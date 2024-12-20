Men's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2025?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bike and kit guide for 2025. A complete and comprehensive round-up of the bikes and tech used by the men's UCI WorldTour Teams for the upcoming race season. This guide will let you easily look up exactly what bikes and kit all of the men's WorldTour teams race on and in.

There is no deadline day for new team kit announcements so we often see a drip feed of new team kit designs whenever teams see fit to announce them. You can take a look at our 2025 pro cycling team kits guide to stay up to date.

Some key new equipment announcements for 2025 have already been released and we will update this guide into the new year as new announcements are made. Perhaps the biggest news so far is that after a year in the wilderness, Campagnolo makes a return to the top flight with Cofidis. The team will continue to race on Look bikes but with Campagnolo wheels and groupsets for 2025 and beyond.

Astana is another team undergoing some changes as Sir Mark Cavendish pedals off into the sunset to enjoy retirement. The team have new backers in the form of Chinese investors XDS Carbon-Tech and will race on the brands X-Lab AD9 and RS9 race bikes. Exciting news that also got the cycling world talking recently was Colnago's new Y1Rs aero race bike which ups the aero stakes and is bound to divide opinion due to its aggressive and unusual looks.

We can't believe we are saying it but the start of the 2025 race season is just days away. The Cyclingnews tech team is already snooping hard, following leads and sending emails to try and get a clear picture of exactly what kit and components teams will be using for 2025. Announcements don't have a hard deadline and smaller sponsor or partner changes tend to drip through into the spring which keeps us on our toes. We always update this page when we learn of new arrangements so you can check it anytime.

In 2024 we took tonnes of equipment used by WorldTour teams to the wind tunnel for our CN Labs testing projects. If you want to see how certain WorldTour wheels and bikes measure up in the wind tunnel check out our independent and unsponsored testing.

We expect to see a familiar trend informing bikes and kit in 2025... in fact, 'trend' is probably the wrong word to use at this point. Need or necessity is probably more accurate.

If you haven't guessed yet, that trend is 'speed'. WorldTour pelotons are just not slowing down. Brand equipment and our knowledge of aerodynamics are constantly improving and these factors certainly contribute to increased racing speeds.

We expect to see few concessions when it comes to equipment in the search for all-out speed, be that at the Tour de France or on the cobbles of Roubaix. In light of the new Colnago and Van Rysel aero bike releases, we could even be about to witness something of a return of the all-out aero bike over the next few years.

Another trend we expect to see built on is aerodynamic yet breathable clothing that allows riders to efficiently regulate their core temperature whilst staying as fast as possible.

Bikes

Will we see Olympic Road and TT champ Remco Evenepoel riding golden bikes for the next four years? (Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

One brand new manufacturer is joining the men's WorldTour in 2025. This change is taking place at Astana Qazaqstan. Chinese brand XDS Carbon-Tech has invested heavily in the team and the squad will race on the brand's X-Lab bikes as they part ways with Wilier Triestina. It's a watershed moment for top-flight cycling as a Chinese frame manufacturer sponsors a big team outright.

One other team has switched bike manufacturers and changed its name for the 2025 season. Team DSM-Firmenich become Picnic PostNL for next year and also changes from Scott to Lapierre bikes. The team will also drop Shimano wheels and will race on wheels from the Italian brand Ursus next year, another new brand for the WorldTour.

New brands aside, at least a couple of new bike models will be raced in the bunch next year. The new Colnago aero race bike the Y1RS has already garnered plenty of attention. Tadej Pogacar is on top of the world right now and it will be interesting to see how he gels with the new bike from Colnago.

We know of another new model from French brand Van Rysel in the form of the RCR-F which we don't have too much info on currently, though we understand a soft launch is in the works. Summed up, it looks to be an even faster, more aero-optimised model for the team to race on.

