Andre Greipel's 2019 BH G7 Pro - Gallery
New bike for 2019 as sprinter moves to Pro Continental Team Arkéa Samsic
After 13 seasons at the top tier of the sport, Andre Greipel signed with French Pro Continental squad Team Arkéa Samsic for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The move followed a public contract dispute and departure from Lotto Soudal where the German has spent the past eight seasons.
Greipel got his 2019 season underway at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January with a first stage victory for his new team to add to his tally of over 150 professional wins.
Team Arkéa Samsic - who were known as Fortuneo-Samsic last season - unusually changed bike provider just days before the 2018 Tour de France, swapping the previous sponsor Look for Spanish brand BH. The team has maintained the relationship with the Basque bike brand for 2019.
Greipel opted for the more aero-focused BH G7 Pro for the Tour of Oman this week and alongside the new team and new frameset, is also running a Shimano groupset after spending much of his career on Campagnolo-equipped bikes.
Greipel debuted Campagnolo disc brakes for the first time at the Tour de France last year but has opted to stick with direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes for his first races with Arkéa Samsic.
Andre Greipel's BH G7 Pro full bike specification
- Frameset: BH G7 Pro
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: FSA PowerBox, Vision chainrings
- Wheelset: FFWD F4 (front), FFWD F6 (rear)
- Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular
- Cockpit: Vision Metron 5D
- Handlebar tape: Prologo
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Prologo
- Seat post: BH G7 Pro
- Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus
