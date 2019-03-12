Trending

Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4 - Gallery

Debut WorldTour season for three-time 'cross world champion

Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Team Jumbo-Visma use power meters and computers from Pioneer

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 levers are paired with contrasting celeste handlebar tape

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The three-time cyclo-cross world champion runs a Fizik Antares 00 saddle

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
2019 will be Wout van Aert's first full season on the road in the WorldTour

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Training ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, van Aert was running 26mm Vittoria Corsa tubulars

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Plenty of WorldTour pros are currently running 11-30 cassettes

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Team Jumbo-Visma run full Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrains with matching Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Direct mount rim brakes offer additional tyre clearances

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The bike is equipped with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 direct mount brakes front and rear

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The iconic Bianchi celeste is complemented with matching Tacx Ciro bottle cages

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
The Shimano Di2 interface port is located in the handlebar end

(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) on his way to a consecutive third place at Strade Bianche

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert began a three-year, full-time road contract with Team Jumbo-Visma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad before finishing third at Strade Bianche last weekend.

The three-time cyclo-cross world champion is racing his 2019 Classics season aboard the semi-aero Bianchi Oltre XR4. Jumbo-Visma are one of a number of teams to run Shimano components, with the team's selection extending to drivetrain, shifting, brakes, pedals, wheels and even shoes.

The iconic celeste blue of Bianchi adorns the frameset and handlebar tape, while van Aert's Fizik saddle also features flashes of celeste.

The Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series wheels are paired with Vittoria tubulars and will vary in width and compound throughout the specific races during the Classics.

Like a number of WorldTour pro riders, van Aert runs a traditional 53/39 chainring combination with an 11-30 cassette option.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Wout van Aert's 2019 Bianchi Oltre

Wout van Aert's Bianchi Oltre XR4 full bike specifications

  • Frameset: Bianchi Oltre XR4
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 53/39 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks
  • Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, C40
  • Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular
  • Handlebars/stem: Vision Metron 6D, 410mm wide, 140mm stem
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Fizik Antares 00
  • Seat post: Bianchi Oltre XR4
  • Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
  • Rider height: 1.87m
  • Saddle height (from bottom bracket): 780mm
  • Saddle nose to handlebars (at centre): 610mm