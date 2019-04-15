Paris-Roubaix tech gallery: 101 images from the Hell of the North

Image 1 of 101 Every Deceuninck-QuickStep rider had a hex key taped to their seat post ready to remove the thru-axles for a wheel change while they wait for a team mechanic to arrive (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 101 Plenty of bikes were damaged during the race and were waiting to be collected from the broom wagon at the finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 101 Deceuninck-QuickStep had a mix of 28 and 30mm S-Works Hell of the North tubular tyres for the race with a small sticker on the rim denoting the size (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 101 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders opted for a prototype adjustment knob on the Future Shock front suspension system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 101 Each of the team's riders were ready for a wheel change in case of a puncture (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 101 Yves Lampaert ran an in-line S-Works Pave seat post instead of the usual setback version (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 101 The broom wagon collects any broken bikes and gives riders a lift back to the velodrome in Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 101 Several Katusha-Alpecin riders raced with 28mm Continental Competition RBX tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 101 While Trek-Segafredo ran 1X setups with the new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset, Katusha-Alpecin stuck with 2X setups (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 101 Julien Vermote's BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 101 28mm Vittoria Corsa Control tubulars for Vermote (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 101 Edvald Boasson Hagen's bike was dropped minutes ahead of the race start and it needed another final check by team mechanics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 101 All seven of Deceuninck-QuickStep's riders raced on the new Specialized Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 101 Kasper Asgreen ran Pro Vibe Aero handlebars with satellite Di2 shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 101 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Zdenek Stybar went for double wrapped handlebar tape alongside the new Specialized Roubaix with Future Shock 2.0 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 101 Stybar's Roubaix was specced with the new, compliant S-Works Pave seat post (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 101 Alexander Kristoff's Colnago Concept for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 101 UAE Team Emirates are racing 2019 with Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed EPS groupsets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 101 Kristoff ran tubeless tyres at the race but suffered a few punctures in the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 101 Kristoff opted for 60mm rims for the Hell of the North (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 101 UAE Team Emirates mechanics had an air compressor with a pressure gauge attached to the team bus enabling quick and easy tyre pressure checks at the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 101 Kristoff talked about changing his bike positioning slightly for the race to shift weight further back on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 101 Kristoff runs a Prologo Zero saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 101 UAE Team Emirates are another squad to utilise Elite Ciussi bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 101 Double-wrapped Prologo handlebar tape for Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 101 Aero handlebars and a negative 17-degree stem for this Delko Marseille Provence rider (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 101 Delko Marseille Provence run SRAM RED eTap 11-speed drivetrains (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 101 Bahrain-Merida's Heinrich Haussler looked to run doublw-wrapped bar tape and sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 101 Matej Mohoric had a custom-painted Merida Reacto for the Tour of Flanders celebrating his Slovenian national championship title but was on a team issue Scultura for Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 101 Some teams go to the effort to print special course information stickers while other opt for some tape and a marker pen (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 101 Fernando Gaviria was set to race on the newly released Campagnolo WTO 45 wheels until sickness ended his race before it had started (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 101 Van Aert's crankset and derailleurs were the more recent Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 101 Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series levers look surprisingly dated for a component that was used universally in the WorldTour only a few seasons ago (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 101 A look at Wout van Aert's cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 101 Bora-hansgrohe's Andreas Schillinger was the only Specialized-sponsored rider to not be racing on the new Specialized Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 101 No mistaking who this bike belongs to (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 101 Everything from 25mm up to 30mm tyres were seen on the start line in Compiegne (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 101 With 29 secteurs and two feed zones, there is plenty of notes riders need to pay attention to (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 101 Roompot Charles' Lars Boom ran an in-line alloy seat post from French brand BBB (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 40 of 101 Boom also runs a Specialized S-Works Power saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 41 of 101 The Pro Continental Roompot Charles use a mix of Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 42 of 101 Like AG2R La Mondiale, Roompot Charles use CeramicSpeed OSPW system on the rear derailleurs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 43 of 101 Bahrain-Merida riders raced on a mix of Merida Reacto and Scultura framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 44 of 101 Oliver Naesen runs a negative 17-degree stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 45 of 101 Naesen also runs a 30mm tubular at the front of his bike and a 28mm on the rear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 46 of 101 Oliver Naesen's 28mm tubular on the back of his Eddy Merckx machine. He runs a massive 30mm up front (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 47 of 101 Double-wrapped handlebar tape is always difficult to finish off perfectly (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 48 of 101 AG2R La Mondiale spare bikes have Shimano Ultegra Di2 rear derailleurs equipped with CeramicSpeed's OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 49 of 101 K-Edge components were seen as computer mounts, chain catchers, GoPro mounts and number plate holders at the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 50 of 101 Wout van Aert's second choice Bianchi Infinito (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 