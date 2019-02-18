Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL Disc - Gallery
New design and disc brakes in 2019 for British national champion
Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) has been presented with a custom-painted Genesis Zero SL Disc for the 2019 season to celebrate his British national road race championships title from last summer.
Related Articles
The 23-year-old was presented with a different rim brake version of the bike ahead of the Tour of Britain last season. Both bikes are one-off, custom-painted by British studio ColourBurn Studios, which are based in Bristol and have also produced special framesets for Jakob Fuglsang and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team).
Title sponsor of the team - Madison - distribute Genesis bikes within the United Kingdom, alongside components and accessories from Shimano, K-Edge and Garmin, all of which also feature on Swift's build.
The custom-painted rim brake version of the bike will still be available for Swift to use this season alongside this disc brake-equipped bike.
The new design has a 'snow camo' design, alongside bold red, white and blue geometric patterns across the frameset. The date of the national road race victory adorns the top tube of the frame and a Yorkshire Rose - the symbol of Swift's home county - decorates the bottom of the down tube.
In a press release from distributor Madison, Swift said: "With Madison being the awesome company they are, I have the privilege of having a second custom national champs bike - with disc brakes!
"Obviously, I could have gone for the same design as my original, however having Rob at ColourBurn Studios remake the original wouldn't be as fun. You can let him loose and come up with a fresh design that is just as cool and amazing as the first time around.
"Having both of the custom bikes side-by-side will be mega and I love both designs! Huge thanks to Rob and everyone at Madison.
"The bike features all the same little touches as the first time, but we have gone with a 'snow camo' champs effect with red and blue speckle in the paint. I can't wait to see it in person!"
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Connor Swift's custom-painted bike.
Connor Swift's Genesis Zero full bike specifications
- Frameset: Genesis Zero SL Disc custom-painted for British national road race champion
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Tyres: Maxxis High Road tubular
- Handlebars: Pro Vibe
- Stem: Pro Vibe
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Pro
- Seat post: Pro
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
- Computer: Garmin
- Other accessories: K-Edge chain catcher and out-front computer mount
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy