Giro d'Italia: Wout van Aert triumphs on strade bianche to win stage 9

Isaac del Toro takes maglia rosa as Roglič loses time following crash

SIENA ITALY MAY 18 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 9 a 181km stage from Gubbio to Siena UCIWT on May 18 2025 in Siena Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Wout van Aert wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) clapped his doubters about the ears with an emphatic victory on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, out-sprinting Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) into the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

The duo were part of a group that bridged to the breakaway on the second sector of gravel on the 181km stage, and, after leaving attacker Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) behind, gained enough time to put Del Toro into the maglia rosa.

