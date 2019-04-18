Trending

Greg Van Avermaet's Paris-Roubaix Giant Defy – Gallery

Endurance-focused frameset gets Olympic champion treatment

Image 1 of 10

Greg Van Avermaet's Giant Defy for the 2019 Paris-Roubaix

Greg Van Avermaet's Giant Defy for the 2019 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 2 of 10

Van Avermaet ran 42mm Giant SLR 0 carbon wheels

Van Avermaet ran 42mm Giant SLR 0 carbon wheels
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 3 of 10

The Defy is Giant's endurance-focused frameset

The Defy is Giant's endurance-focused frameset
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 4 of 10

Lowered seat stays adds a degree of compliance for the frameset

Lowered seat stays adds a degree of compliance for the frameset
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 5 of 10

Van Avermaet ran 53/44 chainrings for the nearly all flat course of Paris-Roubaix

Van Avermaet ran 53/44 chainrings for the nearly all flat course of Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 6 of 10

A closer look at the file tread pattern on the Vittoria tyres

A closer look at the file tread pattern on the Vittoria tyres
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 7 of 10

Van Avermaet ran unlabelled Vittoria tubulars that closely resemble Vittoria Corsa Control tyres

Van Avermaet ran unlabelled Vittoria tubulars that closely resemble Vittoria Corsa Control tyres
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 8 of 10

Van Avermaet double wrapped his handlebar tape to add some front end comfort over the cobbles

Van Avermaet double wrapped his handlebar tape to add some front end comfort over the cobbles
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 9 of 10

Van Avermaet had satellite Di2 shifters on the handlebar drops for ease of shifting while riding the cobbles on the drops

Van Avermaet had satellite Di2 shifters on the handlebar drops for ease of shifting while riding the cobbles on the drops
(Image credit: Josh Evans)
Image 10 of 10

CCC Team are one of a number of WorldTour teams that run Shimano's power meters

CCC Team are one of a number of WorldTour teams that run Shimano's power meters
(Image credit: Josh Evans)

CCC Team’s Greg Van Avermaet was unable to match his 2017 Paris-Roubaix victory last Sunday, finishing 12th in this year’s edition of the race.

The Olympic champion has spent the majority of this year’s Classics season racing on a Giant TCR but for the Hell of the North, opted for the more compliant, endurance-focused Giant Defy. The lowered seat stays add a degree of flex to the integrated seat mast and a different carbon layup will also increase comfort and reduce fatigue over the rough cobbles of the famous Monument.

Like Van Avermaet’s Giant TCR, the Giant Defy used for Paris-Roubaix features the same custom gold finish celebrating Van Avermaet’s Olympic road race victory back in 2016.

Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy features a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with finishing kit provided by Giant.

Instead of the usual Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres Van Avermaet uses, the Belgian ran pro-issue, unmarked Vittoria tubulars for Paris-Roubaix, which feature a much wider tyre casing in the guise of Vittoria Corsa Control.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Greg Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy for the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix

Greg Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy full bike specification

  • Frameset: Giant Defy in custom colours for Olympic champion
  • Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor
  • Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor
  • Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
  • Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
  • Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter, 53/44 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks
  • Wheelset: Giant SLR 0
  • Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control
  • Handlebars/stem: Giant Contact SLR integrated carbon
  • Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
  • Saddle: Giant Contact SLR Carbon
  • Seat post: Giant Defy integrated