Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Live - Final GC showdown on mighty Colle delle Finestre

By last updated

Isaac Del Toro attempts to defend pink jersey on climactic stage of GC racing

Giro d'Italia - Everything you need to know

Refresh

170KM TO GO

There’s a notable lack of climbing specialists in these two lead groups, with only Carlos Verona really standing out. That might mean there are teams and riders who want to keep these breaks in check before making their own moves on the climbs later on, with an eye for the stage win.

SESTRIERE VIALATTEA ITALY MAY 31 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Purple Points Jersey during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 20 a 2053km stage from Verres to Sestriere Vialattea 2036m UCIWT on May 31 2025 in Sestriere Vialattea Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

180KM TO GO

Mosca is no longer taking turns in the front group, with his two teammates Pedersen and Verona in the chase group behind. 

SESTRIERE VIALATTEA ITALY MAY 31 LR Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Kim Heiduk of Germany and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete in the breakaway during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 20 a 2053km stage from Verres to Sestriere Vialattea 2036m UCIWT on May 31 2025 in Sestriere Vialattea Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That chase group is making up ground, 36 seconds ahead of the peloton and 38 seconds behind the leaders.

The Pedersen chase group also contains his teammate Verona, Hayter, Bussato,  Barrenetxea and Tarozzi.

Del Toro is having a chat with Egan Bernal towards the back of the peloton. Bernal won his first Grand Tour at the age of 22 - if Del Toro succeeds in wrapping up this Giro, he’ll do so at the even younger age of 21.

A chasing group of 6 riders have now succeeded in breaking clear of the peloton. Among them is Mads Pedersen in his maglia ciclamino.

190KM TO GO

Like yesterday, it’s very hot out there, which will make an already gruelling stage even harder.

The peloton hasn’t sat up, and there are still riders trying tentative attacks, but the gap has grown out to 50 seconds.

VERRES ITALY MAY 31 LR Ethan Hayter of Great Britain and Team Soudal QuickStep Manuele Tarozzi of Italy and Team VF Group Bardiani CSF Faizane James Shaw of Great Britain and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 20 a 2053km stage from Verres to Sestriere Vialattea 2036m UCIWT on May 31 2025 in Verres Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

200KM TO GO

Other teams in this group are Cofidis, Alpecin, Lidl and Soudal.

It’s actually a 6-man group rather than 5, and is currently being led by Enzo Paleni.

Five riders have a small gap, with the ever-aggressive Dries De Bondt among them.

The opening 60km of this stage are flat, so it's not just the climbers who can try and get into the break.

OFFICIAL START

Be sure to have a read of our preview of the stage.

The riders are on the move through the neutralised zone, and will be racing for real soon. Excitement is building!

The main man trying to dislodge Del Toro from the top of the classification at this last hurdle is Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian has been aggressive for much of this Giro, and has succeeded in gradually chipping away at Del Toro’s lead to the point where he’s only 43 seconds adrift. 

Having held the pink jersey since the end of the first week, it all comes down to this for Isaac del Toro. He told Cyclingnews that he wants to stay “calm” today, but that’s going to be hard amid such tension. His lead on GC is only slender, but he only has one more day to defend it for. 

It’s the climactic GC showdown of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, and the stage is set for a thriller. The podium replaces remain so closely poised, with just 43 seconds between first and second, and 38 seconds between second and third - gaps that could be obliterated on a mountain as fearsome as Colle delle Finestre.

Hello and welcome to stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews