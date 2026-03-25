Climate protester sits down on cobbles in front of oncoming peloton at Ronde Van Brugge

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Protestor jumps out of the way at the last moment but defending champion ends up crashing

A protestor sits on the road while riders compete in the &#039;Ronde van Brugge&#039; men&#039;s elite one-day cycling race, 202,9 km from and to Bruges on March 25, 2026. (Photo by MAARTEN STRAETEMANS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
A protester sits sitting on the cobbles with a t-shirt reading "Kids dying by the climate crisis' (Image credit: Getty Images)

A climate protester sat down in the middle of the cobblestone sector in front of an oncoming peloton at the Ronde Van Brugge on Wednesday.

The protester, wearing a white t-shirt with the message 'kids dying by the climate crisis in 3,2,1...' jumped up and out of the way at the very last moment.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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