Time trial bikes are seen a lot less than road machines and model updates can be slower and harder to spot. One rig to keep an eye on is the disc brake-equipped Giant Trinity that we spotted Luke Plapp riding on last year at the Tour de Romandie. We don't think this model has been officially released yet and there are no clues on the Giant website. A new Bianchi TT bike, also finally disc-brake equipped, has been spotted at the Arkea-B&B Hotels winter training camp too so we should see that in use early in the season.

For most other teams, for now at least, bikes and equipment appear to be staying the same. However, cycling sponsor announcements are often notoriously last minute and as such we will be keeping our eyes peeled well into the season for new kit.

Clothing

AG2R has more green, UAE has a fade design going on (Image credit: Instagram:David Arthur/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

There are a few clothing changes in the WorldTour Peloton for next year, but the majority of squads will continue to use the same clothing partners.

Cofidis will switch to Exteondo cycling kit in 2025 moving over to the Spanish supplier from Van Rysel.

Team Jayco Alula has recently announced a new multi-year partnership with Australian brand MAAP, which sees the team changing over from Ale kit. The team's new kit will be an eye-catching purple tie-dye style jersey with predominantly grey shorts.

We know that Visma Lease a bike's partnership with Agu will conclude on the 1st day of the new year. What we don't know yet is who the team's new supplier will be, we have heard rumours there is a motivation for the team to produce an in-house custom kit.

Finally, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe is also set to change from Sportful clothing to Specialized. The American company already provides bikes and a range of components and equipment to the team but will now manufacture all of the team's race kit besides the gloves we understand.

Groupsets

Campagnolo returns for 2025. Cofidis will race on Super Record WR groupsets and Bora wheelsets (Image credit: Campagnolo)

After a year away from the WorldTour, Campagnolo is back for 2025. Much speculation has followed the brand's decision to step away at the end of 2023, but it seems it was merely a sabbatical and the brand has now announced a four-year partnership with Cofidis to supply groupsets and wheels.

Read our Super Record WR groupset review here.

Also on the groupset front, Shimano and Team UAE Emirates announced a partnership for the next four years that will see Shimano supply the team with groupsets, including Dura-Ace SPD SL pedals. Team UAE previously purchased Shimano equipment but will now be supplied with components by the Japanese giant. We will have to wait for the racing to kick off to know for sure, but this may mean fewer aftermarket components being used on the team's race bikes in 2025.

In terms of new groupsets, The new Sram Red AXS and Super Record WR (wireless) groupsets were launched in 2023 and 2024. Dura-Ace is now the current top-end groupset from the big three that has been on the market for the longest. Could Shimano's new partnership with UAE be used to develop and test a new Dura-Ace groupset in the coming years?

In terms of equipment spread between teams, Shimano has the most visibility with 13 squads using Dura-Ace equipment, SRAM comes next with four squads racing on Red AXS, Campagnolo rounds things off with one squad.

Men's teams and bikes

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Shimano

: Shimano Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

Another team where things seem to be staying the same for 2025 is Alpecin - Deceuninck. The team race on the Canyon Aeroad bike which was updated in 2024. The whole team's equipment package of Canyon bikes, Shimano groupsets and wheels and Vittoria tyres has been the same for several seasons now.

Mathieu van der Poel will also be back in regular issue team kit and bike after being succeeded as world road race champion by Tadej Pogacar at the end of 2024. Speaking of Van der Poel the Dutch star signed a 10-year contract with Canyon this year, which means we don't expect Alpecin's bike sponsor to change whilst he is at the team.

One thing we have seen in some recent spy shots is the team testing non-Vittoria tyres, we don't know if this is just off-season experimentation or a sign a tyre sponsor swap is on the way.

Canyon Aeroad CFR in-depth review.

Not much change at the Arkea camp for 2025. (Image credit: Arkéa-B&B Hotels)

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)

: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Vision Metron - 45 and 60

: Vision Metron - 45 and 60 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Reparto course by Vision / FSA

: Reparto course by Vision / FSA Computers: Wahoo

Arkea riders have two Bianchi models to choose between the Aero, and at times polarising Oltre RC aero bike and the lighter weight Specialissima.

