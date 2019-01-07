Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 27 The electronic cabling for the gearing is routed internally through the handlebars and stem before entering the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 27 Clean lines along the top tube and seat stays separate the black, white and red team colours of Team Sunweb (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 27 Team Sunweb use dual-sided Shimano power meters (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 27 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels also feature a fade design on the hubs (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 27 Team Sunweb's new Cervelos ahead of a training ride in Calpe, Spain (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 27 A look a Dumoulin's cockpit (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 27 Unlike other high-end carbon race bikes, Cervelo have stuck with single bolt rim brakes as opposed to direct mount options (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 27 Dumoulin runs a 130mm Pro stem (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 27 Dumoulin sticks with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes for 2019 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 27 The minimalist seat stays are emblazoned with secondary (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 27 A look at the front profile of Dumoulin's Cervelo R5 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 27 A look at the non-driveside of Dumoulin's bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 27 A view of the top of the Pro Griffon saddle (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 27 White bands feature across the top tube of the frame (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 27 Team Sunweb have switched from Vittoria to Continental tyres for 2018 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 27 Tom Dumoulin runs the C24 variants of Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100 wheels (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 27 A red to white fade on the down tube is overlaid with silver Cervelo decals (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 27 Dumoulin opts for a carbon Pro Griffon 142 saddle (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 27 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 27 Black decals stand out on the white chainstays (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 27 While some WorldTour teams opt for Shimano Ultegra cassettes, Team Sunweb stick with the range-topping Shimano Dura-Ace (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 27 Like last season's Giants, Team Sunweb are using Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series drivetrains (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 27 Some neat handlebar taping as you would expect (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 27 The 1.85m Dutchman runs 175mm cranks (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 27 After using Giant bottle cages last season, the team has switched to Elite Custom Race Plus for 2019 (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 27 A closer look at the front end of the bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher/Immediate Media)

Tom Dumoulin and his Team Sunweb teammates have switched from Giant to Cervélo framesets for the 2019 season, with Dumoulin staying on an all-round, lightweight race frameset by swapping the Giant TCR for the Cervélo R5.

While the frameset has changed, the team retain Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets. Giant also provided the team with wheels and the majority of finishing kit last season and so Sunweb have now switched to Shimano Dura-Ace wheels, finishing kit from Pro and bottle cages from Elite.

The team also move from Vittoria tubular tyres to offerings from Continental, a popular choice in the WorldTour, as well as new computers from Sigma Sport.

The 1.85m tall Dutchman rides a size 56 frame, in conjunction with 175mm crank arms. Dumoulin opts for a standard gearing combination of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.

Team Sunweb have stuck to their red, white and black team colours, with silver Cervélo decals adorning the downtube of the frame.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Cervélo R5 and keep your eyes peeled for all the tech from this month's Tour Down Under.

Frameset: Cervélo R5, size 56

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 420mm

Stem: Pro Vibe, 130mm

Tape/grips: Pro Sport Control Team

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Pro Griffon 142

Seat post: Pro Vibe, 0mm offset

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0