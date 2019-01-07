Trending

Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5 - Gallery

Out with the TCR, in with the R5

Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
The electronic cabling for the gearing is routed internally through the handlebars and stem before entering the top tube of the frame

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Clean lines along the top tube and seat stays separate the black, white and red team colours of Team Sunweb

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Team Sunweb use dual-sided Shimano power meters

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels also feature a fade design on the hubs

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Team Sunweb's new Cervelos ahead of a training ride in Calpe, Spain

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A look a Dumoulin's cockpit

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Unlike other high-end carbon race bikes, Cervelo have stuck with single bolt rim brakes as opposed to direct mount options

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Dumoulin runs a 130mm Pro stem

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Dumoulin sticks with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes for 2019

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
The minimalist seat stays are emblazoned with secondary

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A look at the front profile of Dumoulin's Cervelo R5

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A look at the non-driveside of Dumoulin's bike

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A view of the top of the Pro Griffon saddle

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
White bands feature across the top tube of the frame

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Team Sunweb have switched from Vittoria to Continental tyres for 2018

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Tom Dumoulin runs the C24 variants of Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 wheels

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A red to white fade on the down tube is overlaid with silver Cervelo decals

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Dumoulin opts for a carbon Pro Griffon 142 saddle

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Black decals stand out on the white chainstays

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
While some WorldTour teams opt for Shimano Ultegra cassettes, Team Sunweb stick with the range-topping Shimano Dura-Ace

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Like last season's Giants, Team Sunweb are using Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
Some neat handlebar taping as you would expect

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
The 1.85m Dutchman runs 175mm cranks

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
After using Giant bottle cages last season, the team has switched to Elite Custom Race Plus for 2019

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)
A closer look at the front end of the bike

(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)

Tom Dumoulin and his Team Sunweb teammates have switched from Giant to Cervélo framesets for the 2019 season, with Dumoulin staying on an all-round, lightweight race frameset by swapping the Giant TCR for the Cervélo R5.

While the frameset has changed, the team retain Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets. Giant also provided the team with wheels and the majority of finishing kit last season and so Sunweb have now switched to Shimano Dura-Ace wheels, finishing kit from Pro and bottle cages from Elite.

The team also move from Vittoria tubular tyres to offerings from Continental, a popular choice in the WorldTour, as well as new computers from Sigma Sport.

The 1.85m tall Dutchman rides a size 56 frame, in conjunction with 175mm crank arms. Dumoulin opts for a standard gearing combination of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.

Team Sunweb have stuck to their red, white and black team colours, with silver Cervélo decals adorning the downtube of the frame.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Cervélo R5 and keep your eyes peeled for all the tech from this month's Tour Down Under.

Frameset: Cervélo R5, size 56
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 420mm
Stem: Pro Vibe, 130mm
Tape/grips: Pro Sport Control Team
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Pro Griffon 142
Seat post: Pro Vibe, 0mm offset
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0