50 race tech photos from the Tour of California – Gallery

Custom paint, custom tool kits and Peter Sagan’s S-Works Tarmac

Image 1 of 50

Peter Sagan's Sagan Collection Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc

Peter Sagan's Sagan Collection Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 2 of 50

Tejay van Garderen's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Tejay van Garderen's Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 3 of 50

Tadej Pogacar's Colnago V2-R

Tadej Pogacar's Colnago V2-R
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 4 of 50

The 2019 Tour of California Danish Coffee Club

The 2019 Tour of California Danish Coffee Club
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 5 of 50

Vision Metron integrated, aero handlebars in Bianchi celeste

Vision Metron integrated, aero handlebars in Bianchi celeste
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 6 of 50

George Bennett and his Jumbo-Visma teammates race with yellow helmets while teammate Primoz Roglic currently wears a pink one in Italy

George Bennett and his Jumbo-Visma teammates race with yellow helmets while teammate Primoz Roglic currently wears a pink one in Italy
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 7 of 50

SRAM and Zipp provides the neutral service at the race

SRAM and Zipp provides the neutral service at the race
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 8 of 50

Box fresh Shimano S-Phyre shoes in the Californian sun

Box fresh Shimano S-Phyre shoes in the Californian sun
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 9 of 50

A custom tool box for one of the Bora-hansgrohe mechanics

A custom tool box for one of the Bora-hansgrohe mechanics
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 10 of 50

A Bora-hansgrohe rider works with his mechanic to get his position dialled ahead of the race

A Bora-hansgrohe rider works with his mechanic to get his position dialled ahead of the race
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 11 of 50

A Katusha-Alpecin rider looks to have taken a drill to his team-issue Sidi Shot shoes in an attempt to improve ventilation

A Katusha-Alpecin rider looks to have taken a drill to his team-issue Sidi Shot shoes in an attempt to improve ventilation
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 12 of 50

Custom Bont shoes for US national champion Jonny Brown

Custom Bont shoes for US national champion Jonny Brown
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 13 of 50

Magnus Cort's Argon 18 Gallium Pro

Magnus Cort's Argon 18 Gallium Pro
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 14 of 50

Travis McCabe's Van Dessel Motivus Maximus

Travis McCabe's Van Dessel Motivus Maximus
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 15 of 50

McCabe usually rides for Floyd's Cycling but is at the Tour of California for the USA national team

McCabe usually rides for Floyd's Cycling but is at the Tour of California for the USA national team
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 16 of 50

Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SuperSix Evo

Rigoberto Uran's Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 17 of 50

Rick Zabel's Canyon Aeroad Disc

Rick Zabel's Canyon Aeroad Disc
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 18 of 50

Cavendish had course notes focusing on the different climbs for the stage

Cavendish had course notes focusing on the different climbs for the stage
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 19 of 50

Mark Cavendish's BMC Timemachine Road

Mark Cavendish's BMC Timemachine Road
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 20 of 50

Degenkolb had a piece of mahogony glued to his down tube

Degenkolb had a piece of mahogony glued to his down tube
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 21 of 50

John Degenkolb's custom-painted Trek Madone Disc was first seen during the spring Classics

John Degenkolb's custom-painted Trek Madone Disc was first seen during the spring Classics
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 22 of 50

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 23 of 50

All of the Sagan Collection framesets feature this Sagan detailing on the top tube

All of the Sagan Collection framesets feature this Sagan detailing on the top tube
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 24 of 50

Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Venge

Zdenek Stybar's Specialized S-Works Venge
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 25 of 50

An insight into the amount of bidons a team will get through in a single race

An insight into the amount of bidons a team will get through in a single race
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 26 of 50

Being one of the longest serving WorldTour mechanics gets you high-end custom tools

Being one of the longest serving WorldTour mechanics gets you high-end custom tools
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 27 of 50

Bahrain Merida riders are racing on a mix of Reacto and Scultura framesets

Bahrain Merida riders are racing on a mix of Reacto and Scultura framesets
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 28 of 50

Ahead of the race start, Bahrain Merida mechanics unpackaged their bikes from transit which had extensive protection

Ahead of the race start, Bahrain Merida mechanics unpackaged their bikes from transit which had extensive protection
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 29 of 50

Team Ineos are racing the Tour of California on their all-new Pinarello Dogma F12

Team Ineos are racing the Tour of California on their all-new Pinarello Dogma F12
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 30 of 50

Emerson Oronte is racing on 'Greece'

Emerson Oronte is racing on 'Greece'
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 31 of 50

