2025 Giro d'Italia stage 1 preview
By Stephen Farrand published
May 9, 2025: Durazzo-Tirane, 164km
Climbs
- Gracen (cat. 2) km. 83.7 (13.5km avg. 5.2%, max 11%)
- Surrel (cat. 3) km. 130.5
- Surrel (cat. 3) km. 152.7
Sprints
- Sprint 1 - Paper, km. 57.9
- Sprint 2 - Elbasan, km. 67
- Time bonus sprint - Sauk, km. 112
