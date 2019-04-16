Paris-Roubaix tech: Podium bikes from the Hell of the North
All in on disc brakes, electronic drivetrains and aero
The 117th Paris-Roubaix was the first edition of 'The Hell of the North' to be won on disc brakes, with all three of the podium finishers using the technology, along with electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets.
Related Articles
Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the race on Sunday, beating Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt in a two-man sprint inside the velodrome in Roubaix.
Gilbert's teammate Yves Lampaert finished third, a few seconds behind the duo after shaking off Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First), Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the run-in to Roubaix.
Both Gilbert and Lampaert finished on the podium riding the newly released Specialized Roubaix, which features full suspension through Specialized's Future Shock handlebar suspension and a compliant rear seat post.
The duo also ran identical drivetrain and wheel setups with components sourced from Shimano, Roval and Specialized.
Politt raced on the aero-specific Canyon Aeroad CF SLX frameset with SRAM's new 12-speed groupset, RED eTap AXS HRD.
Notably, this is the first time the race has been won with disc brakes with the entire podium racing with disc brakes, electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the podium bikes from the 2019 Paris-Roubaix.
Philippe Gilbert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular
- Handlebars: Pro Vibe
- Handlebar tape: Supacaz
- Stem: Pro Vibe
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Specialized S-Works Chicane
- Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé with setback
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Bryton
- Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount, Shimano Di2 sprint shifters on handlebar drops, thru axle hex key on seat post
Nils Politt's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX full bike specifications
- Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX
- Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD
- Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Cassette: SRAM RED eTap AXS
- Chain: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed
- Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS with Quarq power meter, 175mm cranks
- Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest Disc
- Tyres: Continental Competition RBX, 28mm tubular
- Handlebars/stem: Canyon integrated
- Handlebar tape: Selle Italia
- Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
- Saddle: Selle Italia
- Seat post: Canyon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
Yves Lampaert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Shimano power meter
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular
- Handlebars: Pro Vibe
- Handlebar tape: Supacaz
- Stem: Pro Vibe
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
- Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé inline
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Bryton
- Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy