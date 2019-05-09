Vincenzo Nibali's 2019 Merida Scultura – Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 14 Nibali has the same Shark design on a pair of Sidi Shots (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 14 A custom sticker for Nibali denotes the Italian's bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 14 Bahrain-Merida use SRM Origin cranksets with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series chainrings (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 14 A direct moiunt derailleur hanger is used with a supplementary band keeping the Di2 cable secure and out of the wind (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 14 A smaller sticker also decorates the stem face plate (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 14 Alongside the power meter and computer, SRM provides speed sensors for the team (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 14 Bahrain-Merida pairs their Fulcrum wheels with Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 14 A clutter-free cockpit for Nibali (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 14 The 'Shark of Messina' has a custom sticker on his stem, with pink, yellow and red denoting his victories at all three Grand Tours (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 14 More frequently seen on sprinters bikes, Vincenzo Nibali runs satellite Di2 sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 14 Another look at Nibali's Merida Scultura race bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 14 Finishing kit comes from FSA and Prologo, while the drivetrain is made up of Shimano and SRM components (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 14 Nibali recently raced the bike at Tour of the Alps, where the Italian finished third (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) arrives at the Giro d'Italia this weekend as one of the bookmakers' favourites for what would be the Italian's third career maglia rosa.

For the third season in a row, Nibali will race the Giro on a Merida Scultura after racing with a special, more aero-focused Merida Reacto at the 2018 Tour de France.

As one of an elite club of just seven riders in history to win all three Grand Tours, Nibali – whose nickname is the ‘Shark of Messina' – has special stickers on his stem featuring the yellow, pink and red colours of the leaders' jerseys at the three races. Nibali has the same shark design on a pair of custom Sidi Shot shoes.

Paired with the Merida Reacto frameset, Bahrain-Merida run Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupsets in conjunction with SRM Origin power meter cranks. Fulcrum provides the team with 40T Speed wheels, which are paired with Continental Competition tubular tyres.

Bahrain-Merida head mechanic Filip Tisma revealed to Cyclingnews that the bike weighs in at 6.81kg when it is fitted with the Velon data-collecting device under the saddle, and so just over the UCI minimum weight limit. Nibali will have three identical Sculturas for the Giro d'Italia. A hollow bottom bracket axle saves 260g, with other minor details helping to save the grams.

Nibali was also supplied a disc-brake bike at the start of the season but has opted to use caliper brakes for performance reasons. A slow wheel change can perhaps be accepted in a one-day Classic race but Nibali prefers to avoid any risks that could perhaps cost him overall victory in a Grand Tour.

Nibali is a self-trained mechanic and pays attention to detail but is not obsessive. Tisma explained that Nibali likes his bar tape wrapped neatly, with each wrap close to the next one, and has bubble wrap to stop the cables rattling in the frame. But he trusts his mechanics to ensure his bike is order each day.

Photographed at the Tour of the Alps, where Nibali finished third on general classification, it is understood the Italian will race on an almost identical setup at the Giro this weekend.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura.

Vincenzo Nibali's Merida Scultura full bike specifications

Frameset: Merida Scultura

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings

Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 40T

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Stem: FSA OS-99

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero Carbon

Computer: SRM PC-8

Other accessories: SRM speed sensor