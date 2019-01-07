Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Team Sunweb Cervelo R5 - Gallery

Tom Dumoulin and his Team Sunweb teammates have switched from Giant to Cervélo framesets for the 2019 season, with Dumoulin staying on an all-round, lightweight race frameset by swapping the Giant TCR for the Cervélo R5.
While the frameset has changed, the team retain Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets. Giant also provided the team with wheels and the majority of finishing kit last season and so Sunweb have now switched to Shimano Dura-Ace wheels, finishing kit from Pro and bottle cages from Elite.
The team also move from Vittoria tubular tyres to offerings from Continental, a popular choice in the WorldTour, as well as new computers from Sigma Sport.
The 1.85m tall Dutchman rides a size 56 frame, in conjunction with 175mm crank arms. Dumoulin opts for a standard gearing combination of 53/39 chainrings and an 11-28 cassette.
Team Sunweb have stuck to their red, white and black team colours, with silver Cervélo decals adorning the downtube of the frame.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a closer look at Tom Dumoulin's 2019 Cervélo R5 and keep your eyes peeled for all the tech from this month's Tour Down Under.
Frameset: Cervélo R5, size 56 Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C24 Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular Handlebars: Pro Vibe, 420mm Stem: Pro Vibe, 130mm Tape/grips: Pro Sport Control Team Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Pro Griffon 142 Seat post: Pro Vibe, 0mm offset Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy