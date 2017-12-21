WorldTour team bike guide 2017

Image 1 of 19 Peter Sagan's Venge ViAS has all the colors of the rainbow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 19 Tom Boonen's 2017 Quick-Step Floors Specialized Venge ViAS Disc (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 3 of 19 Alex Howes' Cannondale SuperSix EVO (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 19 Bahrain-Merida Merida Scultura for 2017 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 19 The AG2R-La Mondiale Factor O2 bike (Image credit: Patrick Fletcher) Image 6 of 19 Mark Renshaw's Cervelo S5 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 19 Astana's new2017 Argon 18 Gallium Pro machines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 19 Esteban Chaves' Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 19 Ben Swift's new Colnago C60 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 19 Check out Robert Gesink's Bianchi Oltre XR4 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 19 Richie Porte's BMC Teammachine SLR01 (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 19 Thomas De Gendt's Lotto Soudal 2017 Ridley Helium SLX (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 19 Simon Geschke's Giant TCR (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 19 Johan Le Bon's Lapierre Xelius SL (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 19 Chris Froome's Dogma F10 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 19 Nairo Quintana's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX, size XS (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 19 Ilnur Zakarin's Canyon Ultimate CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 19 Bauke Mollema's new Trek madone on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 19 The Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Speedmax SLX were on show (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

The 2017 season saw a raft of changes in the WorldTour bikes line-up. With two teams having folded, a new one born, and a Pro Continental team having stepped to the WorldTour, change was inevitable.

New tech and paint jobs graced the peloton, with Argon 18 moving to Astana, Colnago partnering with UAE Abu Dhabi (formerly Lampre-Merida), and Factor Bikes making their WorldTour debut with AG2R La Mondiale.

Peter Sagan's move to Bora-Hansgrohe gave the team enough WorldTour points on his own to promote the team to WorldTour status, although Sagan was not the only headline signing for the team. Specialized partnered with Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2017 season and beyond, and we saw custom painted, glittering-rainbow frames underneath the world champion.

The end of Argon18's partnership with the Bora team did not result in a WorldTour omission for the Canadian brand. Announcing a partnership with WorldTour team Astana for three seasons, the Kazakh outfit rode aboard the Gallium Pro, Nitrogen Pro and E-118 Next time trial bike.

2017 was also the first foray in the WorldTour ranks for Factor Bikes after a season with Pro Continental team, ONE Pro Cycling. Colnago also re-joined the WorldTour ranks with UAE Abu Dhabi after a one-year hiatus following the demotion of Europcar at the end of 2016.

Tony Martin, the individual time trial world champion, wore the rainbow jersey aboard the Canyon Speedmax having moved to Katusha-Alpecin. Canyon also stuck with Alejandro Valverde and Nairo Quintana at Movistar.

Cyclingnews put together a table of all the bike manufactures, models, wheels, and components the WorldTour teams used in 2017, which can be seen below. For the cobbled classics there were slight changes in terms of which bike models certain teams used, with more forgiving endurance options available. However, Mat Hayman famously won the 2016 Paris-Roubaix on the aero Scott Foil. Further to that, the UCI introduced a second disc brake trial with 'rounded' discs to add even more variety to the 2017 WorldTour bike fleet.

At the season openers in Australia and Argentina, many teams were equipped with the existing Shimano Dura-Ace 9070 series groupsets. Although the latest Dura-Ace 9100 series groupset was launched at the 2016 Tour de France, only Team Sky and FDJ were partially using the new groupset. Chris Froome was the first WorldTour rider to race on the full groupset and Shimano 9100 series wheels. Much of the peloton had followed suit by the end of the season.

Cyclingnews was busy throughout the season snapping bikes around the world - all of which can be seen above and below the table.

Teams Bike Manufacturer Road bike models Time Trial models Wheels Groupset AG2R La Mondiale Factor O2/ ONE/ ONE-S SLICK Mavic Shimano Astana Argon 18 Gallium Pro/ Nitrogen Pro E-118 Next Vision FSA/Shimano BMC BMC Teammachine/ Granfondo Timemachine 01 Shimano Shimano Cannondale-Drapac Cannondale Supersix/ Synapse Slice Mavic Shimano Dimension Data Cervelo R5/ S5 P5 ENVE ROTOR/ Shimano Quick-Step Floors Specialized Tarmac/ Roubaix/ Venge Shiv Roval & HED Shimano FDJ Lapierre Xelius / Aircode SL Aerostorm DRS Shimano Shimano UAE Abu Dhabi Colnago C60/ Concept/ V1-R K-Zero Campagnolo Campagnolo Bahrain-Merida Merida Scultura / Reacto Warp Fulcrum Shimano Lotto Soudal Ridley Helium SLX/ Noah SL / Fenix SL Dean Fast Campagnolo Campagnolo Movistar Canyon Ultimate/ Aeroad Speedmax Campagnolo Campagnolo Orica-Scott Scott Addict/ Foil Plasma Shimano Shimano Sunweb Giant Propel/ TCR/ Defy Trinity Shimano Shimano Katusha-Alpecin Canyon Ultimate/ Aeroad Speedmax Zipp SRAM LottoNL-Jumbo Bianchi Oltre/ Infinito/ Specialissima Aquila Shimano Shimano Team Sky Pinarello Dogma Bolide Shimano Shimano Trek-Segafredo Trek Madone/ Domane/ Emonda Speed Bontrager Shimano Bora-Hansgrohe Specialized Tarmac/ Roubaix/ Venge Shiv Roval Shimano