The team uses Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres, for now, it looks like the team's equipment will remain the same for 2025. We haven't heard from the team yet

Bianchi Specialissima review

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Vision

: Vision Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé / Valour

: Alé / Valour Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

Currently, it does look like things are staying largely the same equipment-wise at Bahrain Victorious, with no changes in key suppliers as far as we know.

The team use Vision Metron wheels for races, the Metron 60 SL wheelset performed very well in our recent CN Labs wheel wind tunnel test.

We also had a very interesting chat with team race mechanic Žarko Poštić at Paris Roubaix in 2024 who explained the team also enjoys a very cool Snap-On and Bahco tool sponsorship.

Finally, teams often have plenty of smaller sponsors and partners. Bahrain enjoys a relationship with Ljubljanske Mlekarne the largest wholesaler of milk in Slovenia who supplies the team with milk products for the breakfast table.

(Image credit: Campagnolo)

Bikes : Look 795 Blade RS, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)

: Look 795 Blade RS, 796 Monoblade RS (TT) Groupset : Campagnolo Super Record WR

: Campagnolo Super Record WR Wheels : Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO / Bura Ultra WTO TT

: Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO / Bura Ultra WTO TT Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Exteondo

: Exteondo Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Look

: Look Computers: Wahoo

A few changes are taking place at Cofidis for 2025. The key change and news is the team's new four-year partnership with Campagnolo, which will supply the Cofidis men's and women's teams with groupsets and wheels. It also looks like Vittoria will supply tyres in 2025 in the form of the Corsa Pro and or Speed.

Frame-wise, the team are sticking with the French brand Look and using the 795 Blade RS, and 796 Monoblade RS bikes for road and time trial use.

The team announced their new 2025 jersey recently and has partnered up with Basque brand Exteondo as a kit supplier changing over from Van Rysel.

Will this be the teams main race weapon in 2025? (Image credit: Van Rysel)

Bikes : Van Rysel RCR / RCR - F / XCR time trial bike

: Van Rysel RCR / RCR - F / XCR time trial bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : SwssSide Hadron

: SwssSide Hadron Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / Aero 111

Continental GP5000 S TR / Aero 111 Clothing : Van Rysel / Decathlon

: Van Rysel / Decathlon Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Deda / Van Rysel

: Deda / Van Rysel Computers: Wahoo

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team enjoyed a very positive 2024 season. The team generated a lot of buzz around their good-value Van Rysel bikes and enjoyed plenty of success.

The RCR became a very familiar bike to most in 2024 and we believe the team will bolster their bike options in 2025 with a new RCR-F aero bike which we understand is soon to be released.

The team also took advantage of the new Continental Aero 111 aero tyre at the Tour de France and other races in the second half of the season. Team wheel sponsor Swissside had been involved in the development of the tyre which opened the door for the team to use the new tyre before other squads.

We also spoke to some of the team's stars last year about what makes a pro race bike. Oliver Naesen and Sam Bennett provided some fascinating pro-only insights earlier in the year.

Finally, it sounds like the team will wear more Van Rysel and Decathlon clothing on and off the bike in 2025. Moving away from Rosti, who was a clothing partner in 2024.

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision

: Vision Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Wahoo

Things seem to be staying the same at EF Pro Cycling too. The team retain their Cannondale bikes and the rest of their equipment package seems to be unchanged. We will of course be keeping our eyes peeled for any changes, we haven't seen any announcements from the team yet.

The team continue to race on the fourth generation of the SuperSix Evo for the most part and Cannondale Slice models for the time trials.

The team's opinion-dividing Rapha limited edition team kits have gained the team plenty of exposure throughout previous seasons. We can probably expect to see more of the same on at least one of this year's grand tours.

The team use POC helmets and is able to take advantage of the fastest helmet around in the form of the POC Procen Air which came out top in our helmet wind tunnel test; a model often favoured by the aero-savvy star Ben Healey on lots of road stages.

Like Bahrain, the team also have a milk partner. Oatly provides the team with their oat-based milk products. It seems milk sponsors are popular in the WorldTour.

