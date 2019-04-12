Peter Sagan's S-Works Roubaix for Paris-Roubaix 2019 – Gallery

Image 1 of 19 Peter Sagan's Sagan collection S-Works Roubaix for the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 19 Tacx Ciro bottle cages have had grip tape added for extra bottle security (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 19 The Di2 interface port usually sits on the head of the down tube but for mechanical groupsets an insert can be used to guide the mechanical cables neatly (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 19 A mechanical groupset means extra cables at the front end of the bike, which are routed internally through the down tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 19 Sagan was running 30mm Specialized Hell of the North tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 19 Sagan's Roubaix was equipped with a GoPro ahead of his recon ride (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 19 Sagan's teammate Maciej Bodnar sticks with Di2 and runs a thumb shifter on his handlebar tops for easy shifting on the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 19 Some riders opt for mechanical shifters on cobbled races for greater reliability (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 19 A closer look at the mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 front derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 19 The Sagan Collection bikes are a mix of matt carbon and glitter paint (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 19 Sagan's name also sits on the top tube while the seat tube features the new truncated area to achieve rear compliance (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 19 Most of the pro riders opt for a prototype adjustment knob on the Future Shock 2.0 as opposed to the commercially available option (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 19 Specialized's pro-issue equipment features high contrast white decals for extra brand exposure while racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 19 The seat stays on the new frameset are more aero than the previous iteration of the Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 19 Sagan runs a mechanical drivetrain for Paris-Roubaix and so loses the opportunity for Di2 satellite sprint shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 19 The new Specialized Roubaix is disc-only and all pro riders look to be racing disc instead of rim brakes which have been seen in the past few years (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 19 Peter Sagan's initials adorn the top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 19 Sagan opts for an S-Works Romin Evo saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 19 The new Roubaix has the Future Shock 2.0 with a bike-specific stem (Image credit: Josh Evans)

The 2018 Paris-Roubaix winner Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) will compete in this Sunday's edition of the race aboard the new Specialized Roubaix, which was launched earlier this week.

The three-time road race world champion looks to be running a mechanical Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupset, which is occasionally used by professionals on the cobbles and will be on the Sagan Collection version of the frameset.

Specialized's new Roubaix features an updated Future Shock front suspension system alongside a new, flexible carbon seat post. You can see the full details of the new bike here.

Sagan runs his usual choice of Roval CLX 50 wheels, but pairs them with Specialized's S-Works Turbo Hell of the North 30mm tubular tyres to cope with the brutal cobbles of the race, as opposed to the usual 26mm tyres used for regular road racing.

The new Specialized Roubaix has a port located at the top of the down tube, which can be used as the Di2 interface port with an electronic Shimano groupset. When built up with a mechanical drivetrain, the port can be swapped out for a cable guide, allowing the gear cables to be routed internally down through the frame.

Sagan usually runs Di2 satellite sprint shifters on his handlebar drops, but, due to his choice of a mechanical groupset, this is obviously not an option and will mean that shifting while on the handlebar tops over the cobbles will be more difficult.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Peter Sagan's 2019 Paris-Roubaix Specialized S-Works Roubaix.

Peter Sagan's Specialized S-Works Roubaix Sagan Collection for Paris-Roubaix 2019 full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Roubaix Sagan Collection

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-25

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 with Specialized power meter, 172.5mm cranks, 53/44 chainrings

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50

Tyres: Specialized S-Works Hell of the North, 30mm tubular

Handlebars: Pro Vibe

Handlebar tape: Supacaz

Stem: S-Works Roubaix

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Romin Evo

Seat post: Specialized S-Works Pavé

Specialized S-Works Pavé Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro