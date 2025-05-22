Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia: Olav Kooij claims bunch sprint on stage 12

Isaac del Toro extends lead with time bonus sprint

Team Visma-Lease a Bike&#039;s Dutch rider Olav Kooij celebrates after victory as he crosses the finish of the 12th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race 172kms from Modena to Viadana on May 22, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Olav Kooij wins stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) won a close-fought sprint on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia into Viadana, benefitting from a powerful lead-out from Wout van Aert in the final kilometre.

Van Aert and Visma found themselves on the front under the flamme rouge, after a big surge by Edoardo Affini, but it looked as though it was too early. However, the Belgian continued to press on, giving Kooij the red carpet ride into a crucial final corner, before completing a last surge which kept his sprinter out of the wind.