The team's Wilier Filante SLR bikes have a clean paint scheme (Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C35, C50, C60

: Shimano C35, C50, C60 Tyres: Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT

Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Garmin

Groupama FDJ are one of the peloton's longest-running teams and not much looks to be changing for 2025. The team switched from Lapierre to Wilier bikes for the 2024 season and continue to race on the Italian brand's machines for 2025.

The team was able to make use of a new time trial bike from June 2024 when Wilier launched the Supersonica SLR time trial bike which replaced the Turbine model. The bike was developed with the help of Swiss time trial ace Stefan Kung and with custom bar extensions it tops out at €27,400.

Equipment-wise, we can't see any changes for the team at this point. They continue with Shimano equipment, Continental tyres and kit from Alé. We have seen some spy shots online of the team using different wheels, so will keep our eyes peeled for any announcements as the new year gets underway.

Tempur mattresses is listed as an official supplier to the team, we assume the brand supplies mattresses for riders at races for maximum recovery and rest, a performance gain that was first introduced by Team Sky in the late 2000's.

(Image credit: Gobik)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Tyres: Continental GP5000 STR / TT / AERO 111

Continental GP5000 STR / TT / AERO 111 Clothing : Gobik / Belstaff / Kask / Castore

: Gobik / Belstaff / Kask / Castore Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

For once, all seems quiet equipment-wise for Ineos Grenadiers heading into 2025. We are sure the squad's long-standing Pinarello, Shimano, and Continental equipment relationship will remain unchanged. What hasn't been quiet has been the restructuring and re-staffing going on behind the scenes as the team prepares to hit the ground running in 2025 after a poor 2024 season.

The squad tend to change wheels where needed and use aftermarket larger chainrings or even smaller mods like aero transponder mounts. These ideas no doubt came from Dan Bigham, who worked for the team as a performance engineer and align with the squad's marginal gains philosophy.

Expect to see a few small mods and unusual components on team bikes once the season starts. We also recently spotted the team in what appears to be a new race kit for 2025 at a recent Spanish training camp.

Bikes : Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)

: Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Tyres: Continental GP5000 AS TR / S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 AS TR / S TR / TT Clothing : Verge

: Verge Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

Intermarché - Wanty looks to be retaining all of their current key sponsors and equipment for 2025. Cube, Shimano, Continental and Newmen make up the package for the WorldTour team.

Interestingly, Intermaché are the only squad in the WorldTour to use Bryton bike computers and when we spoke to them at Paris-Roubaix were one of the only if not the only team to use Continental's GP5000 AS TR tyres for the race. A slightly heavier, more durable all-rounder which would have offered more protection.

Lidl-Trek's kit features lots of block colours for 2025 (Image credit: Sean Hardy/Lidl-Trek)

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Tyres : Pirelli P Zero

: Pirelli P Zero Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Like the last few years, the Lidl-Trek team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini for 2025.

The team, like several others, started using the new SRAM Red AXS groupset in 2024, and Jonathan Milan won using it at the Tour of Italy almost straight away, surely a good omen.

We understand team leader Mads Pederson is fastidious when it comes to equipment choices and learnt as much when we spoke with Technical Manager Glen Leven about equipment testing in the spring. We have seen a photo of him testing the 1x13 SRAM Red XPLR gravel groupset on his team road bike during testing for the spring classics, so watch this space for a potential 1x13 road setup next year.

(Image credit: Movistar)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Zipp - 303/404 Firecrest

: Zipp - 303/404 Firecrest Tyres : Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Gobik / BORN

: Gobik / BORN Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

Movistar has long-running relationships with several brands which continue into the new season. The squad use Canyon's bikes, SRAM Red AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles and shoes courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

Sram-owned Time came on board as a pedal sponsor for 2024 and this continues for next year. Time pedal systems are also some of the lightest around.

Interestingly, the team only seem to list the Canyon Aeroad CFR as a bike model, despite having the Ultimate model at their disposal. Like Alpecin-Deceuninck we assume the team just goes for the all-around faster Aeoroad model these days.

