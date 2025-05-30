Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia Stage 19 Live - GC showdown on massive Alpine mountain day

By last updated

Del Toro defending pink against Carapaz, Yates on stage featuring 5,000 metres of elevation across five climbs

Giro d'Italia - Everything you need to know

Refresh

2025 Giro d'Italia stage 19 preview - Isaac del Toro prepares for Giro d'Italia mountain showdown

And here's all the information on the day's climbs.

And the map of the stage.

A look at the stage profile today.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews