Cees Bol's 2019 Cervélo R3 Disc - Gallery
Extra compliance to cope with the cobbles
Team Sunweb have switched from Giant to Cervélo framesets for the 2019 season. The team have used both rim and disc brake versions of the brand's R5 and S5 framesets so far and will debut the Cervélo R3 Disc for the final races of the cobbled Classics.
Team Sunweb say the Cervélo R3 Disc features a different carbon fibre layup for improved shock absorption for the cobbles in the upcoming races. A slightly taller head tube compared to Cervélo's more aggressive models should also help to reduce fatigue.
Alongside the enhanced comfort and reduced fatigue, the R3 Disc also has the capacity for 30mm wide tyres.
A full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series electronic disc groupset is used on the bike excluding the rear derailleur, which is a Shimano Ultegra Di2 component.
Cees Bol won Nokere Koerse last month on a Cervélo S5 but looks set to race the final few cobbled races aboard the R3 Disc.
Cees Bol's Cervélo R3 Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Cervélo R3 Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P
- Bottom bracket: Cervélo BBright Connect 24x90
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Disc, C60
- Tyres: Continental Competition TTX tubular
- Handlebars: Pro Vibe
- Stem: Pro Vibe
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Pro Stealth
- Seat post: Cervélo R3 SP19
- Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
- Computer: Sigma Sport Rox 12.0
- Other accessories: n/a
