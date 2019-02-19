Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD - Gallery
Pink oil stain design for Education First in 2019
Daniel Martinez led EF Education First at his home race last week. The Colombian eventually finished third in the general classification at the Tour Colombia 2.1, alongside an opening team time trial stage victory for the US-registered squad.
Martinez raced the week aboard a Cannondale SuperSix EVO, complete with a fresh new 'oil stain' paint design for the 2019 season. EF Education First presented their pink and blue fade team kit at the Tour Down Under and have replicated the design onto their Cannondale framesets through a wrap, which is then overlaid with a clear lacquer for a smooth finish.
The team pair the bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains and braking, while cranksets are a combination of Cannondale's proprietary SiSL cranks, FSA chainrings and Power2Max power meters.
FSA also provides the majority of the finishing kit for the team, alongside saddles from Prologo.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Daniel Martinez's 2019 Cannondale SuperSix.
Daniel Martinez's Cannondale SuperSix full bike specifications
- Frameset: Cannondale SuperSix EVO Hi-MOD, size 50
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Cannondale SiSL with 53/38 FSA chainrings and Power2Max power meter
- Wheelset: Vision Metron 55
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
- Handlebars: FSA Energy Compact, 400mm
- Stem: FSA OS-99, 110mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Prologo Nago Evo
- Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Garmin Edge 520
- Other accessories: K3 number plate mount
