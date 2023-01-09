WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2023?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bikes guide for 2023: A complete and comprehensive round-up of the bikes and tech used by the men's and women's UCI WorldTeams for the upcoming cycling season.

The 2022 season saw the UCI points ranking three-year cycle come to a close with the controversial ranking system drawing teams threatened by WorldTour relegation into a desperate late-season chase for points in an effort to avoid the drop. Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto Soudal (now Lotto-Dstny) were unsuccessful in their attempts and drop down a tier to ProTeam status whilst Alpecin-Deceuninck and Arkéa-Samsic graduate to the WorldTour, though Israel Premier Tech was offered something of a reprieve at the death by the UCI.

The modern pro cycling race season is a long one. It barely feels like the season is over before the new year rolls around and the first races of January are nearly upon us once again. As 2023 begins, we move further away from the troubled times of COVID-19, which means races that haven't taken place for two years in Australia, such as the Santos Tour Down Under, can be held again in January, kicking off the WorldTour seasons.

WorldTour teams require a range of sponsors and companies to invest in the team and partner with them to achieve their goals. Multiple companies and equipment manufacturers are needed to put together a complete bike package for a professional team, not to mention everything else a WorldTour team needs; this includes cycling kit, nutrition products, helmets, as well as technical sponsors that provide things like tools, turbo trainers, and team cars. These suppliers often change every few years or even each year as budgets are confirmed, relationships change, or teams want to use different equipment to help deliver the best possible performance.

Team sponsorship and partner deals vary. Some will be based on a cash payment alongside equipment supply, whilst companies will just supply a team with the product. There are also full technical partnerships where rider feedback and testing will be used to develop a certain product to improve it for the mainstream public and professional demands. Rarely though are we privy to the details of specific sponsorship agreements.

For example, Specialized's partnership with QuickStep-AlphaVinyl is much more than just a shipment of bikes. Representatives from the brand are almost always present at winter training camps and big races to help riders and receive feedback. The team are given access to the brand's wind tunnel, its team of bike fit specialists at sister brand Retül, and its range of footwear, helmets, and components in more of an all-encompassing package.

The bigger - or best-funded - teams can enjoy selecting all of their equipment purely based on performance advantages. Even choosing equipment off the back of their own independent testing. UAE Team Emirates for instance will be racing on Enve wheels for 2023 after testing the top brands at the Milan Polytechnic wind tunnel and deciding on the American manufacturer.

Sponsorship deals are never permanent and most teams work with brands for a minimum of a year before things change. Some of the longest-running partnerships are with frame manufacturers, with some teams such as Ineos Grenadiers (previously Sky) enjoying over a decade of partnership with their frame sponsor Pinarello. However, for most WorldTour teams every few years will see a change-up of suppliers and sponsors and every so often, completely new bikes.

Our 2023 guide covers all the new bikes and kit from every WorldTour men's and women's team. With have managed to cover several 2023 bikes already at launches or winter training camps already, but below you will find every bike in the peloton for the 2023 season.

Bikes

Specialized's flagship Tarmac SL7 will also be ridden by Italian Lieutenant Daniel Oss (Image credit: Specialized)

Men's Teams

Of the 18 WorldTour men's teams for 2023, there are two new frame supplier changes with Cofidis moving to Look bikes from De Rosa, and Arkéa-Samsic moving to Bianchi from Canyon. The rest of the men's WorldTour bike brands remain the same but there are some equipment changes which are outlined below.

Women's Teams

There are 15 women's WorldTour teams this year. In the women's peloton some teams have evolved or brought on board new title sponsors, but only one team will be on different bikes. The Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad will see a name change to Israel-Premier Tech Roland in 2023 and will switch from Look to Factor bikes, mirroring the Israel-Premier Tech men's squad.

Clothing

UAE move to the Italian Pissei kit for 2023 whilst the Ineos Grenadiers remain with BioRacer but add a splash of extra colour to their jerseys (Image credit: Future)

Men's

There aren't too many kit and clothing shake up's on the men's side of things. Major kit changes come at Movistar and Team UAE Emirates. Movistar, after one year with La Passione, has partnered with Spanish supplier Gobik for 2023. Elsewhere, Team UAE Emirates will partner with Italian brand Pissei, switching from Gobik clothing for 2023.

