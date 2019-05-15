50 race tech photos from the Tour of California – Gallery

Custom paint, custom tool kits and Peter Sagan’s S-Works Tarmac
The 2019 Tour of California kicked off on Sunday for the 14 edition of the WorldTour race. The 13 WorldTour teams were joined by Rally UHC Cycling, Israel Cycling Academy, Cofidis, Hagens Berman Axeon, Team Novo Nordisk and the USA national team on the opening stage in Sacramento.
The race offers an opportunity to take a look at some of the lesser-seen tech alongside the WorldTour teams.
Rally UHC Cycling use the race as a platform to showcase the UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation with the team’s riders racing on custom-painted framesets, which were designed by six young grant recipients through the foundation.
The bikes are being auctioned during the race with all proceeds going to the foundation once the race has finished and giving bidders the opportunity to own a bike straight from the 2019 Tour of California. You can learn more and take a look at the bidding here.
Alongside the Rally UHC custom bikes, Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe) is racing on the third iteration of the Sagan Collection design, which follows a gold and teal designs with a silver theme featuring the same glitter, matt and metallic paint design.
Custom designs don’t end with just framesets thought, with Hagens Berman Axeon’s US national road race champion Jonny Brown racing on brand new custom Bont Helix shoes.
Team mechanics from Bora-Hansgrohe and EF Education First also get on the custom bandwagon with custom built and custom finished tool boxes, respectively.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the tech and bikes on show at the 2019 Tour of California.
