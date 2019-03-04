Greg Van Avermaet’s custom-painted Giant TCR – Gallery
Gold fade celebrates Belgian’s Olympic victory
Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) kicked off his Classics season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday. The two-time winner was unable to join the club of riders with three victories at the race after a late attack from Decueninck-QuickStep’s Zdenek Stybar left Van Avermaet to battle for second place.
Racing on new bikes for 2019, CCC Team – formerly BMC Racing – switched to bikes from Giant as a number of WorldTour teams changed bike partners this season. Like last season’s BMC Teammachine SLR 01, Van Avermaet has been presented with a custom-painted frameset in an eye-catching gold design to celebrate the Belgian’s Olympic victory in 2016.
The down tube of the frame pays further tribute to the victory alongside other big wins from Van Avermaet’s palmares including the Tirreno-Adriatico overall and 2017’s Paris-Roubaix.
Like last season, Van Avermaet sticks with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset. However, wheels, finishing kit and accessories are all provided by Giant instead of the Shimano, 3T, Fizik and Elite accessories used by BMC Racing last year.
Frameset: Giant TCR Advanced SL in custom colours for Olympic champion
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
Wheelset: Giant SLR 0, 42mm tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular
Handlebars/stem: Giant Contact SLR integrated carbon
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Carbon
Seat post: Giant TCR integrated
Bottle cages: Giant Airway Sport