There is an off-the-bike change for Ineos Grenadiers, which has partnered with Castore for its off-bike wear. Castore also supplies kit to a range of football, cricket and motorsport teams. Belstaff is also still part of the Ineos portfolio, so perhaps we can expect to see riders in both brands off the bike.

Women's

Minor clothing manufacturer changes also seem to be the order of the day for the Women's WorldTour teams. At this point, the two teams that looked to have changed suppliers are Movistar who, like the men's squad, have also switched to Gobik from La Passione. Similarly, women's team UAE Emirates ADW have switched to Pissei from Gobik kit for 2023.

Groupsets

More Tour de France overall wins have been taken on Campagnolo equipment than any other groupset manufacturer. Will we see things change in years to come? (Image credit: AG2R Citroen)

Men:

There have been three key groupset changes for 2023. One of these is Jumbo Visma switching to Sram components from Shimano, which will be a major change for the team.

Another is Team UAE Emirates moving from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets in a move that is sure to upset a few die-hard Colnago and Campagnolo fans.

Cofidis have also switched to Shimano groupsets from Sram, though it appears that they will use chainsets from their frame supplier Look, as shown on their new as-yet-unreleased Look bikes.

Women:

There are a few groupset supplier changes in the women's peloton this year.

Team UAE Emirates ADW makes the switch to Shimano from Campagnolo groupsets for 2023, whilst the Jumbo Visma riders also move from Shimano to Sram equipment.

Israel Premier Tech Roland used Sram groupsets with their Look frames in 2022, but as well as the switch to Factor bikes they will also move onto Shimano groupsets for 2023.

Men's teams and bikes

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Mens Teams and Equipment for 2023 Team Bikes Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers AG2R Citröen Team BMC Campagnolo Super Record EPS Campagnolo Rosti Fizik BMC Wahoo Astana Qazaqstan Team Wilier Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Corima Giordana Prologo Wilier Garmin Bahrain - Victorious Merida Shimano Dura-Ace Vision Alé Prologo FSA, Vision Garmin Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Le Col Specialized Pro, Specialized Wahoo Cofidis Look Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Corima Van Rysel Selle Italia FSA/Vision Wahoo EF Education-Easypost Cannondale Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Vision Rapha Prologo FSA, Vision TBC Groupama-FDJ Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Alé Prologo Lapierre Garmin Ineos Grenadiers Pinarello Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Bioracer Fizik MOST Garmin Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux Cube Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano, Vision Ekoi Prologo Cube Bryton Arkea-Samsic Bianchi Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Black Inc Jinga Selle Italia Bianchi TBC Jumbo-Visma Cervélo SRAM Red eTap AXS Reserve Agu Fizik FSA Garmin Alpecin-Deceuninck Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Kalas Selle Italia Canyon, Selle Italia Wahoo Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red eTap AXS Zipp Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin Soudal-Quickstep Specialized Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Roval Castelli Specialized Pro, Specialized Garmin Team Jayco AlUla Giant Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Cadex Alé Cadex Giant Wahoo Team DSM Scott Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Keep Challenging by Nalini PRO Syncros Wahoo Trek–Segafredo Trek SRAM Red eTap AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Bontrager Wahoo UAE Team Emirates Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Enve Pissei Prologo Colnago Wahoo

The 2023 BMC TeamMachine SLR01 gets a hit of colour for this year (Image credit: AG2R Citroen )

Bikes : BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Timemachine TT

: BMC Teammachine SLR01, BMC Timemachine Road, BMC Timemachine TT Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record EPS

: Campagnolo Super Record EPS Wheels : Campagnolo

: Campagnolo Tyres: Pirelli P Zero Race

Pirelli P Zero Race Clothing : Rosti

: Rosti Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : BMC

: BMC Computers: Wahoo

There's no change at AG2R Citröen, meaning the French team will continue aboard Swiss brand BMC, equipped with Campagnolo's Super Record EPS 12-speed groupset and Campagnolo wheels. They become the only team running Campagnolo equipment in the WorldTour for 2023.

The Campagnolo deal also means AG2R will use the very bling Campagnolo Bora wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber. The team bikes will also change to an electric blue from the red and white of last year.