51 of 101 Van Aert raced on a Bianchi Infinito instead of the usual Bianchi Oltre XR4 Jumbo Visma usually race on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 52 of 101 Former cyclo-cross world champion Wout van Aert ran an additional brake lever on the handlebar tops so he can brake while on the handlebar tops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 53 of 101 The majority of Van Aert's components were several year old Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 54 of 101 Van Aert appeared to be racing without a power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 55 of 101 Former Swiss national champion Silvain Dilier and last year's second place finisger has a red computer mount and sunglasses retained from last year's custom bike and kit (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 56 of 101 AG2R La Mondiale mechanics add course notes to their riders' frames at the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 57 of 101 Mitchelton-Scott's Matteo Trentin has Di2 shifter buttons all over his cockpit setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 58 of 101 John Degenkolb had Di2 sprint shifters on the drops and SRAM Blips on the handlebar tops, alongside a photo of his family on his stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 59 of 101 The entire Trek-Segafredo team ran their Trek Domane bikes with 1X drivetrain setups from SRAM (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 60 of 101 K-Edge provides a specially milled chain catcher for the new groupset in its 1X setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 61 of 101 Edward Theuns had SRAM Blip buttons on his drops, which were concealed underneath the handlebar tape (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 62 of 101 A closer look at the adjustable K-Edge chain catcher used by Trek-Segefredo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 63 of 101 Pim Ligthart was the only Total Direct Energie rider to race on a Wilier in the new team colours (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 64 of 101 Tyres are double and triple checked ahead of the race start for the correct tyre pressure (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 65 of 101 Koen de Kort ran Shimano Di2 sprint shifters in conjunction with his new SRAM RED eTap AXS groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 66 of 101 Arnaud Demare runs Elite Ciussi cages in an eye-catching chrome finish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 67 of 101 Demare is another rider with satellite shifters, this time in his thumb position when riding on the handlebar tops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 68 of 101 This Groupama-FDJ mechanic wins the award for the neatest double-wrapped handlebars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 69 of 101 Almost every team uses K-Edge components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 70 of 101 Wanty-Gobert are one of the few remaining professional teams to use Stages power meters (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 71 of 101 Team Sunweb were another squad to opt for Elite Ciussi bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 72 of 101 CCC Team's Michael Schar was the only rider to race on a Giant TCR over the more compliant Giant Defy (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 73 of 101 Greg Van Avermaet opted for the more compliant Giant Defy in his usual Olympic champion edition frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 74 of 101 Andre Greipel's BH G7 Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 75 of 101 Greipel's Vittoria tubulars had clearly seen some use before the start in Compiegne (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 76 of 101 Greipel ran a 54-tooth outer chainring for the flat Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 77 of 101 Sep Vanmarcke ran 30mm tyres for the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 78 of 101 Cofidis' Damien Touze focuses on the length of each secteur on his course notes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 79 of 101 The majority of the Cofidis team used 28mm Michelin tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 80 of 101 Tiesj Benoot and most of the Lotto Soudal squad raced on the endurance-specific Ridley Fenix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 81 of 101 Benoot ran the graphene infused tubulars from Vittoria (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 82 of 101 Only Jens Keukeleire from Lotto Soudal raced on a Ridley Noah SL instead of a Fenix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 83 of 101 Lotto Soudal use bottom bracket bearings from ceramic bearings specialist C-Bear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 84 of 101 The whole of Team Sunweb raced on Cervelo R3 Disc framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 85 of 101 Roelandts used 28mm Continental Competition tubular tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 86 of 101 Team Sky's Luke Rowe raced on the new Pinarello FS, which features front and rear electronic suspension (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 87 of 101 Luke Rowe opted for 27mm FMB Paris-Roubaix tubulars (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 88 of 101 Rowe is another rider who rides the cobbles on the drops and has satellite sprint shifters on the drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 89 of 101 Team Sky opt for the ever-reliable Elite Ciussi bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 90 of 101 Several riders' bikes were equipped with GoPro for in-race footage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 91 of 101 Several Astana riders used Argon 18 Gallium with a more compliant rear end (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 92 of 101 Hugo Houle raced aboard the new Argon 18 Krypton (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 93 of 101 The Argon 18 Krypton follows other endurance bike trends with lower seat stays to offer compliance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 94 of 101 Jurgen Roelandts' Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 95 of 101 The UCI commissaires perform their checks for technological fraud ahead of the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 96 of 101 The seat stays were bigger and curved unlike the slim and straight profiled stays on the usual Gallium Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 97 of 101 The concrete banking at the Roubaix velodrome got a fresh lick of paint in the days leading up to the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 98 of 101 A look inside the famous showers at Roubaix's velodrome (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 99 of 101 Each winner of the historic race gets given a plaque and bench (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 100 of 101 The showers haven't been updated in decades but we were told that there's now enough hot water for more than the first twenty riders who choose to use the showers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 101 of 101 The race support motorbikes had two front wheels to cope with the rough cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Philippe Gilbert won the 117th edition of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, taking his fourth out of the sport's five one-day Monuments.

