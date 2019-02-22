Andre Greipel's 2019 BH G7 Pro - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Andre Greipel's 2019 BH G7 Pro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 15 Bold BH lettering decorates the down tube, which stands for Beistegui Hermanos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 The front profile of the bike is focused on improving aerodynamics (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 The kamm tail tube profiles claim to improve aerodynamics of the frame (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 The seat tube and top tube intersection features a faded logo graphic from the Spanish brand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 15 Unlike most top sprinters, Greipel is sticking with direct mount rim brakes for now… (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 15 The carbon frame features full internal cable routing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 A look at Greipel's cockpit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 15 Excluding the crankset, the drivetrain is comprised of Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 components (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 15 The bike is equipped with a Vision Powerbox crankset with aerodynamic Vision chainrings (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 15 Team Arkea Samsic's team motto adorns the fork shoulders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 15 Greipel signed for the French Pro Continental setup after eight seasons with the Lotto Soudal setup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 15 The bike has a semi-integrated seat post (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 15 2019 will be the first season in several years where Greipel won't be racing a Ridley (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 15 A look at the seat stay intersection (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After 13 seasons at the top tier of the sport, Andre Greipel signed with French Pro Continental squad Team Arkéa Samsic for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The move followed a public contract dispute and departure from Lotto Soudal where the German has spent the past eight seasons.

Greipel got his 2019 season underway at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in January with a first stage victory for his new team to add to his tally of over 150 professional wins.

Team Arkéa Samsic - who were known as Fortuneo-Samsic last season - unusually changed bike provider just days before the 2018 Tour de France, swapping the previous sponsor Look for Spanish brand BH. The team has maintained the relationship with the Basque bike brand for 2019.

Greipel opted for the more aero-focused BH G7 Pro for the Tour of Oman this week and alongside the new team and new frameset, is also running a Shimano groupset after spending much of his career on Campagnolo-equipped bikes.

Greipel debuted Campagnolo disc brakes for the first time at the Tour de France last year but has opted to stick with direct mount Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 rim brakes for his first races with Arkéa Samsic.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Greipel's 2019 race bike.

Andre Greipel's BH G7 Pro full bike specification

Frameset: BH G7 Pro

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, direct mount

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: FSA PowerBox, Vision chainrings

Wheelset: FFWD F4 (front), FFWD F6 (rear)

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa, 25mm tubular

Cockpit: Vision Metron 5D

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo

Prologo Seat post: BH G7 Pro