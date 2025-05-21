Giro d'Italia stage 11 Live - Breakaway the favourites on mid-mountain stage

Refresh

The three leaders have been caught on this uphill and the race is all back together.

Although there are no official climbs until San Pellegrino, the riders are currently climbing Montemagno, which rises at 4.4% for 3km.

Muñoz has dropped out of the lead group.

The Pedersen group has been caught.

One of those chasing riders is Mads Pedersen, who's dragging about 10 other riders with him.

180KM TO GO The quartet has a lead of 17 seconds over the peloton, but there are some riders in between chasing them.

Martin Marcellusi, Owain Doull, Fabio Van den Bossche and Francisco Muñoz are the four riders.

A group of four have a lead of a few seconds.

A few riders joined Van Aert, but they've all been brought back.

Wout van Aert attacks right from the off. He must mean business today.

OFFICIAL START And they're off!

The official start has been delayed a little, but the riders will see the flag shortly.

Although the fearsome San Pellegrino is to come later, the first section of this race is flat, which will give multiple riders the chance to get into the day’s breakaway, rather than just the climbers. It could be a huge fight at the start.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Blue skies have greeted the riders at the start today, much to many's relief after yesterday's treacherous rain.

The riders have left the unofficial start, and will be racing for real in about fifteen minutes.

Primož Roglič gained some time yesterday in the time trial, but has been in the wars with two crashes in the space of three days. He still has ground to make up to take the pink jersey, and has no more time trials to depend upon to gain time, so will have to attack at some point - could today be the stage for a surprise, ambitious move?

Del Toro remains in the pink jersey, but with his lead reduced after a challenging time trial yesterday. Although the second half of this stage is a lot less complicated than the first, the San Pellegrino mountain will still be a stern test of his climbing ability, especially as he enters unknown territory competing for GC into the second week of a Grand Tour.

15 minutes until the riders roll out in Viareggio.

Isaac Del Toro continues in the race lead today after defending the maglia rosa in the stage 10 time trial. Check out the current Giro d'Italia GC standings here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage 11 will feature 3,800 metres of climbing, but the biggest test, the 13.8km, 8.8% Passo San Pellegrino, lies over 90km from the finish line.

Some news away from the Giro this morning as the Tour de France has unveiled details of its final stage in Paris. It's unlikely to be one for the sprinters as race organisers ASO have added three climbs of the Montmartre late in the stage. The 2025 Tour de France will climb Montmartre just 6km from the finish on final stage

Giro d'Italia time trial brings subtle GC shifts, but the real race of truth is still to come – Analysis Primož Roglič and Juan Ayuso on convergent trajectories, with battle looming in a climb-loaded second half (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia: Daan Hoole wins stage 10 TT as Isaac del Toro holds maglia rosa Hoole takes surprise win against pre-stage favourite Josh Tarling as Roglic gains time in overall

Check out Tuesday's stage 10 time trial results below.

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 11 preview - Mountains return for midweek sparring in the Apennines Wednesday's race covers 185km from Viareggio to Castelnovo Né Monti

The stage kicks off in half an hour with a 7.5km ride through the neutral zone.

A look at today's stage 11 profile. (Image credit: RCS Sport/Giro d'Italia)