A look at the forks on the Greece design

A look at the forks on the Greece design
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 32 of 50

Brandon McNulty is racing 'Brick' designed by Marcus

Brandon McNulty is racing 'Brick' designed by Marcus
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 33 of 50

Another look at the Music design

Another look at the Music design
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 34 of 50

Musical notes feature on the seat tube of Ellsay's bike

Musical notes feature on the seat tube of Ellsay's bike
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 35 of 50

Nigel Ellsay's design is called 'Music'

Nigel Ellsay's design is called 'Music'
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 36 of 50

Murphy's design is a royal blue overlaid with multicoloured speckles and dubbed 'Galaxy'

Murphy's design is a royal blue overlaid with multicoloured speckles and dubbed 'Galaxy'
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 37 of 50

Trek-Segafredo are another team with a mix of aero and climbing bikes

Trek-Segafredo are another team with a mix of aero and climbing bikes
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 38 of 50

The latest Trek Madone Disc was first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine last year

The latest Trek Madone Disc was first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine last year
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 39 of 50

After a few riders raced tubeless during the Classics, tubular tyres are still king

After a few riders raced tubeless during the Classics, tubular tyres are still king
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 40 of 50

Team Novo Nordisk's Colnago C64 framesets are paired with Shimano Ultegra components

Team Novo Nordisk's Colnago C64 framesets are paired with Shimano Ultegra components
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 41 of 50

The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disks

The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disks
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 42 of 50

Hagens Berman Axeon also run SRAM's new eTap RED AXS groupset

Hagens Berman Axeon also run SRAM's new eTap RED AXS groupset
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 43 of 50

Alongside Mitchelton-Scott in the WorldTour, Hagens Berman Axeon race with tyres from Pirelli

Alongside Mitchelton-Scott in the WorldTour, Hagens Berman Axeon race with tyres from Pirelli
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 44 of 50

The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk have some nice paint detail on the inside of the forks

The Hagens Berman Axeon Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk have some nice paint detail on the inside of the forks
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 45 of 50

Zipp provides Hagens Berman Axeon with cockpit components and plenty of spacers

Zipp provides Hagens Berman Axeon with cockpit components and plenty of spacers
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 46 of 50

Hagens Berman Axeon race with SRAM eTAP groupsets and so the interface port has a blanking plate in place

Hagens Berman Axeon race with SRAM eTAP groupsets and so the interface port has a blanking plate in place
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 47 of 50

Travic McCabe and Keegan Swirbul are racing for the USA team but on their Floyd's Pro Cycling Van Dessel bikes

Travic McCabe and Keegan Swirbul are racing for the USA team but on their Floyd's Pro Cycling Van Dessel bikes
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 48 of 50

A Deceuninck-QuickStep mechanic bleeds the disc brakes on an S-Works Tarmac ahead of the race

A Deceuninck-QuickStep mechanic bleeds the disc brakes on an S-Works Tarmac ahead of the race
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 49 of 50

The eye-catching 'oil stain' paint design of EF Education First's Cannondales

The eye-catching 'oil stain' paint design of EF Education First's Cannondales
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 50 of 50

Kyle Murphy's custom Felt for Rally UHC was designed by Sarah

Kyle Murphy's custom Felt for Rally UHC was designed by Sarah
(Image credit: Pat Malach)

The 2019 Tour of California kicked off on Sunday for the 14 edition of the WorldTour race. The 13 WorldTour teams were joined by Rally UHC Cycling, Israel Cycling Academy, Cofidis, Hagens Berman Axeon, Team Novo Nordisk and the USA national team on the opening stage in Sacramento.

The race offers an opportunity to take a look at some of the lesser-seen tech alongside the WorldTour teams.

Rally UHC Cycling use the race as a platform to showcase the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation with the team’s riders racing on custom-painted framesets, which were designed by six young grant recipients through the foundation.

The bikes are being auctioned during the race with all proceeds going to the foundation once the race has finished and giving bidders the opportunity to own a bike straight from the 2019 Tour of California. You can learn more and take a look at the bidding here.

Alongside the Rally UHC custom bikes, Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) is racing on the third iteration of the Sagan Collection design, which follows a gold and teal designs with a silver theme featuring the same glitter, matt and metallic paint design.

Custom designs don’t end with just framesets thought, with Hagens Berman Axeon’s US national road race champion Jonny Brown racing on brand new custom Bont Helix shoes.

Team mechanics from Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education First also get on the custom bandwagon with custom built and custom finished tool boxes, respectively.

Click through the gallery above for a look at the tech and bikes on show at the 2019 Tour of California.