The Wilier Filante SLR in it's chrome plated graphite livery is simply stunning (Image credit: Wilier )

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Corima

: Corima Tyres: Vittoria Corsa

Vittoria Corsa Clothing : Giordana

: Giordana Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Aside from the departure of sponsor Premier Tech and the consequent name change, the Astana team see no major equipment changes. They will continue aboard Wilier bikes with Corima wheels, wearing Giordana clothing, and using Garmin computers. Team riders will be able to choose from the Zero and Filante SLR models. The new paint scheme for 2023 is really striking and is bound to turn heads.

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC)

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC) Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

There's also little change at Bahrain Victorious. The team did start the 2021 campaign in Nalini clothing before they switched to Alé during the summer, but that new partner remains along with the use of Merida Bikes, Shimano groupsets, and Vision/FSA componentry.

Matej Mohorič drew headlines in March when he used a dropper seatpost to help him win Milan San Remo, keep your eyes peeled for more new tech or marginal equipment gains from the team, and particularly Mohoric, in 2023. His race bike also featured a larger 180mm disc rotor which meant a custom fork was needed and some special wheel bearings to help him go even faster.

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized

Specialized Clothing : Le Col

: Le Col Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Wahoo

Bora Hansgrohe regrouped after the departure of Peter Sagan at the end of 2021 and haven't seen any wild changes since then regarding bikes or equipment. Specialized remains in place as a frame sponsor, whilst also providing finishing kit, wheels, and tyres.

Shimano also continues to supply groupsets, and British brand Le Col remains as clothing supplier.

Look's as yet unknown race bike for 2023 has been leaked online already by several riders (Image credit: Look)

Bikes : Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)

: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Corima

: Corima Clothing : Van Rysel

: Van Rysel Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : FSA/Vision

: FSA/Vision Computers: Wahoo

Cofidis are a team that has seen some of the biggest equipment changes for 2023. Switching from De Rosa to Look, they also swap from Campagnolo to Shimano and onto Corima wheels; French frames and wheels for a French team, which is always satisfying to see. In the clothing department, the team stick with Van Rysel for 2023, which is owned by the Decathlon chain.

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: TBC

For the most part it appears EF Education-Easypost are sticking with what they know in 2023, continuing aboard Cannondale bikes, Vision/FSA components, and Prologo saddles. There will be an upgrade to the latest Dura-Ace groupset, too.

Keep your eyes peeled for a new version of the SuperSix and/or SystemSix this year, new bikes have been spotted in the wild but not released officially yet.

The team's opinion-dividing limited edition team kits have gained the team plenty of exposure throughout previous seasons. We can probably expect to see more of the same on at least one of this year's grand tours.

The current Lapierre Xelius SL team edition bike (Image credit: Will Jones)

Bikes : Lapierre Aircode, Xelius SL, Aerostorm DRS (TT)

: Lapierre Aircode, Xelius SL, Aerostorm DRS (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C50, C60

: Shimano C50, C60 Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Garmin

FDJ have been working together with Lapierre for a long time, with what is one of the longest-running equipment partnerships in the WorldTour. They also have a long-running relationship with Shimano. Not much looks to be changing for 2023 with the Aircode and Xelius framesets being the weapons of choice for the team, as well as Shimano Dura-Ace equipment.

The Ineos Dogma F has received an extra splash of colour for 2023 (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed (Disc brakes TBC)

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed (Disc brakes TBC) Wheels : Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Bioracer

: Bioracer Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

Not much has changed for Ineos since their big move to disc brakes in 2021. They are still using the same mix of equipment providers and have developed the Pinarello Dogma frame with Pinarello over many years. They use a mix of Shimano, Princeton Carbonworks, and Aerocoach wheels for road and TT disciplines. The 2023 frame has surfaced online and features an orange, purple and red diamond pattern on the top tube and fork legs in its paint scheme this year.

The team also switched clothing supplier in 2022, waving goodbye to Castelli and launching a new partnership with Bioracer, which remains into 2023. The team has also recently announced a switch to Sungod sunglasses for 2023, leaving longstanding partner Oakley.

Bikes : Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)

: Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC)

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC) Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty has a slight name change for 2023. But stick with all of their current sponsors and equipment. Cube, Shimano and Newmen make up the package for the WorldTour team.

Their kit features fluorescent yellow in abundance and we can expect to see breakaway specialist Taco Van der Hoorn standing out in solo and breakaway escapades this year with his famed aero trickery.

