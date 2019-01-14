Tour Down Under 2019 WorldTour tech gallery

The best new bikes, kit and components from the first WorldTour race of the year
The Tour Down Under is the first race of the WorldTour season and, as such, it's an early-season hotbed to see all of the latest bikes, tech and team jerseys for 2019. It's also the first opportunity to see the biggest signings in their new team colours.
Alongside the headline rider signings, Team Sunweb switches from Giant to Cervélo, Team Dimension Data moves from Cervélo to BMC and BMC Racing (now CCC Team) completes the circle by signing with Giant.
AG2R La Mondiale is another team on new bikes for 2019, switching from Factor to Eddy Merckx framesets.
We've also seen a swathe of new shoes and helmets, including new shoes from Specialized and Rapha, as well as a brand-new helmet from POC.
Lastly, and arguably most notably, Peter Sagan — three-time world champion and current Slovakian national champion — raced the Down Under Classic on Sunday, the precursor to the Tour Down Under, aboard an aluminium Specialized Allez Sprint Disc. Sagan finished second, just a bike's length behind Lotto-Soudal's 2019 headline signing Caleb Ewan.
Click through to see our full gallery from the 2019 edition of the Tour Down Under.