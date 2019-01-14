Tour Down Under 2019 WorldTour tech gallery

Image 1 of 48 Bora-Hansgrohe wear a custom-finished version of Specialized's S-Works 7 shoes (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 48 This giant inflatible bike looms over the whole event village (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 48 Continental's Competition Pro Ltd tubular has been updated for 2019 with the central section of the tyre now smooth (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 48 Vredestein supplies tyres to AG2R La Mondiale (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 48 Wolfpack is a small tyre manufacturer based in Germany (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 48 These unreleased wheels from Fulcrum were spotted being used by Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 48 What a rather expensive stack of wheels (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 48 Glueing tubs forms a large part of the pro-tour mechanic's day-to-day life (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 48 When you go to the supermarket for a pint of milk and come back with aero gains (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 48 Matched with pink socks, we think they look rather fetching (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 48 Lachlan Morton was spotted wearing some unreleased lace up road shoes from Rapha (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 48 A prototype shoe from Specialized with a lightweight upper was spotted being used by the team (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 48 This particular tyre was marked with a white pen. Exactly why is not clear. (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 48 This cleat jig is a serious piece of kit (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 48 Team Jumbo-Visma air their helmets after a hot day in the saddle (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 48 Dimension Data goes down a traditional route when trying to keep its squad cool (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 48 150mm! Ridiculous. (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 48 Movistar opts for Canyon's integrated Aerocockpit (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 48 The seatposts on Movistar's Canyon Aeroad's are marked with convenient height markers (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 48 Many riders use these FSA stems to lower their front end (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 48 The seatposts on Movistar's Canyon Aeroad's are marked with convenient height markers (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 48 How long would you manage to keep this saddle as gleaming white? (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 48 The tops of the bars feature small dimples to improve grip (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 48 The bar tape on these Specialized Aerofly bars is finished with a strip of cotton tape over the usual electrical tape (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 48 Sagan has his own kicks in white and gold (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 48 The Bullet 2.0 features a magnetic clip-on visor (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 48 Lazer launched an updated version of its Bullet aero helmet at the event (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 48 The helmet is claimed to offer increased ventilation over the original Ventral (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 48 POC's new Ventral Air helmet was spotted upon the domes team EF Pro Cycling's riders (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 48 Direct mount hangers, which offer a claimed increase in shift accuracy, are becoming increasingly popular (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 48 Many teams choose to use Ultegra cassettes over Dura-Ace but it's very unusual to see a Campagnolo-equipped bike using a Shimano cassette (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 48 A Movistar bike fitted with the new groupset (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 48 The other big sighting was the as yet unreleased EPS version of Campagnolo's new 12 speed Super Record groupset (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 48 Some bikes have what appears to be a stick-on cover obscuring the chainrings (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 48 A rim brake version of the groupset has also been spotted (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 48 FDJ wear a custom-finished version of Giro's recently released Aether helmet (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 48 Bahrain-Merida use helmets from Rudy Project (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 48 …and sliders (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 48 When it comes to the casual footwear favoured by pro teams, it's a close toss up between Birkenstocks… (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 48 Team Movistar has a number of different colours of the Powerstrap R5 to hand (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 48 Fizik's Tempo Powerstrap R5 was launched late last year (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 48 This FDJ rider opts for the same shoes in a sparkly white finish (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 48 Team Jumbo-Visma wear Shimano's S-Phyre RC901 shoes in an unreleased pearlescent finish (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 48 DMT shoes are a relatively rare sight in the pro-peloton (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 48 We've spotted a whole bunch of new kicks at the TDU (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 48 The best hairdo in the pro peloton? (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 48 Katusha-Alpecin have Oakley, a relative new comer to the cycling helmet game, as a helmet sponsor (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 48 SRAM's unreleased eTap 12 speed groupset was spotted on all of Trek-Segafredo and Alpecin-Katusha's bikes (Image credit: Jack Luke/Immediate Media)

The Tour Down Under is the first race of the WorldTour season and, as such, it's an early-season hotbed to see all of the latest bikes, tech and team jerseys for 2019. It's also the first opportunity to see the biggest signings in their new team colours.

The 2019 season sees four teams on new bikes, and headline signings include Richie Porte moving from BMC Racing to Trek-Segafredo and Rohan Dennis moving from the same team to Bahrain-Merida.

Alongside the headline rider signings, Team Sunweb switches from Giant to Cervélo, Team Dimension Data moves from Cervélo to BMC and BMC Racing (now CCC Team) completes the circle by signing with Giant.

AG2R La Mondiale is another team on new bikes for 2019, switching from Factor to Eddy Merckx framesets.

We've also seen a swathe of new shoes and helmets, including new shoes from Specialized and Rapha, as well as a brand-new helmet from POC.

Lastly, and arguably most notably, Peter Sagan — three-time world champion and current Slovakian national champion — raced the Down Under Classic on Sunday, the precursor to the Tour Down Under, aboard an aluminium Specialized Allez Sprint Disc. Sagan finished second, just a bike's length behind Lotto-Soudal's 2019 headline signing Caleb Ewan.

Click through to see our full gallery from the 2019 edition of the Tour Down Under.

