Bespoked UK handmade bicycle show – Gallery

Image 1 of 35 This eye-catching Saffron is a mix of steel and carbon and features an integrated seat mast (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 35 Enigma had five bikes on display at the show (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 35 Golden Age Cycles showcased some of their best stock including this Colnago Master time trial setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 35 The Colnago Master was fitted with iconic Campagnolo brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 35 Rando at the front, gravel at the rear (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 35 This custom-painted Quirk Cycles featured silver flake in the paint work (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 35 A closer look at the custom paint on the Quirk (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 35 Beer and bikes. What's there not to like? (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 35 Spoon Customs SCR-IZZ-XCR (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 35 Frost and Sekers make cycling luggage (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 35 Spray.Bike produce spray paint for home bike customisation as seen here on a Squid (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 35 Austrian brand Rink Cycles were on show (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 35 Shand Cycles had a number of bikes on display (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 35 Moskito is a Swiss company making analogue bike computers, including this collaboration with Suplest (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 35 This Condor Classico was equipped with the brand new Campagnolo Chorus 12-speed groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 35 Barbastelle had a number of bikes on display and say they build quality bikes made to last (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 35 A neat cable-routing detail from Allied (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 35 American brand Allied is the brainchild of a former Specialized engineer with all frames designed and built in the USA (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 35 Grafton Saddles make bespoke saddles in Hackney, London (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 35 A closer look at the seat cluster detail on the Saffron (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 35 Legendary brand Condor Cycles had a large display at the show (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 35 A 1966 Condor Superb (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 35 Restrap are a Yorkshire based bike bag manufacturer (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 35 A British-built Stanforth Kibo Expedition bike, which features Reynolds tubing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 35 Workhaus bikes are based in Brighton on the south coast of England (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 35 Brevet Cycles is headed up by framebuilder Sebastien Klein (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 35 A Hilite titantium tandem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 35 Winter Bicycles are based in Pensylvania, USA. (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 35 Campagnolo had their latest wheels and 12-speed groupsets on display (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 35 Spoon Customs are handmade in Italy (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 35 Lake showcased a number of their cycling shoes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 35 La Fraise Cycles are designed and built in Roubaix, France (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 35 No tent poles? No problem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 35 Japanese brand Maruya Bikes have their foundations in Keirin racing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 35 Cicli Barco have been building bikes since 1947 (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Bespoked is an annual event now held in Bristol, and is the UK's answer to the North American Handbuilt Bike Show. The 2019 edition of the show was located last weekend in Brunel's Temple Meads railway station, with exhibitors from the United States to Japan, and everything in between.

Bespoked say that the show is primarily a celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them. As you might expect, many of the exhibitors are traditional metal framesets with eye-catching paint designs, combined with the latest and greatest drivetrain components and wheels.

Earlier this week, Shimano launched a gravel-specific groupset, and while the new components were not yet on display at the show, plenty of gravel, adventure, touring and road-plus bikes, as well as equipment and accessories, were showcased that could perfectly complement the new groupset.

Stalwarts of the industry including Condor Cycles and Campagnolo were some of the bigger brands on show alongside smaller, independent frame builders from across the world.

Click through the gallery above for a look at some of the highlights of the show and learn more about Bespoked here.