Paris-Roubaix tech: Podium bikes from the Hell of the North

The 117th Paris-Roubaix was the first edition of 'The Hell of the North' to be won on disc brakes, with all three of the podium finishers using the technology, along with electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets.

Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the race on Sunday, beating Katusha-Alpecin's Nils Politt in a two-man sprint inside the velodrome in Roubaix.

Gilbert's teammate Yves Lampaert finished third, a few seconds behind the duo after shaking off Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First), Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in the run-in to Roubaix.

Both Gilbert and Lampaert finished on the podium riding the newly released Specialized Roubaix, which features full suspension through Specialized's Future Shock handlebar suspension and a compliant rear seat post.

The duo also ran identical drivetrain and wheel setups with components sourced from Shimano, Roval and Specialized.

Politt raced on the aero-specific Canyon Aeroad CF SLX frameset with SRAM's new 12-speed groupset, RED eTap AXS HRD.

Notably, this is the first time the race has been won with disc brakes with the entire podium racing with disc brakes, electronic drivetrains and aero-specific framesets.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the podium bikes from the 2019 Paris-Roubaix.

Philippe Gilbert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Roval CLX 50 Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Handlebar tape: Supacaz

Supacaz Stem: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Specialized S-Works Chicane

Specialized S-Works Chicane Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé with setback

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Tacx Ciro Computer: Bryton

Bryton Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount, Shimano Di2 sprint shifters on handlebar drops, thru axle hex key on seat post

Nils Politt's Canyon Aeroad CF SLX full bike specifications

Frameset: Canyon Aeroad CF SLX

Front brake: SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor

SRAM RED HRD, 160mm rotor Rear brake: SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor

SRAM RED HRD, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD

SRAM RED eTap AXS HRD Front derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

SRAM RED eTap AXS Rear derailleur: SRAM RED eTap AXS

SRAM RED eTap AXS Cassette: SRAM RED eTap AXS

SRAM RED eTap AXS Chain: SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed

SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed Crankset: SRAM RED eTap AXS with Quarq power meter, 175mm cranks

Wheelset: Zipp 303 Firecrest Disc

Zipp 303 Firecrest Disc Tyres: Continental Competition RBX, 28mm tubular

Handlebars/stem: Canyon integrated

Canyon integrated Handlebar tape: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Look Keo Blade Carbon Saddle: Selle Italia

Selle Italia Seat post: Canyon

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Tacx Ciro Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)

Yves Lampaert's Specialized S-Works Roubaix full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Shimano power meter

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Shimano power meter Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Roval CLX 50 Tyres: Specialized Hell of the North, 30mm tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Handlebar tape: Supacaz

Supacaz Stem: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo

Specialized S-Works Romin Evo Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé inline