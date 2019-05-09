Bespoked UK handmade bicycle show – Gallery

Highlights from the UK's premier handbuilt bicycle show
Image 1 of 35
Image 2 of 35
Image 3 of 35
Image 4 of 35
Image 5 of 35
Image 6 of 35
Image 7 of 35
Image 8 of 35
Image 9 of 35
Image 10 of 35
Image 11 of 35
Image 12 of 35
Image 13 of 35
Image 14 of 35
Image 15 of 35
Image 16 of 35
Image 17 of 35
Image 18 of 35
Image 19 of 35
Image 20 of 35
Image 21 of 35
Image 22 of 35
Image 23 of 35
Image 24 of 35
Image 25 of 35
Image 26 of 35
Image 27 of 35
Image 28 of 35
Image 29 of 35
Image 30 of 35
Image 31 of 35
Image 32 of 35
Image 33 of 35
Image 34 of 35
Image 35 of 35
Bespoked is an annual event now held in Bristol, and is the UK's answer to the North American Handbuilt Bike Show. The 2019 edition of the show was located last weekend in Brunel's Temple Meads railway station, with exhibitors from the United States to Japan, and everything in between.
Bespoked say that the show is primarily a celebration of handmade bicycles and those who make them. As you might expect, many of the exhibitors are traditional metal framesets with eye-catching paint designs, combined with the latest and greatest drivetrain components and wheels.
Earlier this week, Shimano launched a gravel-specific groupset, and while the new components were not yet on display at the show, plenty of gravel, adventure, touring and road-plus bikes, as well as equipment and accessories, were showcased that could perfectly complement the new groupset.
Stalwarts of the industry including Condor Cycles and Campagnolo were some of the bigger brands on show alongside smaller, independent frame builders from across the world.
Click through the gallery above for a look at some of the highlights of the show and learn more about Bespoked here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy