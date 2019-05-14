Taylor Phinney's Cannondale SystemSix – Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Taylor Phinney's Cannondale SystemSix (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 11 Several saddle brands are now producing shorter fit saddles, including this Prologo (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 3 of 11 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series disc brakes provide stopping power front and rear (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 4 of 11 Internal cable routing enters the head tube through a small opening (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 5 of 11 The front profile of the SystemSix showcases its aerodynamics (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 6 of 11 Phinney runs a huge 150mm stem (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 11 White Cannondale decals contrast against the black base colour of the frame (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 8 of 11 Phinney runs a standard 53/39 chainring combination, the team now have team issue power meter covers in team colours (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 9 of 11 The seat post clamp is accessed through the inside of the frame triangle (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 10 of 11 Cannondale produce a direct mount rear derailleur hanger with an integrated chain catcher for the frame (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 11 of 11 A look down the aero-focused frame (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Taylor Phinney will line up at the Tour of California this weekend in a domestique role for EF Education First team leaders Rigoberto Uran and Tejay van Garderen. Phinney will have the choice of racing aboard the lightweight Cannondale SuperSix or the aero-focused Cannondale SystemSix, photographed here at the Tour Colombia 2.1 race earlier this season.

The 1.97-metre tall American rides a size 60 frameset, 175mm cranks and a 150mm, negative 17-degree stem. Speaking to Cyclingnews at the Tour Colombia 2.1, Education First mechanics explained the team run 26mm Vittoria tubulars when racing on the SystemSix and 25mm Vittoria tubulars on the SuperSix.

Education First were the last WorldTour team to unveil their 2019 team jerseys on the eve of the Tour Down Under in January. The team have complemented their team kit with the same ‘oil stain’ design wrapped around black Cannondale framesets and clear-lacquered. White Cannondale decals contrast against the black, pink and blue design.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale SystemSix.

Taylor Phinney’s Cannondale SystemSix full bike specifications

Frameset: Cannondale SystemSix, 60cm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Cannondale SiSL cranks with Power2Max power meter, 53/39 chainrings, 175mm cranks

Wheelset: Vision Metron 5D 40C

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 26mm tubular

Handlebars: Vision Metron 5D, 400mm

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Stem: FSA, 150mm, -17 degree

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Dimension NDR

Seat post: Cannondale SystemSix

Bottle cages: Tacx Ciro

Computer: Garmin Edge 520