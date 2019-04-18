Greg Van Avermaet's Paris-Roubaix Giant Defy – Gallery
Endurance-focused frameset gets Olympic champion treatment
CCC Team’s Greg Van Avermaet was unable to match his 2017 Paris-Roubaix victory last Sunday, finishing 12th in this year’s edition of the race.
The Olympic champion has spent the majority of this year’s Classics season racing on a Giant TCR but for the Hell of the North, opted for the more compliant, endurance-focused Giant Defy. The lowered seat stays add a degree of flex to the integrated seat mast and a different carbon layup will also increase comfort and reduce fatigue over the rough cobbles of the famous Monument.
Like Van Avermaet’s Giant TCR, the Giant Defy used for Paris-Roubaix features the same custom gold finish celebrating Van Avermaet’s Olympic road race victory back in 2016.
Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy features a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with finishing kit provided by Giant.
Instead of the usual Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres Van Avermaet uses, the Belgian ran pro-issue, unmarked Vittoria tubulars for Paris-Roubaix, which feature a much wider tyre casing in the guise of Vittoria Corsa Control.
Greg Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy full bike specification
- Frameset: Giant Defy in custom colours for Olympic champion
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter, 53/44 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks
- Wheelset: Giant SLR 0
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control
- Handlebars/stem: Giant Contact SLR integrated carbon
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Carbon
- Seat post: Giant Defy integrated
