Men's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2025?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bike and kit guide for 2025. A complete and comprehensive round-up of the bikes and tech used by the men's UCI WorldTour Teams for the upcoming race season. This guide will let you easily look up exactly what bikes and kit all of the men's WorldTour teams race on and in. 

There is no deadline day for new team kit announcements so we often see a drip feed of new team kit designs whenever teams see fit to announce them. You can take a look at our 2025 pro cycling team kits guide to stay up to date. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
At a glance: Mens WorldTour Teams and Equipment for 2024
TeamBikesGroupsetWheelsClothingSaddlesFinishing KitComputers
Alpecin-DeceuninckCanyonShimano Dura-AceShimanoKalasSelle ItaliaCanyon, Selle ItaliaWahoo
Arkea-B&B HotelsBianchiShimano Dura-AceVision Metron JingaSelle ItaliaBianchiWahoo
Bahrain - VictoriousMeridaShimano Dura-AceVisionAléPrologoFSA, VisionGarmin
CofidisLookCampagnolo Super Record WR CampagnoloVan Rysel / EkoiSelle ItaliaFSA/VisionWahoo
Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale TeamVan Rysel Shimano Dura-AceSwissSide HadronDecathlon / Van Rysel FizikDeda, Van Rysel Wahoo
EF Education-EasypostCannondaleShimano Dura-AceVisionRaphaPrologoFSA, VisionWahoo
Groupama-FDJWilier TriestinaShimano Dura-AceShimanoAléPrologoWilier Trestina Garmin
Ineos GrenadiersPinarelloShimano Dura-AceShimanoGobikPrologoMOSTGarmin
Intermarché - WantyCubeShimano Dura-Ace Shimano, VisionNaliniPrologoCubeBryton
Lidl - TrekTrekSRAM Red AXSBontragerSantiniBontragerBontragerWahoo
Movistar TeamCanyonSRAM Red AXSZippGobik FizikCanyonGarmin
RedBull - Bora HansgroheSpecializedSram Red AXSRovalSpecializedSpecializedSpecializedHammerhead
Soudal - QuickStepSpecializedShimano Dura-AceRovalCastelliSpecializedPro, SpecializedGarmin
Team Jayco AlUlaGiantShimano Dura-AceCadexMAAPCadexGiantGarmin
Team Picnic PostNLLapierreShimano Dura-AceUrsusNaliniPrologoLapierre Wahoo
Team Visma - Lease a BikeCervéloSRAM Red AXSReserveTBC PrologoFSAGarmin
UAE Team Emirates XRGColnagoShimano Dura-AceEnvePissei TBCColnagoWahoo
XDS Astana TeamX-Lab Shimano Dura-AceVisionBiemmePrologoVisionGarmin
