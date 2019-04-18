Greg Van Avermaet's Paris-Roubaix Giant Defy – Gallery

Image 1 of 10 Greg Van Avermaet's Giant Defy for the 2019 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 10 Van Avermaet ran 42mm Giant SLR 0 carbon wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 10 The Defy is Giant's endurance-focused frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 10 Lowered seat stays adds a degree of compliance for the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 10 Van Avermaet ran 53/44 chainrings for the nearly all flat course of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 10 A closer look at the file tread pattern on the Vittoria tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 10 Van Avermaet ran unlabelled Vittoria tubulars that closely resemble Vittoria Corsa Control tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 10 Van Avermaet double wrapped his handlebar tape to add some front end comfort over the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 10 Van Avermaet had satellite Di2 shifters on the handlebar drops for ease of shifting while riding the cobbles on the drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 10 CCC Team are one of a number of WorldTour teams that run Shimano's power meters (Image credit: Josh Evans)

CCC Team’s Greg Van Avermaet was unable to match his 2017 Paris-Roubaix victory last Sunday, finishing 12th in this year’s edition of the race.

The Olympic champion has spent the majority of this year’s Classics season racing on a Giant TCR but for the Hell of the North, opted for the more compliant, endurance-focused Giant Defy. The lowered seat stays add a degree of flex to the integrated seat mast and a different carbon layup will also increase comfort and reduce fatigue over the rough cobbles of the famous Monument.

Like Van Avermaet’s Giant TCR, the Giant Defy used for Paris-Roubaix features the same custom gold finish celebrating Van Avermaet’s Olympic road race victory back in 2016.

Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy features a full Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 groupset with finishing kit provided by Giant.

Instead of the usual Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres Van Avermaet uses, the Belgian ran pro-issue, unmarked Vittoria tubulars for Paris-Roubaix, which feature a much wider tyre casing in the guise of Vittoria Corsa Control.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Greg Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy for the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix

Greg Van Avermaet’s Giant Defy full bike specification

Frameset: Giant Defy in custom colours for Olympic champion

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 160mm rotor Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor

Shimano Dura-Ace R9120, 140mm rotor Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P with Shimano power meter, 53/44 chainrings, 172.5mm cranks

Wheelset: Giant SLR 0

Giant SLR 0 Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Control