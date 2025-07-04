Aero chain catchers and taped up seatposts: Jonas Vingegaard's 'prototype' aero bike leaves no stone unturned at the Tour de France

By published

Don't be fooled by the prototype sticker, this is ready to roll

Jonas Vingegaard&#039;s bike
(Image credit: Will Jones)

While Remco Evenepoel is certainly well and truly in the conversation to take the yellow jersey at this year's Tour de France, the two big favourites are Tadej Pogačar, whose bike I've already bought you an in-depth gallery of, and Jonas Vingegaard. The latter of the two favourites has already won the race twice, but fell short last year in part thanks to having to come back from some career- or even life-threatening injuries.

This year, Visma-Lease A Bike has two new machines to ride on. In the high mountains, they can call upon a brand new, lightweight Cervélo R5, but for the majority of the race, they will be aboard a brand new, all-aero Cervélo S5.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.