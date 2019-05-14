Taylor Phinney's Cannondale SystemSix – Gallery
Aero-focused disc machine for American
Taylor Phinney will line up at the Tour of California this weekend in a domestique role for EF Education First team leaders Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen. Phinney will have the choice of racing aboard the lightweight Cannondale SuperSix or the aero-focused Cannondale SystemSix, photographed here at the Tour Colombia 2.1 race earlier this season.
The 1.97-metre tall American rides a size 60 frameset, 175mm cranks and a 150mm, negative 17-degree stem. Speaking to Cyclingnews at the Tour Colombia 2.1, Education First mechanics explained the team run 26mm Vittoria tubulars when racing on the SystemSix and 25mm Vittoria tubulars on the SuperSix.
Education First were the last WorldTour team to unveil their 2019 team jerseys on the eve of the Tour Down Under in January. The team have complemented their team kit with the same ‘oil stain’ design wrapped around black Cannondale framesets and clear-lacquered. White Cannondale decals contrast against the black, pink and blue design.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale SystemSix.
Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale SystemSix full bike specifications
Frameset: Cannondale SystemSix, 60cm
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Cannondale SiSL cranks with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks
Wheelset: Vision Metron 5D 40C
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular
Handlebars: Vision Metron 5D, 400mm
Handlebar tape: Prologo
Stem: FSA, 150mm, -17 degree
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR
Seat post: Cannondale SystemSix
Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro
Computer: Garmin Edge 520
