Pinarello-Q36.5 (PRT) – automatic invitation

Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT) – automatic invitation

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Team Polti VisitMalta (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Solution Tech-Nippo-Rali (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Milan-San Remo ProTeams:

Cofidis (PRT) – automatic invitation

Pinarello-Q36.5 (PRT) – automatic invitation

Tudor Pro Cycling (PRT) – automatic invitation

Bardiani CSF 7 Saber (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Team Novo Nordisk (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Team Polti VisitMalta (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Unibet Rose Rockets (PRT) – wildcard invitation

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

