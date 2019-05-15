50 race tech photos from the Tour of California – Gallery

Image 1 of 50 Peter Sagan's Sagan Collection Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 50 Tejay van Garderen's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 50 Tadej Pogacar's Colnago V2-R (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 50 The 2019 Tour of California Danish Coffee Club (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 50 Vision Metron integrated, aero handlebars in Bianchi celeste (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 50 George Bennett and his Jumbo-Visma teammates race with yellow helmets while teammate Primoz Roglic currently wears a pink one in Italy (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 50 SRAM and Zipp provides the neutral service at the race (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 50 Box fresh Shimano S-Phyre shoes in the Californian sun (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 50 A custom tool box for one of the Bora-hansgrohe mechanics (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 50 A Bora-hansgrohe rider works with his mechanic to get his position dialled ahead of the race (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 50 A Katusha-Alpecin rider looks to have taken a drill to his team-issue Sidi Shot shoes in an attempt to improve ventilation (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 12 of 50 Custom Bont shoes for US national champion Jonny Brown (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 13 of 50 Magnus Cort's Argon 18 Gallium Pro (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 14 of 50 Travis McCabe's Van Dessel Motivus Maximus (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 15 of 50 McCabe usually rides for Floyd's Cycling but is at the Tour of California for the USA national team (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 16 of 50 Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SuperSix Evo (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 17 of 50 Rick Zabel's Canyon Aeroad Disc (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 18 of 50 Cavendish had course notes focusing on the different climbs for the stage (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 19 of 50 Mark Cavendish's BMC Timemachine Road (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 20 of 50 Degenkolb had a piece of mahogony glued to his down tube (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 21 of 50 John Degenkolb's custom-painted Trek Madone Disc was first seen during the spring Classics (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 22 of 50 Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 23 of 50 All of the Sagan Collection framesets feature this Sagan detailing on the top tube (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 24 of 50 Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Venge (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 25 of 50 An insight into the amount of bidons a team will get through in a single race (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 26 of 50 Being one of the longest serving WorldTour mechanics gets you high-end custom tools (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 27 of 50 Bahrain Merida riders are racing on a mix of Reacto and Scultura framesets (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 28 of 50 Ahead of the race start, Bahrain Merida mechanics unpackaged their bikes from transit which had extensive protection (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 29 of 50 Team Ineos are racing the Tour of California on their all-new Pinarello Dogma F12 (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 30 of 50 Emerson Oronte is racing on 'Greece' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 31 of 50 A look at the forks on the Greece design (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 32 of 50 Brandon McNulty is racing 'Brick' designed by Marcus (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 33 of 50 Another look at the Music design (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 34 of 50 Musical notes feature on the seat tube of Ellsay's bike (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 35 of 50 Nigel Ellsay's design is called 'Music' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 36 of 50 Murphy's design is a royal blue overlaid with multicoloured speckles and dubbed 'Galaxy' (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 37 of 50 Trek-Segafredo are another team with a mix of aero and climbing bikes (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 38 of 50 The latest Trek Madone Disc was first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine last year (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 39 of 50 After a few riders raced tubeless during the Classics, tubular tyres are still king (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 40 of 50 Team Novo Nordisk's Colnago C64 framesets are paired with Shimano Ultegra components (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 41 of 50 The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disks (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 42 of 50 Hagens Berman Axeon also run SRAM's new eTap RED AXS groupset (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 43 of 50 Alongside Mitchelton-Scott in the WorldTour, Hagens Berman Axeon race with tyres from Pirelli (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 44 of 50 The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk have some nice paint detail on the inside of the forks (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 45 of 50 Zipp provides Hagens Berman Axeon with cockpit components and plenty of spacers (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 46 of 50 Hagens Berman Axeon race with SRAM eTAP groupsets and so the interface port has a blanking plate in place (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 47 of 50 Travic McCabe and Keegan Swirbul are racing for the USA team but on their Floyd's Pro Cycling Van Dessel bikes (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 48 of 50 A Deceuninck-QuickStep mechanic bleeds the disc brakes on an S-Works Tarmac ahead of the race (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 49 of 50 The eye-catching 'oil stain' paint design of EF Education First's Cannondales (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 50 of 50 Kyle Murphy's custom Felt for Rally UHC was designed by Sarah (Image credit: Pat Malach)

The 2019 Tour of California kicked off on Sunday for the 14 edition of the WorldTour race. The 13 WorldTour teams were joined by Rally UHC Cycling, Israel Cycling Academy, Cofidis, Hagens Berman Axeon, Team Novo Nordisk and the USA national team on the opening stage in Sacramento.

The race offers an opportunity to take a look at some of the lesser-seen tech alongside the WorldTour teams.

Rally UHC Cycling use the race as a platform to showcase the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation with the team’s riders racing on custom-painted framesets, which were designed by six young grant recipients through the foundation.

The bikes are being auctioned during the race with all proceeds going to the foundation once the race has finished and giving bidders the opportunity to own a bike straight from the 2019 Tour of California. You can learn more and take a look at the bidding here.

Alongside the Rally UHC custom bikes, Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) is racing on the third iteration of the Sagan Collection design, which follows a gold and teal designs with a silver theme featuring the same glitter, matt and metallic paint design.

Custom designs don’t end with just framesets thought, with Hagens Berman Axeon’s US national road race champion Jonny Brown racing on brand new custom Bont Helix shoes.

Team mechanics from Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education First also get on the custom bandwagon with custom built and custom finished tool boxes, respectively.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the tech and bikes on show at the 2019 Tour of California.