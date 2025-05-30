Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Live - GC showdown on massive Alpine mountain day
By Stephen Puddicombe last updated
Del Toro defending pink against Carapaz, Yates on stage featuring 5,000 metres of elevation across five climbs
Refresh
2025 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview - Isaac del Toro prepares for Giro d'Italia mountain showdown
'I just don't want to suffer too much' says maglia rosa as Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates are expected to attack on stage 19 to Champoluc and stage 20 on the Colle delle Finestre
And here's all the information on the day's climbs.
- Croce Serra (cat. 3), km. 15 (11km, avg. 4.3%)
- Col Tzecore (cat. 1), km. 67 (16km, avg. 7.7%, max 15%)
- Saint-Pantaléon (cat. 1), km. 109.1 (16.5km, avg. 7.2%, max 12%)
- Col de Joux (cat. 1), km. 145.4 (15.1km, avg. 6.9%, max 12%)
- Antagnod (cat. 2), km. 161 (9.5km, avg. 4.5%, max 11%)
And the map of the stage.
A look at the stage profile today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia!
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Live - GC showdown on massive Alpine mountain dayDel Toro defending pink against Carapaz, Yates on stage featuring 5,000 metres of elevation across five climbs
-
Brand new Orbea gravel race bike spotted at UnboundSpanish brand's new gravel race bike has been given a complete redesign, with what appears to be a compliance-boosting rear end, wider tyre clearance and more
-
'Not looking at what the finish line can bring me' – Lachlan Morton embraces the journey, not the race, as he brings a new perspective to Unbound Gravel in 20252024 Unbound 200 winner 'drowns out the hype' as he embraces fresh challenge with XL start
-
It's Gravel Week at CyclingnewsCyclingnews heads off the beaten path for a week of gravel tech, news, features and more
-
'You have to be ready for anything' – Mattia de Marchi brings calm and confidence to Unbound Gravel'I’m used to racing on dry European gravel and, with the weather forecast in Emporia this week, it might be a very different race to 2024'
-
Lucas Bourgoyne and Marlies Mejias Garcia dominate sprints at Tour of Somerville races on Memorial DayTeam Cadence Cyclery leader scores first victory wearing stars-and-stripes jersey as new US PRO criterum champion
-
Ellen van Dijk fractures right shoulder in criterium crash, race cancelled'No surgery required' for Dutch racer' confirm Lidl-Trek
-
Boucles de la Mayenne: Thibaud Gruel claims prologue victory and takes overall leadBenoît Cosnefroy settles for second, Rory Townsend third in Espace Mayenne - Laval
-
Unreleased Factor gravel bike breaks cover at Unbound, with an interesting rear end, aero hints and suspension up frontThe first of what we're told will be two new Factor gravel bikes on show at Unbound, this one doesn't have a name but is unlike anything we've seen from the brand before