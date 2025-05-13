Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia stage 4 Live – The race arrives in Italy with a day for the sprinters

By last updated

The first stage in Italy also brings the first truly flat finale, and an expected bunch finish for the pure sprinters

Refresh

Good morning, Matilda here, Cyclingnews' Assistant Features Editor. I'll be taking you through all the action from stage 4.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews