Giro d'Italia Stage 20 Live - Final GC showdown on mighty Colle delle Finestre

170KM TO GO The Pedersen chase group is nearly with the lead group now, with just 15 more seconds to make up. The peloton is an further one minute behind.

There’s a notable lack of climbing specialists in these two lead groups, with only Carlos Verona really standing out. That might mean there are teams and riders who want to keep these breaks in check before making their own moves on the climbs later on, with an eye for the stage win.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here’s the second group on the road, being led by Mads Pedersen.

180KM TO GO The lead group is 35 seconds ahead of the chase group, who are moving further away from the peloton, now 50 seconds ahead.

Mosca is no longer taking turns in the front group, with his two teammates Pedersen and Verona in the chase group behind.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here are the seven riders in the lead group.

That chase group is making up ground, 36 seconds ahead of the peloton and 38 seconds behind the leaders.

The Pedersen chase group also contains his teammate Verona, Hayter, Bussato, Barrenetxea and Tarozzi.

Del Toro is having a chat with Egan Bernal towards the back of the peloton. Bernal won his first Grand Tour at the age of 22 - if Del Toro succeeds in wrapping up this Giro, he’ll do so at the even younger age of 21.

A chasing group of 6 riders have now succeeded in breaking clear of the peloton. Among them is Mads Pedersen in his maglia ciclamino.

190KM TO GO The gap's grown to over a minute, up to 1:07. This is a strange one, as other riders haven't given up on attacking out of the bunch, but nobody is going clear and the leading seven continue to disappear further and further away.

Like yesterday, it’s very hot out there, which will make an already gruelling stage even harder.

The peloton hasn’t sat up, and there are still riders trying tentative attacks, but the gap has grown out to 50 seconds.

(Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton at the start of the stage.

200KM TO GO There are 7 riders in this lead group: De Bondt, Paleni, Heiduk, Mosca, Kielich, Moniquet and Garofoli. They lead by 30 seconds.

Other teams in this group are Cofidis, Alpecin, Lidl and Soudal.

It’s actually a 6-man group rather than 5, and is currently being led by Enzo Paleni.

Five riders have a small gap, with the ever-aggressive Dries De Bondt among them.

The opening 60km of this stage are flat, so it's not just the climbers who can try and get into the break.

OFFICIAL START And they're off!

Be sure to have a read of our preview of the stage. 2025 Giro d'Italia stage 20 preview - Maglia rosa hunters poised for showdown on 'monster' Colle delle Finestre gravel climb

The riders are on the move through the neutralised zone, and will be racing for real soon. Excitement is building!

The main man trying to dislodge Del Toro from the top of the classification at this last hurdle is Richard Carapaz. The Ecuadorian has been aggressive for much of this Giro, and has succeeded in gradually chipping away at Del Toro’s lead to the point where he’s only 43 seconds adrift. But if he’s to finish off the job, he’ll need to succeed today in where he failed yesterday, and manage to drop Del Toro. “I don't think everyone knows how hard it is,” he said yesterday, “so I think a lot can still change.”

Having held the pink jersey since the end of the first week, it all comes down to this for Isaac del Toro. He told Cyclingnews that he wants to stay “calm” today, but that’s going to be hard amid such tension. His lead on GC is only slender, but he only has one more day to defend it for.

It’s the climactic GC showdown of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, and the stage is set for a thriller. The podium replaces remain so closely poised, with just 43 seconds between first and second, and 38 seconds between second and third - gaps that could be obliterated on a mountain as fearsome as Colle delle Finestre.