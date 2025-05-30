Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Live - GC showdown on massive Alpine mountain day

Refresh

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview - Isaac del Toro prepares for Giro d'Italia mountain showdown 'I just don't want to suffer too much' says maglia rosa as Richard Carapaz and Simon Yates are expected to attack on stage 19 to Champoluc and stage 20 on the Colle delle Finestre (Image credit: Getty Images)

And here's all the information on the day's climbs. Croce Serra (cat. 3), km. 15 (11km, avg. 4.3%)

Col Tzecore (cat. 1), km. 67 (16km, avg. 7.7%, max 15%)

Saint-Pantaléon (cat. 1), km. 109.1 (16.5km, avg. 7.2%, max 12%)

Col de Joux (cat. 1), km. 145.4 (15.1km, avg. 6.9%, max 12%)

Antagnod (cat. 2), km. 161 (9.5km, avg. 4.5%, max 11%)

