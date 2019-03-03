Trending

Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 Men's Elite winning bike

Image 1 of 10

Zdenek Stybar's Omloop Het Niuewsblad winning S-Works Tarmac

Zdenek Stybar's Omloop Het Niuewsblad winning S-Works Tarmac
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 2 of 10

Deceuninck-QuickStep are running Shimano power meters in 2019

Deceuninck-QuickStep are running Shimano power meters in 2019
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 3 of 10

Stybar chases Greg Van Avermaet up the Muur

Stybar chases Greg Van Avermaet up the Muur
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 10

Specialized's sponsored teams have 100% committed to disc brakes in 2019

Specialized's sponsored teams have 100% committed to disc brakes in 2019
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 10

Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the cockpit components

Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the cockpit components
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 6 of 10

Stybar was number 17 for the 2019 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Stybar was number 17 for the 2019 edition of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 7 of 10

K-Edge recently released a super thin Di2 junction box mount, removing the need for chunky rubber bands around the stem

K-Edge recently released a super thin Di2 junction box mount, removing the need for chunky rubber bands around the stem
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 8 of 10

Stybar runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops

Stybar runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 9 of 10

The course was a mix of dry and wet conditions but considerably warmer than the 2018 edition

The course was a mix of dry and wet conditions but considerably warmer than the 2018 edition
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 10 of 10

Zdenek Stybar on the way to winning the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Zdenek Stybar on the way to winning the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory in as many weeks at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the traditional curtain-raiser for the cobbled Classics season.

Related Articles

Elia Viviani's Specialized S-Works Venge and Tarmac Disc — Gallery

1X drivetrains come to the WorldTour at cobbled Classics

Stybar takes solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Stybar: I kept on believing I could win some nice races

Like his first victory in Volta ao Algarve, Stybar raced aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac equipped with disc brakes with the Belgian team fully committing to the brake technology for the 2019 season.

The bike runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with Stybar opting for satellite sprinting shifters on the handlebar drops. Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the handlebar and stems for the team.

K-Edge has risen to prominence in recent seasons as the go-to, out-front computer mount for the vast majority of the professional peloton. Stybar's Tarmac uses a mount from the American brand alongside a chain catcher and Di2 junction box mount, which is thin enough to be used underneath the stem without acting as a spacer, as well as removing the need for a thick rubber band around the stem.

Alongside the frameset, Specialized provide Deceuninck-QuickStep with saddles, tyres and wheels from Roval. CeramicSpeed upgrades offer extra efficiency in the bottom bracket and hubs of the team race bikes.

Zdenek Stybar's S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specification

  • Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
  • Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
  • Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
  • Tyres: S-Works Turbo
  • Handlebars/stem: Pro
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: S-Works Toupe
  • Seat post: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Computer: Bryton
  • Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount, K-Edge Di2 junction box mount, K-Edge chain catcher