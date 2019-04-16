Trending

Paris-Roubaix tech: Podium bikes from the Hell of the North

All in on disc brakes, electronic drivetrains and aero

The three podium bikes of the 2019 Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized)
xxxx

(Image credit: Etienne Schoeman/Specialized)
Philippe Gilbert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The new Specialized Roubaix has an updated Future Shock suspension system

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Like Politt, Lampaert and Gilbert ran disc brakes

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Yves Lampaert's Specialised S-Works Roubaix

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at the SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD levers

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Politt bettered his fifth place finish in Flanders with second in Roubaix

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Katusha-Alpecin stuck with a traditional 2X drivetrain on the new SRAM groupset, unlike Trek-Segafredo who opted for a 1X setup

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The 1.92m German runs 175mm cranks

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Zipp wheels were paired with Continental Competition RBX 28mm tubular tyres

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The German used Zipp 303 Firecrest Disc wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The additional shifting buttons allowed Politt to change gear on the cobbles without reaching for the levers

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Politt ran SRAM Blips on the underside of his handlebar tops

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Nils Politt's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Lampaert ran an in-line S-Works Pave seat post as opposed to the stock setback seat post

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
All three riders on the podium had 160mm rotors at the front and 140mm at the rear

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gilbert and Lampaert ran Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A rear tab on the seat tube improves aerodynamics and allows for the flex in the seat post

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gilbert still races and trains with a Specialized Chicane saddle

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A look at Gilbert's cockpit profile

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
A closer look at the updated Future Shock

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
All of the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders had a prototype adjustment knob for the Future Shock as opposed to the commercial version

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gilbert runs satellite Di2 sprint shifters on his handlebar drops for easy shifting on the cobbles

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Both Gilbert and Lampaert were equipped with 30mm tubulars for the race

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Philippe Gilbert won his fourth different Monument by winning Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
CeramicSpeed provides Deceuninck-QuickStep with bottom bracket, headset and wheel bearings

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gilbert ran the setback version of the S-Works Pave seat post

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Gilbert and Lampaert's bikes had the special team issue design on the frameset

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Lampaert ran Roval CLX 50 wheels with 30mm S-Works Hell of the North tubular tyres

(Image credit: Josh Evans)

The 117th Paris-Roubaix was the first edition of 'The Hell of the North' to be won on disc brakes, with all three of the podium finishers using the technology, along with electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets. 

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the race on Sunday, beating Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt in a two-man sprint inside the velodrome in Roubaix.

Gilbert's teammate Yves Lampaert finished third, a few seconds behind the duo after shaking off Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First), Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the run-in to Roubaix.

Both Gilbert and Lampaert finished on the podium riding the newly released Specialized Roubaix, which features full suspension through Specialized's Future Shock handlebar suspension and a compliant rear seat post.

The duo also ran identical drivetrain and wheel setups with components sourced from Shimano, Roval and Specialized.

Politt raced on the aero-specific Canyon Aeroad CF SLX frameset with SRAM's new 12-speed groupset, RED eTap AXS HRD.

Notably, this is the first time the race has been won with disc brakes with the entire podium racing with disc brakes, electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the podium bikes from the 2019 Paris-Roubaix.

Philippe Gilbert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter
  • Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
  • Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
  • Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular
  • Handlebars: Pro Vibe
  • Handlebar tape: Supacaz
  • Stem: Pro Vibe
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Specialized S-Works Chicane
  • Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé with setback
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Computer: Bryton
  • Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount, Shimano Di2 sprint shifters on handlebar drops, thru axle hex key on seat post

Nils Politt's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
  • Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor
  • Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
  • Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
  • Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
  • Cassette: SRAM RED eTap AXS
  • Chain: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed
  • Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS with Quarq power meter, 175mm cranks
  • Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest Disc
  • Tyres: Continental Competition RBX, 28mm tubular
  • Handlebars/stem: Canyon integrated
  • Handlebar tape: Selle Italia
  • Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
  • Saddle: Selle Italia
  • Seat post: Canyon
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)

Yves Lampaert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Shimano power meter
  • Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
  • Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
  • Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular
  • Handlebars: Pro Vibe
  • Handlebar tape: Supacaz
  • Stem: Pro Vibe
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
  • Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé inline
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Computer: Bryton
  • Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount