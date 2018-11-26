Vitus Pro Cycling's 2019 Vitus ZX1 Team Aero Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 18 Vitus Pro Cycling Team's Vitus ZX1 Team Aero Disc race bike for 2019 (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 2 of 18 White Vitus decals adorn the down tube of the frame (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 3 of 18 The disc frameset has thru-axles front and rear (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 4 of 18 Another look at the rear derailleur (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 5 of 18 A close look at the SRAM Red crankset (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 6 of 18 SRAM Red eTap derailleurs are wireless (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 7 of 18 Some pro teams are switching from traditional tubular tyres for racing to tubeless (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 8 of 18 The fork crown tucks into the down tube of the frame for improved aerodynamics (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 9 of 18 Prime BlackEdition carbon wheels are paired with Schwalbe tubeless tyres (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 10 of 18 The bike also uses SRAM Red HRD disc brakes (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 11 of 18 SRAM Red eTap HRD levers are larger than the rim brake versions to accommodate the hydraulics system for the brakes (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 12 of 18 A look at the wireless shifting button on the levers (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 13 of 18 The team will use SRAM XG1190 cassettes (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 14 of 18 The batteries on the derailleurs are removeable for charging (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 15 of 18 The bike is paired with a SRAM Red eTap drivetrain (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 16 of 18 Vitus is a French brand which is now owned by the Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles group (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 17 of 18 A closer look at the tube profiles on the frameset (Image credit: Vitus Bikes) Image 18 of 18 Prime also provide the carbon handlebars and handlebar tape (Image credit: Vitus Bikes)

Vitus Pro Cycling raced their inaugural season in 2018 under new headline sponsor Vitus last year following the end of Raleigh's eight-year sponsorship of the team. The brand, which is owned by online retailer Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles, continues the sponsorship for the 2019 season. The team has secured further support from Brother UK and will officially be known as "Vitus Pro Cycling Team, Powered By Brother UK.”

Vitus Pro Cycling's roster has been strengthened for 2019, with triple Olympic champion Ed Clancy, Graham Briggs, Joe Holt, Dylan Kerfoot-Robson and Red Walters among nine new signings. Mikey Mottram, Frederik Scheske, Alistair Slater, and Chris Latham will also roll out in Vitus Pro Cycling Team colours next season, joining three riders retained from the 2018 squad: Adam Kenway, Tim Torrie, and Liam Davies.

The 12-rider team will race next season exclusively on Vitus ZX1 Team Aero Disc framesets. The carbon aero framesets are disc brake only, with the team also opting to run tubeless Schwalbe tyres as opposed to the more traditional tubular options.

The bikes use SRAM Red eTap HRD wireless electronic groupsets and Prime, another brand from Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles, provides the wheels, carbon aero handlebars and alloy stem.

Jodie Shann, Vitus' road product manager said in a press release: "We are fully behind the performance benefits disc brakes bring to road cycling, so much so that when we introduced our flagship ZX1 race bike in 2018 we released this as a disc-only platform.

"Our experience from countless hours of rider testing and feedback is that discs give the rider far greater braking control in all conditions, giving riders more time to focus on road position rather than worrying about braking performance."

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the 2019 Vitus Pro Cycling ZX1 Aero Disc Team Edition.

Frameset: Vitus ZX1 Aero Disc Team Edition

Front brake: SRAM Red HRD, 160mm rotor

Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD, 140mm rotor

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap

Cassette: SRAM XG1190, 11-25

Chain: SRAM Red

Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39

Wheelset: Prime BlackEdition 50mm Carbon Disc, tubeless

Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One, 25mm Tubeless

Handlebars: Prime Primavera Carbon

Stem: Prime Doyenne Alloy

Tape/grips: Prime

Saddle: Selle San Marco Aspide

Bottle Cages: Prime