Peter Sagan's S-Works Roubaix for Paris-Roubaix 2019 – Gallery
2018 winner races on newly released bike for the first time with mechanical groupset
The 2018 Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will compete in this Sunday's edition of the race aboard the new Specialized Roubaix, which was launched earlier this week.
The three-time road race world champion looks to be running a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset, which is occasionally used by professionals on the cobbles and will be on the Sagan Collection version of the frameset.
Specialized's new Roubaix features an updated Future Shock front suspension system alongside a new, flexible carbon seat post. You can see the full details of the new bike here.
Sagan runs his usual choice of Roval CLX 50 wheels, but pairs them with Specialized's S-Works Turbo Hell of the North 30mm tubular tyres to cope with the brutal cobbles of the race, as opposed to the usual 26mm tyres used for regular road racing.
The new Specialized Roubaix has a port located at the top of the down tube, which can be used as the Di2 interface port with an electronic Shimano groupset. When built up with a mechanical drivetrain, the port can be swapped out for a cable guide, allowing the gear cables to be routed internally down through the frame.
Sagan usually runs Di2 satellite sprint shifters on his handlebar drops, but, due to his choice of a mechanical groupset, this is obviously not an option and will mean that shifting while on the handlebar tops over the cobbles will be more difficult.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Sagan's 2019 Paris-Roubaix Specialized S-Works Roubaix.
Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Roubaix Sagan Collection for Paris-Roubaix 2019 full bike specifications
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Sagan Collection
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-25
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/44 chainrings
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheelset: Roval CLX 50
- Tyres: Specialized S-Works Hell of the North, 30mm tubular
- Handlebars: Pro Vibe
- Handlebar tape: Supacaz
- Stem: S-Works Roubaix
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo
- Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé
- Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
- Computer: Wahoo Elemnt Bolt (not photographed)
- Other accessories: K-Edge out front computer mount