On the topic of interesting sponsors and partners, the team is partnered with SleepAngel an Estonian company that manufactures a bedding range that is said to be clinically proven to block pathogens, allergens, microbes, and mould. We assume the thinking behind this partnership is for consistency with the riders' bedding like several other teams and to minimise the risk of illness.



Canyon Aeroad CFR in-depth review

RedBull livery was added to the Bora bikes paint schemes midway through last season (Image credit: Specialized)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized

Specialized Clothing : Sportful

: Sportful Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized

: Specialized Computers: Hammerhead Karoo

Bora-Hansgrohe became RedBull Bora-Hansgrohe midway through the 2024 season as the team partnered with RedBull. Brand logos and livery were added to bikes and kit, but the equipment package stayed largely the same and we expect that to continue into 2025 for the most part.

The team switched to Sram Red AXS from Shimano for 2024 which also meant using the Hammerhead Karoo computer which is designed to integrate with SRAM Red AXS.

The team kit has changed for 2025 and looks very smart, but the team bike livery is staying the same as last year.

One thing we will watch for in 2025 is news on the team making use of the RedBull athlete performance centre and how the team will make use of this part of RedBull's offering for athletes generally. Something that Dan Lorang, Head of Performance at the team mentioned when we interviewed him on the topic of cooling. The team, like many others in the WorldTour, also uses the Core temperature sensor to aid in training and racing in hot conditions.

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 will be the bike of choice in 2025 (Image credit: Instagram: Soudal Quckstep team)

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval

: Roval Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : Specialized

: Specialized Computers: Garmin

Everything looks to be staying the same for Soudal-QuickStep in 2025. Their Specialized / Shimano package has proven successful over many seasons and seems to be a tried and tested combination.

The team recently posted some images of their 2025 bikes and kit. The Tarmac SL8 bikes now have more white on the forks and rear ends and a lighter blue looks to feature in places.

The team will all race on Tarmac SL8 bikes, a model that launched at the Glasgow 2023 World Road Race championships.

Specialized provides more than just frames to the team, with riders using its shoes, helmets, tyres and in some cases cockpits as well. Top secret Specialized 'Project Black' prototype equipment is also often spotted being tested, but Specialized remains tight-lipped on all fronts.

Like Groupama- FDJ the team also has a mattress partner in the form of Manifattura Falomo an Italian mattress manufacturer.

(Image credit: Maap)

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : MAAP

: MAAP Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Giant

: Giant Computers: Garmin

Continuing a theme for 2025 among many other WorldTour teams, Jayco Alula's bike and tyres will remain the same for next year. The team rides Giant bikes with Shimano groupsets, Cadex wheels, and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres.

Team riders have two road models to choose from: the Giant Propel, a more aero model, and the TCR all-rounder. Interestingly, the Propel and TCR still use an integrated seat mast, which isn't something we see on many high-end road bikes anymore. A new TCR model was launched in 2024, and the team can now race on this version alongside the Aero Propel.

The team will have a brand new, eye-catching look for 2025. The team has signed a new multi-year partnership with Australian kit manufacturer MAAP which will replace Alé for the next few years. The new design features a bright purple jersey, grey shorts and a purple fade helmet.

The team also switched to Garmin computers from Dash a little while back, we assume after Stages bankruptcy and subsequent demise. These Stages computers however were branded as Dash - a Giant in-house brand. Giant acquired the bankrupt Stages Cycling in September 2024 so perhaps we can expect a revival in the future.

Team Picnic PostNL will race in mainly dark blue and orange next year (Image credit: Instagram: Team Picnic PostNL)

Bikes : Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike

: Lapierre Xelius DRS / Aerostorm DRS TT bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Ursus

: Ursus Tyres : Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Wahoo

There is plenty of change at the newly renamed Team Picnic PostNL for 2025. The team have a new sponsor in the shape of Picnic, a business that delivers customers shopping to their doors.

The team jersey also features a new design, featuring dark blue, orange and red. It should be a bit more eye-catching than the outgoing design.

