Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Zdenek Stybar's Omloop Het Niuewsblad winning S-Works Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 10 Deceuninck-QuickStep are running Shimano power meters in 2019 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 10 Stybar chases Greg Van Avermaet up the Muur (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 10 Specialized's sponsored teams have 100% committed to disc brakes in 2019 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 10 Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the cockpit components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 10 Stybar was number 17 for the 2019 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 10 K-Edge recently released a super thin Di2 junction box mount, removing the need for chunky rubber bands around the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 10 Stybar runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 10 The course was a mix of dry and wet conditions but considerably warmer than the 2018 edition (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 10 Zdenek Stybar on the way to winning the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory in as many weeks at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the traditional curtain-raiser for the cobbled Classics season.

Like his first victory in Volta ao Algarve, Stybar raced aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac equipped with disc brakes with the Belgian team fully committing to the brake technology for the 2019 season.

The bike runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with Stybar opting for satellite sprinting shifters on the handlebar drops. Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the handlebar and stems for the team.

K-Edge has risen to prominence in recent seasons as the go-to, out-front computer mount for the vast majority of the professional peloton. Stybar's Tarmac uses a mount from the American brand alongside a chain catcher and Di2 junction box mount, which is thin enough to be used underneath the stem without acting as a spacer, as well as removing the need for a thick rubber band around the stem.

Alongside the frameset, Specialized provide Deceuninck-QuickStep with saddles, tyres and wheels from Roval. CeramicSpeed upgrades offer extra efficiency in the bottom bracket and hubs of the team race bikes.

Zdenek Stybar's S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specification

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: S-Works Turbo

Handlebars/stem: Pro

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: S-Works Toupe

S-Works Toupe Seat post: Specialized S-Works Tarmac