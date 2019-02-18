Connor Swift's custom-painted Genesis Zero SL Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Connor Swift's custom painted 2019 Genesis Zero SL Disc (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 2 of 12 Connor Swift recently unveiled his 2019 kit by Pearl Izumi (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 3 of 12 The chain stays feature an overlay of red, white and blue to commemorate the national champion (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 4 of 12 A date on the top tube commemorates Swift's national road race victory (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 5 of 12 Swift will have a choice of racing on the Genesis Zero SL Disc or a differently custom-decorated Zero SL equipped with rim brakes (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 6 of 12 A closer look at the chain stay decoration (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 7 of 12 Shimano Dura-Ace wheels are paired with Maxxis tubular tyres (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 8 of 12 A Yorkshire Rose – Swift's home county – decorates the down tube (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 9 of 12 Team sponsor Madison distribute Shimano in the UK and so naturally the bike is fully equipped with the brand's components (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 10 of 12 'Swifty' adorns the seat cluster (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 11 of 12 The frameset features a 'snow camo' spray design (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter) Image 12 of 12 Like the majority of WorldTour riders using disc brakes, Swift opts for 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm rotors at the rear (Image credit: Connor Swift/Twitter)

Connor Swift (Madison Genesis) has been presented with a custom-painted Genesis Zero SL Disc for the 2019 season to celebrate his British national road race championships title from last summer.

The 23-year-old was presented with a different rim brake version of the bike ahead of the Tour of Britain last season. Both bikes are one-off, custom-painted by British studio ColourBurn Studios, which are based in Bristol and have also produced special framesets for Jakob Fuglsang and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team).

Title sponsor of the team - Madison - distribute Genesis bikes within the United Kingdom, alongside components and accessories from Shimano, K-Edge and Garmin, all of which also feature on Swift's build.

The custom-painted rim brake version of the bike will still be available for Swift to use this season alongside this disc brake-equipped bike.

The new design has a 'snow camo' design, alongside bold red, white and blue geometric patterns across the frameset. The date of the national road race victory adorns the top tube of the frame and a Yorkshire Rose - the symbol of Swift's home county - decorates the bottom of the down tube.

In a press release from distributor Madison, Swift said: "With Madison being the awesome company they are, I have the privilege of having a second custom national champs bike - with disc brakes!

"Obviously, I could have gone for the same design as my original, however having Rob at ColourBurn Studios remake the original wouldn't be as fun. You can let him loose and come up with a fresh design that is just as cool and amazing as the first time around.

"Having both of the custom bikes side-by-side will be mega and I love both designs! Huge thanks to Rob and everyone at Madison.

"The bike features all the same little touches as the first time, but we have gone with a 'snow camo' champs effect with red and blue speckle in the paint. I can't wait to see it in person!"

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Connor Swift's custom-painted bike.

Connor Swift's Genesis Zero full bike specifications

Frameset: Genesis Zero SL Disc custom-painted for British national road race champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Tyres: Maxxis High Road tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Stem: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Pro

Pro Seat post: Pro