We checked out Van der Poel's bike at the Zwift Academey Finals in late 2022. His 2023 race bike could well look like this. (Image credit: Future)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC)

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc (12 Speed TBC) Wheels : Shimano

: Shimano Tyres: Vittoria

Vittoria Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

Alpecin-Deceuninck graduated to the WorldTour in 2023. The team has had a similar package for a few years now, With the team built around Mathieu van der Poel and riding the Canyon Aeroad CFR with Shimano groupset and wheels package. Van der Poel was recently seen on a prototype Canyon so we will be keeping our eyes peeled for an updated model.

Jumbo Visma's new Cervelo S5 time trial bike, complete with new reserve wheels and Sram drivetrain (Image credit: Bram Berkien)

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : Sram Red eTap

: Sram Red eTap Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria

Vittoria Clothing : Agu

: Agu Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Cervelo / FSA

: Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Jumbo Visma sees a big change for 2023 with the team switching from Shimano to Sram equipment. The team will also use Oakley sunglasses and Nimbl shoes this year. New shoes and contact points to get used will make for a big change for the riders so we expect the team will be helping them get used to these key changes before the racing starts in 2023.

The wild-looking and mildly controversial Bianchi Oltre RC will be used by Arkéa-Samsic in 2023 (Image credit: Bianchi )

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)

: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano / Vision (TT)

: Shimano / Vision (TT) Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Reparto course by Vision / FSA

: Reparto course by Vision / FSA Computers: Wahoo

Big changes are afoot for team Arkéa-Samsic in 2023. Graduation to the WorldTour also means a new partnership with Bianchi and a new equipment package. The team will have a choice of either the aero Oltre RC or Specialissima models for road use and the Aquila for time trials. They will use Shimano Dura Ace 9200 groupsets and wheels which the Arkea riders will be familiar with, and Vision wheels for time trials.

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

The only change at Movistar is the deal signed with Gobik to supply the team's kit, replacing La Passione. Almost all else remains the same, meaning the continued use of Canyon's bikes, Sram's wireless Red eTap AXS groupsets - for which they've already been spotted using a new version - and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin. The team have also announced a new partnership with four years old Spanish brand Blub Lube which will provide the team's chain lubricant and bike cleaning products.

Julian Alaphilippes Tarmac SL7. The 2023 Soudal-Quickstep bikes feature a mix of light and darker blues (Image credit: Specialized)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Roval

: Roval Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Garmin

Soudal becomes the title sponsor of Soudal-Quickstep for 2023. The team continue with all of their equipment and sponsors into 2023. Their Specialized / Shimano package has proven successful over many seasons and seems to be a tried and tested combination, with world champion Remco Evenepoel's bike getting a fancy white paint job ahead of the 2023 season.

Specialized is able to provide more than just frames to the team, with riders using its shoes, helmets, tyres and in some cases cockpits as well. There are rumours of a new Tarmac SL8 Specialized model on the way which we will be looking out for. Top secret Specialized 'Project Black' prototype equipment is also out in the wild, but Specialized remains tight-lipped on all fronts.

Michael Matthews will be hoping his new Giant Propel can propel him to victory at the Tour de France again. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Giant

: Giant Computers: Dash

Team BikeExchange have changed names for 2023 with the team being renamed Jayco-AlUla.

Although the name has changed the team's equipment package remains largely the same. Team colours are still light blue and white and this is the same for the bike's paint scheme. Giant remains the bike sponsor and provides its own Cadex wheels, Dash computers (albeit these are simply Giant-branded Stages Dash computers) and Cadex finishing kit.

Interestingly the 2023 Propel and TCR still use an integrated seat mast which isn't something we see on many high-end road bikes anymore.

Patrick Bevin's 2023 team bike at a recent winter training camp (Image credit: Team DSM)

Bikes : Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT)

: Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C36, C50, C60

: Shimano C36, C50, C60 Clothing : 'Keep Challenging' (inhouse-brand) x Nalini

: 'Keep Challenging' (inhouse-brand) x Nalini Saddles : PRO

: PRO Finishing Kit : Syncros

: Syncros Computers: Wahoo

Almost everything looks set to remain the same at Team DSM for 2023 ahead of their official team launch.

