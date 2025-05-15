Recommended reading

Jai Hindley abandons Giro d'Italia, stage temporarily neutralised after chain reaction crash on wet roads

Former winner the worst affected as multiple riders go down with 70km to go

NAPOLI ITALY MAY 15 Steven Kruijswijk of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Michael Hepburn of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and a general view of the peloton stopped while the race is neutralized due to a crash in the peloton during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 6 a 227km stage from Potenza to Napoli UCIWT on May 15 2025 in Potenza Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Organisers neutralise stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia after a series of crashes on wet roads (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) has abandoned the Giro d'Italia after being involved in a crash on stage 6 that caused the race to be neutralised.

The neutralisation was called at 71km from the finish in Napoli following a mass crash in the peloton, with Hindley among the first to fall. Scores of riders hit the deck on the wet roads of a downhill run through the town of Sperone, coming off the third-category climb of Monteforte Irpino.

