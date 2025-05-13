Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Casper van Uden claims stage 4 sprint victory as Mads Pedersen is delayed behind late-race crash

Olav Kooij finishes second, Maikel Zijlaard third in Lecce, with Pedersen off the podium in fourth but keeps overall lead

Picnic-PostNL pulled off a major coup on stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia, controlling the bunch sprint and delivering Casper Van Uden to the victory.

The 23-year-old Dutchman held off Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Maikel Zijlaard (Tudor) and race leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) at the end of the 189-kilometre stage to Lecce.

