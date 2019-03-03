Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Tarmac - Gallery
The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 Men's Elite winning bike
Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory in as many weeks at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, the traditional curtain-raiser for the cobbled Classics season.
Like his first victory in Volta ao Algarve, Stybar raced aboard a Specialized S-Works Tarmac equipped with disc brakes with the Belgian team fully committing to the brake technology for the 2019 season.
The bike runs a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with Stybar opting for satellite sprinting shifters on the handlebar drops. Shimano's sister brand Pro provides the handlebar and stems for the team.
K-Edge has risen to prominence in recent seasons as the go-to, out-front computer mount for the vast majority of the professional peloton. Stybar's Tarmac uses a mount from the American brand alongside a chain catcher and Di2 junction box mount, which is thin enough to be used underneath the stem without acting as a spacer, as well as removing the need for a thick rubber band around the stem.
Alongside the frameset, Specialized provide Deceuninck-QuickStep with saddles, tyres and wheels from Roval. CeramicSpeed upgrades offer extra efficiency in the bottom bracket and hubs of the team race bikes.
Zdenek Stybar's S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specification
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: S-Works Turbo
- Handlebars/stem: Pro
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: S-Works Toupe
- Seat post: Specialized S-Works Tarmac
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Bryton
- Other accessories: K-Edge computer mount, K-Edge Di2 junction box mount, K-Edge chain catcher