The team also switches to Lapierre bikes from Scott for 2025. The bikes will use Shimano Dura-Ace equipment but the team will swap out the Shimano wheels for Ursus wheels, an Italian manufacturer. Teams have raced on Ursus in years gone by, but they are a new addition to the WorldTour.

We have seen pictures of the new Lapierre bikes, but are told the final team race bike design will be shown in the near future.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: teamvisma_leaseabike) (Image credit: Prologo )

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed

Vittoria Corsa Pro / Speed Clothing : TBC

: TBC Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cervelo / FSA

: Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

Superteam Visma - Lease A Bike are continuing with their equipment package of Cervélo bikes, SRAM equipment, and Reserve wheels.

We know about a couple of equipment changes for the team moving into 2025. The team have switched saddle suppliers, moving from Fizik to Prologo. Team riders will no doubt be spending some time in the off-season working out which Prologo saddle models work best for them.

We also understand that the team will officially end its partnership with cycling kit manufacturer Agu on the 1st of January 2025. We don't know who the team's new kit supplier will be yet, but we have heard rumours that the team is interested in producing their own race kit for the riders.

We expect to see some other custom and special touches and componentry next year from team Visma. The team has taken over Ineos Grenadier's spot as being right at the cutting edge of the sport in recent years and we don't expect them to rest on their laurels next year.

The Y1RS is certainly going to turn heads (Image credit: Colnago)

Bikes : Colnago V4Rs, Y1RS TT1 (TT)

: Colnago V4Rs, Y1RS TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR / TT

Continental GP5000 S TR / TT Clothing : Pissei

: Pissei Saddles : tbc

: tbc Finishing Kit : Colnago

: Colnago Computers: Wahoo

UAE Team Emirates is set to continue with a bike setup that has enjoyed huge success over the last couple of years but with one fairly major new addition.

The team name will also change slightly in 2025 with the addition of 'XRG' which joins as co-title partner and official energy partner. XRG is an international energy and chemicals investment company.

We understand the team will stick with all existing sponsors. Riding Colnago frames, Enve wheels and handlebars (Colnago bars on the Y1RS) and Continental tyres.

The team continues to use Shimano equipment but has recently announced a four-year partnership deal with Shimano. Meaning instead of purchasing their parts, Shimano will provide them. This could mean the aftermarket parts like chainrings and brake pads the team has fitted over the last few years could lessen.

Colnago also recently launched a new aero model named the Y1RS which is said to be more aerodynamic than the V4RS all-rounder. Tadej Pogacar on an even faster bike is probably not something his rivals want to hear.

This may well be the frame Astana race on in 2025, we expect a different paint job though (Image credit: Instagram: XDS Astana Team)

Bikes : X-Lab AD9, RS9

: X-Lab AD9, RS9 Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision Metron

: Vision Metron Tyres: Vittoria Corsa

Vittoria Corsa Clothing : Biemme

: Biemme Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Vision

: Vision Computers: Garmin

It's all change for the freshly named XDS Astana Team in 2025. After spending the last season or two building a team around Mark Cavendish the team said goodbye to the sprint GOAT at the end of 2024.

The team ends their relationship with Wilier as a bike sponsor for 2025 and the squad will race on XDS Carbon Tech's X-Lab bikes. Likely the AD9 and RS9 models which we recently covered after seeing them in some promotional material.

The team recently released news on the new X-Lab bike, but full details are still scarce. It looks, for the moment at least that the team will continue to use the majority of the same component package for 2025. That means Dura-Ace groupsets, and Vision wheels and handlebars.

Although the picture of the bike above shows it with Continental tyres, we have seen team training camp images of the team still using Vittoria Corsa tyres. We expect them to use Vittoria again, but watch this space.

Alex Dowsett has joined the team as a performance engineer and we understand has been testing the new bike in the Silverstone Sports Engineering wind tunnel, the same venue as our own CN Labs aero testing. Ex-pro rider and Olympic Track champion Peter Kennaugh also joins as a Directeur Sportif for 2025.