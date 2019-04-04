Cees Bol's 2019 Cervélo R3 Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Cees Bol's Cervélo R3 Disc (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 2 of 13 Cable routing to the rear of the bike is fed internally through the down tube (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 3 of 13 Team Sunweb use computers from German brand Sigma Sport (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 4 of 13 The Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series crankset features the brand's integrated power meter (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 5 of 13 Some neat cable routing offers a tidy front end (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 6 of 13 The bike has a 160mm front disc brake rotor and 140mm rotor on the rear (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 7 of 13 Bol runs alloy cockpit components from Pro (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 8 of 13 Cervélo say the R3 features special carbon layups to improve ride quality and compliance, possibly reducing fatigue over rougher surfaces (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 9 of 13 It looks like Bol's handlebars have been double-wrapped with tape ahead of Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 10 of 13 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 disc wheels are paired with Continental Competition TTX tubular tyres (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 11 of 13 Most of the drivetrain and braking components are Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series bar the Ultegra Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 12 of 13 The driveside chainstay is reinforced to prevent any damage from the chain over rough cobbles (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 13 of 13 A port on the underside of the bottom bracket will allow for easier maintenance (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Team Sunweb have switched from Giant to Cervélo framesets for the 2019 season. The team have used both rim and disc brake versions of the brand's R5 and S5 framesets so far and will debut the Cervélo R3 Disc for the final races of the cobbled Classics.

Team Sunweb say the Cervélo R3 Disc features a different carbon fibre layup for improved shock absorption for the cobbles in the upcoming races. A slightly taller head tube compared to Cervélo's more aggressive models should also help to reduce fatigue.

Alongside the enhanced comfort and reduced fatigue, the R3 Disc also has the capacity for 30mm wide tyres.

A full Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series electronic disc groupset is used on the bike excluding the rear derailleur, which is a Shimano Ultegra Di2 component.

Cees Bol won Nokere Koerse last month on a Cervélo S5 but looks set to race the final few cobbled races aboard the R3 Disc.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Cees Bol's Cervélo R3 Disc.

Cees Bol's Cervélo R3 Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Cervélo R3 Disc

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P Bottom bracket: Cervélo BBright Connect 24x90

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Disc, C60

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Disc, C60 Tyres: Continental Competition TTX tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Stem: Pro Vibe

Pro Vibe Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Saddle: Pro Stealth

Pro Stealth Seat post: Cervélo R3 SP19