Just announced, in fact, is the fact that the team will continue to ride Scott bikes until 2025. For this year at least, and likely beyond, that will also be complete with Shimano groupsets and wheels, especially as Team DSM is one of the few teams actually sponsored by Shimano, unlike others who are forced to buy it (or have it supplied by their bike sponsor).

Elsewhere, data will be handled by Wahoo as it has been since 2021. The team's clothing system is interesting, with the kit custom manufactured by Nalini under the team's 'keep challenging' in-house custom label. This allows the team to design and ensure the kit is manufactured to meet their exact specifications.

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Like last year, nothing much changes at Trek Segafredo for 2023. The only real change to mention has been the update to the Trek Madone race bike which was rolled out ahead of the Tour de France last year with a radical new seatstay / seatpost junction, and a swap to Time pedals for both the men's and women's teams.

That means the team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, Sram groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini.

UAE Team Emirates will be riding V4Rs bikes, but with Enve wheels for racing. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Bikes : Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Colnago

: Colnago Computers: Wahoo

Team UAE Emirate has been through a period of change recently. Colnago unveiled the new TT1 time trial bike ahead of the Giro d'Italia last year, and the Prototipo frame Tadej Pogačar was riding for the majority of last year has been officially launched as the new V4Rs, which we test rode late last year.

Change is afoot elsewhere as the team switches from Campagnolo to Shimano Dura-Ace, and to Enve wheels and Continental tyres. Computers are also swapped from the SRM head unit, which was rumoured to be problematic, for Wahoo computers.

All this new equipment means quite a lot of new kit for team riders to become familiar with and comfortable on ahead of the new season.

Women's teams and bikes

Swipe to scroll horizontally At a glance: Womens Teams and Equipment for 2023 Team Bike Groupset Wheels Clothing Saddles Finishing Kit Computers EF Education-TIBCO-SVB Cannondale Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Vision Rapha Prologo FSA Wahoo Canyon//SRAM Racing Canyon SRAM Red eTap AXS Zipp Canyon Ergon Canyon Wahoo FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope Lapierre Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Gobik Prologo Lapierre Garmin Fenix-Deceuninck Canyon Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Vermarc Row 4 - Cell 5 Canyon Wahoo Human Powered Health Felt SRAM Red eTap AXS Vision Pactimo Selle Italia FSA Wahoo Israel Premier Tech Roland Factor Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Black Inc. Q36.5 Selle Italia Black Inc. Hammerhead Movistar Team Canyon SRAM Red eTap AXS Zipp Gobik Fizik Canyon Garmin Liv Racing TeqFind Liv SRAM Red eTap AXS Cadex Cuore Giant Giant / Cadex Giant Team DSM Scott Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Shimano Keep Challenging by Nalini Pro Scott Wahoo Team Jayco AlUla Liv Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Cadex Ale Cadex Giant Giant Team Jumbo-Visma Cervelo SRAM Red eTap AXS Reserve Agu Fizik Cervelo / FSA Garmin Team SD Worx Specialized SRAM Red eTap AXS Roval Specialized Specialized Specialized / Zipp Wahoo Trek - Segafredo Trek SRAM Red eTap AXS Bontrager Santini Bontrager Trek / Bontrager Wahoo UAE Team ADQ Colnago Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed Enve Pissei Prologo Colnago Wahoo Uno-X Pro Cycling Team Dare Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed DT Swiss Bio Racer Prologo Dare Garmin

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheel s: Zipp

s: Zipp Clothing: Canyon

Canyon Saddles: Cadex

Cadex Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Wahoo

With Canyon and Sram being the title sponsors, nothing changes too much for Canyon Sram with the same equipment being used. Zipp provides the wheels for the team with the brand also being in the Sram family.

British rider Alex Morrice gained a place on the team this year after winning the Zwift Academy finals.

Bikes: Cannondale Supersix, SystemSix

Cannondale Supersix, SystemSix Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Vision

Vision Clothing: Rapha

Rapha Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: FSA

FSA Computers: Wahoo

After graduating to the WorldTour and garnering 13 victories in 2022, EF-Education Tibco SVB retain nearly all of the same equipment sponsors this year.

The 15-rider squad will continue to ride Cannondale Supersix Evo frames but we may start to see them using the new Supersix model when it is officially launched - or perhaps even before. Rapha remains as a clothing sponsor and the team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets with Vision wheels.

