Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD - Gallery

Pink oil stain design for Education First in 2019

Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Bright bidons are complemented by colour-coordinated Tacx Ciro bottle cages

Bright bidons are complemented by colour-coordinated Tacx Ciro bottle cages
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Martinez runs a Garmin Edge 520

Martinez runs a Garmin Edge 520
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
A look at the front end of the Cannondale

A look at the front end of the Cannondale
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Not all pros 'slam that stem', with Martinez running 15mm of spacers

Not all pros 'slam that stem', with Martinez running 15mm of spacers
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
A neat number plate mount from K3 is secured with the rear brake bolt

A neat number plate mount from K3 is secured with the rear brake bolt
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres are one of the more popular tyre choices in the WorldTour peloton

Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres are one of the more popular tyre choices in the WorldTour peloton
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provide the stopping power

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes provide the stopping power
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
The only non-Shimano drivetrain component is the Cannondale SiSL cranks, which are paired with FSA chainrings and a Power2Max power meter

The only non-Shimano drivetrain component is the Cannondale SiSL cranks, which are paired with FSA chainrings and a Power2Max power meter
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 derailleurs provide the shifting for Martinez

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 derailleurs provide the shifting for Martinez
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
The 'oil stain' design is a printed wrap, which is then clear lacquered for a smooth finish

The 'oil stain' design is a printed wrap, which is then clear lacquered for a smooth finish
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)
Martinez has setup his satellite buttons on the top of the shifter hoods to change gear, which could help while climbing

Martinez has setup his satellite buttons on the top of the shifter hoods to change gear, which could help while climbing
(Image credit: Pat Malach/Cyclingnews)

Daniel Martinez led EF Education First at his home race last week. The Colombian eventually finished third in the general classification at the Tour Colombia 2.1, alongside an opening team time trial stage victory for the US-registered squad.

Martinez raced the week aboard a Cannondale SuperSix EVO, complete with a fresh new 'oil stain' paint design for the 2019 season. EF Education First presented their pink and blue fade team kit at the Tour Down Under and have replicated the design onto their Cannondale framesets through a wrap, which is then overlaid with a clear lacquer for a smooth finish.

The team pair the bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains and braking, while cranksets are a combination of Cannondale's proprietary SiSL cranks, FSA chainrings and Power2Max power meters.

FSA also provides the majority of the finishing kit for the team, alongside saddles from Prologo.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Daniel Martinez's 2019 Cannondale SuperSix.

Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD, size 50
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Cannondale SiSL with 53/38 FSA chainrings and Power2Max power meter
  • Wheelset: Vision Metron 55
  • Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
  • Handlebars: FSA Energy Compact, 400mm
  • Stem: FSA OS-99, 110mm
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo
  • Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Computer: Garmin Edge 520
  • Other accessories: K3 number plate mount