Giro d'Italia stage 4 Live – The race arrives in Italy with a day for the sprinters
By Matilda Price last updated
The first stage in Italy also brings the first truly flat finale, and an expected bunch finish for the pure sprinters
Refresh
Good morning, Matilda here, Cyclingnews' Assistant Features Editor. I'll be taking you through all the action from stage 4.
After three days in Albania and a travel day yesterday, the race is back on Italian soil today, and it's the flattest stage so far – so the pure sprinters will be eyeing up the win this afternoon.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia!