Bikes: Lapierre Xelius SL3

Lapierre Xelius SL3 Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Lapierre

Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

Even though they share a name and many sponsors, the FDJ-Suez-Futurescope team is an entirely separate entity from the men's team. However, like their male namesakes, they too continue their partnership with Lapierre and Shimano into 2023.

The team will ride the Xelius SL3 with Shimano wheels and a groupset package too. Saddles will be provided by Prologo and computers will come from Wahoo.

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax

Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Clothing: Alé

Alé Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: Canyon

Canyon Computers: Wahoo

The Plantur-Pura team becomes Fenix-Deceuninck for 2023 as they step up to the WorldTour level. Canyon will remain in place as a bike sponsor and the team will most likely race on the Aeroad model like the Alpecin-Deceuninck men's squad, although the recent launch of the Canyon Ultimate 2023 will interest the climbers in the squad.

The team will also continue to use Shimano groupsets and wheels this year.

Bikes: Felt AR Aero Road / FR Race / IA (TT)

Felt AR Aero Road / FR Race / IA (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels: Vision

Vision Clothing: Pactimo

Pactimo Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: FSA

FSA Computers: Wahoo

Human Powered Health has been using Felt bikes since 2019 and 2023 sees no change to this partnership.

The team will also use Sram Red AXS eTap groupsets and Vision wheels. Colorado-based company Pactimo will also supply the team clothing. Interestingly, the team is being trained by Frank Overton, formerly of USA Cycling, implementing the new app from his company FasCat coaching, which aggregates data from both training and recovery apps.

Bikes: Factor Ostro, One, Hanzo (TT)

Factor Ostro, One, Hanzo (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Black Inc

Black Inc Clothing: Jinga

Jinga Saddles: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Finishing Kit: Black Inc

Black Inc Computers: Hammerhead

The Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad morphs into Israel Premier Tech Roland for 2023, with the team switching to Factor bikes from Look. The equipment package will look very similar to the men's Israel Premier Tech Team that was relegated from the WorldTour at the end of 2022.

Team riders will have a choice of Factor bikes to choose from with Factor's in-house brand Black Inc taking care of the cockpit and wheels.

Bikes: Langma, Envie, Avow (TT)

Langma, Envie, Avow (TT) Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS

Sram Red eTap AXS Wheels: Cadex 36/50

Cadex 36/50 Clothing: GSG

GSG Saddles: Liv Alacra SLR/ CADEX Boost

Liv Alacra SLR/ CADEX Boost Finishing Kit: Giant Contact SLR (handlebar), Langma/ Envie (stem)

Giant Contact SLR (handlebar), Langma/ Envie (stem) Computers: Giant Dash M200/ L200

Liv Racing Xstra becomes Liv Racing TeqFind in 2023. Aside from the name change the only two new additions to the team are Caroline Andersson and Mavi García.

The team will be riding Liv bikes, being able to choose between the Avail and aero Envie models as well as using the Avow for time trials. Giant - as well as the in-house brand Cadex - supplies a large portion of the rest of the bike with in-house wheels, rebranded Stages Dash computers and finishing kits being used.

Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT)

Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS

SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels: Zipp

Zipp Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: Canyon / Lizard Skins

Canyon / Lizard Skins Computers: Garmin

Like the men's squad, the only change at Movistar is the deal signed with Gobik to supply the team's kit, replacing La Passione. Everything else remains the same, meaning the continued use of Canyon's bikes, Sram's wireless Red eTap AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin. They have also announced a new partnership with four years old Spanish brand Blub Lube which will provide the team's chain lubricant and bike cleaning products.

Bikes: Scott Addict, Foil, Plasma

Scott Addict, Foil, Plasma Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Shimano

Shimano Clothing: Keep pushing by Nalini

Keep pushing by Nalini Saddles: Pro

Pro Finishing Kit: Scott

Scott Computers: Wahoo

Ahead of their team launch, everything looks to be staying for same for Team DSM in 2023. Riders can opt between the Scott Foil and Addict models depending on terrain, with the Plasma being used for time trails.

