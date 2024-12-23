Giro d'Italia 2025 to start in Albania

Stage 2 time trial and stage 3 climb makes Grande Partenza important for GC contenders

The map of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Grande Partenza
The map of the 2025 Giro d'Italia Grande Partenza (Image credit: RCS Sport)
After delays, doubts and speculation about funding, the organisers of the Giro d'Italia have confirmed that the 2025 Corsa Rosa will start in Albania, across the Adriatic from the Italian mainland. 

The 2025 Giro d'Italia will start on Friday March 9, with three testing stages in Albania before the race caravan travels to Puglia in southern Italy for an early rest day on May 12. The remaining 18 stages head north, with mountain stages in the northeast and then northwest. As in recent years the Giro will finish in the capital Rome, on June 1. Albania marks the 15th Giro d'Italia start outside of Italy, the last was in Budapest, in Hungary, in 2022. 

