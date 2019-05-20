WorldTour team bike guide 2019

Image 1 of 18 Jay McCarthy's 2019 Bora-hansgrohe S-Works Venge (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 2 of 18 Michael Valgren's 2019 BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc for Team Dimension Data (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 18 Phil Bauhaus's Merida Reacto Disc (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 4 of 18 A look at the 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo S5 Disc (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 5 of 18 Kenny Ellisonde's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Jack Luke) Image 6 of 18 Elia Viviani rode this Specialized S-Works Venge to victory in the first stage of the 2019 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 18 Caleb Ewan's 2019 Ridley Noah Fast for Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Facepeeters Photography) Image 8 of 18 The AG2R La Mondiale team issue Merckx 525 bike (Image credit: AG2R La Mondiale) Image 9 of 18 Michael Matthews' 2019 Cervelo S5 for Team Sunweb (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 10 of 18 Daryl Impey took the win on stage four of the 2019 Tour Down Under on this Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 18 EF gets a wavy new paintjob for 2019 (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 18 Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 18 We take a closer look at Diego Ulissi's Colnago C64 (Image credit: Jack Luke / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 18 CCC Team will be riding a fleet of handsome black Giant TCR Advanced SL bikes this season (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 18 Luis Leon Sanchez's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 18 We took a look at Rafael Valls' Canyon Ultimate CF SLX in the run up to the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 18 Nathan Haas' Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9 SL Disc (Image credit: Beardy McBeard/SRAM) Image 18 of 18 Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Josh Evans)

This is the Cyclingnews WorldTour bike guide for 2019: your comprehensive guide to who's riding what and the latest tech trends at the top level of the sport. You can find links to all our 2019 pro bike galleries at the bottom of the page.

The 2018 season saw each WorldTour team stick with the same bike brands they used in 2017. For 2019, nearly a quarter of the 18 teams have struck new bike sponsorship deals, with one Belgian manufacturer returning to the top tier of the sport for the first time since 2011.

The biggest bike brands have a merry-go-round of team sponsorships in the WorldTour every few years. BMC Racing have morphed into the CCC Team and switch from BMC bikes to Giant. Team Sunweb, in turn, move from Giant to Cervélo, leaving Dimension Data to sign with BMC to complete the triangle.

AG2R La Mondiale and Factor Bikes have come to the end of their two-year partnership and the French team have signed with Eddy Merckx Bikes, while Factor have moved on to Roompot-Charles and Parkhotel Valkenburg. The Belgian brand Eddy Merckx Bikes have had a hiatus from the WorldTour for eight years after Specialized bought out their contract with Quick-Step Floors back in 2011.

The newly announced partnerships will see four of the 18 WorldTour teams on new bikes next season, with groupsets, wheels and accessories also seeing a shake up after new 12-speed groupsets have been launched by SRAM and Campagnolo.

New bikes, new components

The 2018 season will be remembered as the year of the aero bike after Specialized, Trek, Cannondale, BMC, Cervélo and Ridley all brought out new or updated aero models, with all bar the new Cervélo S5 being raced on.

This year also saw groupset innovation as Campagnolo dialled up the speed from 11- to 12-speed groupsets with three WorldTour teams using Campagnolo 12-speed EPS and AG2R La Mondiale using last year's Campagnolo Super Record 11-speed EPS at the Tour Down Under before switching to Shimano Ultegra Di2 at the Opening Weekend races.

Cyclingnews has put together a table of the framesets, groupsets, wheels, finishing kit and other accessories that will be used by each WorldTour team on 2019.

More WorldTour tech:

Who's on what

Team Frames Groupset Wheels Finishing kit AG2R La Mondiale Eddy Merckx Bikes Shimano Mavic Deda Elementi Astana Pro Team Argon 18 Shimano Corima FSA/Prologo Bahrain-Merida Merida Shimano/SRM Fulcrum FSA/Vision Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Shimano Roval Specialized/PRO CCC Team Giant Shimano Giant Giant Deceuninck-QuickStep Specialized Shimano Roval Specialized/PRO Dimension Data BMC Shimano ENVE ENVE/BMC EF Pro Cycling Cannondale Shimano Vision FSA/Prologo Groupama-FDJ Lapierre Shimano Shimano PRO Katusha-Alpecin Canyon SRAM Zipp Canyon Team Jumbo-Visma Bianchi Shimano Shimano FSA/Vision Lotto Soudal Ridley Campagnolo Campagnolo Deda Elementi Mitchelton-Scott Scott Shimano Shimano Syncros Movistar Team Canyon Campagnolo Campagnolo Canyon Team Sky Pinarello Shimano Shimano MOST Team Sunweb Cervélo Shimano Shimano PRO Trek Segafredo Trek SRAM Bontrager Bontrager UAE Team Emirates Colnago Campagnolo Campagnolo Deda Elementi

12 is the new 11

Following several years of all of the major drivetrain manufacturers using 11-speed, Campagnolo was the first brand to release a road-specific 12-speed groupset last year and SRAM announced their new RED eTap AXS 12-speed groupset in February.

A 12-speed wireless SRAM Red eTap groupset was also spotted recently at the Saitama Tour de France Criterium in Japan in November. Although this is the first time the technology has been seen on a road bike, SRAM has plenty of credentials when it comes to 12-speed within off-road disciplines.

With two of the major drivetrain players already at the table, it would be no surprise to see Shimano adding another gear and joining the party. It is perhaps just a case of when.

Aero is everything?

The 2018 season saw new aero framesets launched (in no particular order) from Specialized, Trek, BMC, Cannondale and Ridley, alongside a disc-specific option added to Argon 18's Nitrogen model.

Each of the above framesets is either disc brake-only or have a disc option and as well as the aero improvement claims, weight is also beginning to come off in a category that has been notoriously heavy in the past.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) rode several Tour de France stages on a Merida Reacto frameset, also winning Milan-San Remo aboard it earlier in the season, and the Italian's mechanics say Nibali's aero machine is very close to the 6.8kg UCI weight limit. Gone are the days of the nine kilogram aero race bike.