The team's clothing system is interesting with the kit custom manufactured by Nalini under the team's 'keep challenging' in-house custom label. Which allows the team to design and have the kit manufactured to meet their exact specifications.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

Bikes: Langma, Envie, Avow (TT)

Langma, Envie, Avow (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Cadex

Cadex Clothing: Alé

Alé Saddles: Giant, Liv, Cadex

Giant, Liv, Cadex Finishing Kit: Giant Custom

Giant Custom Computers: Dash

BikeExchange Jayco becomes team Jayco AlUla for 2023 .Their equipment package remains largely unchanged however with Giants Liv brand supplying frames and Shimano Dura-Ace taking care of the groupset.

Giants in-house Cadex components complete the build, whilst Dash computers take care of navigation.

The 2023 Jumbo Visma Cervelo is fitted with a new Sram Red groupset, Reserve wheels and Wahoo Speedplay pedals. As well as what could well be new Vittoria tyres (Image credit: Jumbo Visma )

Bikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS

Sram Red eTap AXS Wheels: Reserve

Reserve Tyres: Vittoria

Vittoria Clothi ng: Agu

ng: Agu Saddles: Fizik

Fizik Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA

Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Team Jumbo Visma has made several equipment changes for 2023. The team have made the switch from Shimano to Sram groupsets and Reserve wheels.

They will also swap to Nimbl shoes and Oakley sunglasses. This means the riders will have a larger amount of new equipment to become comfortable with ahead of the race season's beginning.

The SD Worx Tarmac SL7 package for 2023. (Image credit: Specialized )

Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL7 / Shiv (TT)

Specialized Tarmac SL7 / Shiv (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Roval

Roval Clothing: Specialized

Specialized Saddles: Specialized

Specialized Finishing Kit: Specialized / Sram

Specialized / Sram Computers: Wahoo

Team SD Worx will be hoping for better fortune in 2023 after a break-in saw a large number of team bikes stolen in November 2022.

The team's equipment package stays largely the same with Specialized Tarmac SL7 frames and finishing kits as well as Sram Red AXS eTap groupsets. Roval comes aboard to provide wheels and complete the Specialized package after the team used Zipp wheels last year.

We featured Elisa Balsamo's new Trek Madone race bike in a bike check recently (Image credit: Will Jones )

Bikes: Trek Madone, Domane, Emonda, Speed Concept (TT)

Trek Madone, Domane, Emonda, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS

Sram Red eTap AXS Wheels: Bontrager RSL

Bontrager RSL Clothing: Santini

Santini Saddles: Bontrager

Bontrager Finishing Kit: Bontrager

Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Like the men's squad, nothing changes at Trek Segafredo for 2023. The only real change to mention has been the update to the Trek Madone race bike which was rolled out ahead of the Tour de France last year with a radical new seatstay / seatpost junction. There will be a set of Time pedals at the end of each rider's cranks to get used to however.

That means the team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini.

The Colnago V4Rs features a little more colour in the paint scheme for Team UAE ADQ (Image credit: ColangoWorld)

Bikes: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels: Enve

Enve Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing: Gobik

Gobik Saddles: Prologo

Prologo Finishing Kit: Colnago

Colnago Computers: Wahoo

UAE Team ADQ like team UAE Emirates has been through a period of change regarding equipment recently. Colnago unveiled the new TT1 time trial bike ahead of the Giro d'Italia last year, and the Prototipo frame Tadej Pogacar was riding for the majority of last year has been officially launched as the new V4Rs, which we test rode late last year.

Change is afoot elsewhere as the team switches from Campagnolo to Shimano Dura-ace, and to Enve wheels and Continental tyres. Computers are also swapped from the SRM head unit which was rumoured to be problematic for Wahoo computers.

All this new equipment means quite a lot of new kit for team riders to become familiar with and comfortable with ahead of the new season.

Bikes : Dare

: Dare Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : DT Swiss

: DT Swiss Clothing : Bio Racer

: Bio Racer Saddles : Shimano Pro

: Shimano Pro Finishing Kit : Dare

: Dare Computers: Garmin

The Uno-X Women's pro team begins its second season in 2023.

Technical partners have remained the same with Dare bikes providing the frames and finishing kits for the team bikes. Groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace but the team can also count CeramicSpeed as an official partner to provide upgraded ceramic bearings and derailleur arms with the OSPW System.

DT Swiss takes care of the team's wheel requirements whilst BioRacer provides clothing.