'The Hell of the North' features 29 infamous cobbled sections totalling 54.5 kilometres, with those pavé sectors dating back to Napoleonic times, and acting as some of the most brutal terrain in the sport. Riders make an array of changes when it comes to tech compared to normal road racing, offering a unique take on race tech at one of the hardest races on the calendar.

Wider tyres, double-wrapped handlebar tape, malleable bottle cages and additional brake levers or gear switches are common modifications to give riders the best chance possible of staying in the lead group to the finish line at the famous velodrome in Roubaix.

Alongside the traditional modifications, the week leading up to the race saw two full suspension road bikes released by Specialized and Pinarello in the Roubaix and Dogma FS, respectively. While the new Pinarello failed to crack the top 20, Specialized's new Roubaix made up a staggering five of the top ten.

The new Specialized Roubaix has a claimed tyre clearance of up to 33mm and the brand's sponsored teams – Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe – raced on a range of 28 and 30mm Specialized Hell of the North tubular tyres.

Like Specialized, Deceuninck-QuickStep mechanics had another new idea by taping a hex key to every rider's seat post designed specifically for the thru-axles on the disc-brake-only bike. The idea is that while the rider waits for the mechanic to arrive with a new wheel, the rider can take the thru-axle out ready to switch in the new wheel and allow for the quickest possible wheel change.

Plenty of other teams opted for wide tyres, and AG2R La Mondiale's Oliver Naesen opted for a 30mm tubular on the front wheel and 28mm on the rear, as opposed to the 26mm front, 28mm rear setup the former Belgian champion used at last week's Tour of Flanders.

The rough roads also mean that regular carbon bottle cages often fail to the vibrations of the road and riders can lose bidons and valuable fuel while racing. Several teams combat this through the adoption of the old but reliable Elite Ciussi bottle cages, which can be bent closer to the frame and keep their bidons secure.

Trek-Segafredo and Katusha-Alpecin have been racing the 2019 season on the new SRAM RED eTap AXS 12-speed groupset. Trek-Segafredo have experimented with 1X drivetrain setups, which the new groupset accommodates, but, following a mechanical for John Degenkolb at Milan-San Remo, the team has overwhelmingly stuck with 2X.

For Paris-Roubaix, however, the team went all-in on 1X drivetrain setups on the Trek Domane framesets, with riders using a cocktail of SRAM's Blip satellite shifter buttons and adopting some of Shimano's satellite Di2 shifter buttons.

Click through the extensive gallery above for a closer look at the tech on show at the 117th edition of Paris-Roubaix.