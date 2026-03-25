'He wasn't happy with me, but that's cycling' – Jonas Vingegaard reflects on tactics and sportsmanship after two-up breakaway with Remco Evenepoel at Volta a Catalunya

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Dane was reluctant to collaborate in the move but sat up when Belgian crashed in closing kilometres

VILA-SECA, SPAIN - MARCH 25: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete in the breakaway during the 105th Volta a Catalunya 2026, Stage 3 a 159.4km stage from Mont-roig del Camp to Vila-seca / #UCIWT / on March 25, 2026 in Vila-seca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) has expressed concern for rival racer Remco Evenepoel after the Belgian crashed at high speed in the closing moments of stage 3 of the Volta a Catalunya.

In a memorably dramatic final hour of racing, Evenepoel took off with some 22 kilometres to go as the peloton stretched out and snapped in echelons on the flatlands of the River Ebro estuary in southern Catalunya - and Vingegaard went with him.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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