Vitus Pro Cycling's 2019 Vitus ZX1 Team Aero Disc - Gallery
Aero frameset, tubeless tyres and disc brakes for British Continental team
Vitus Pro Cycling raced their inaugural season in 2018 under new headline sponsor Vitus last year following the end of Raleigh's eight-year sponsorship of the team. The brand, which is owned by online retailer Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles, continues the sponsorship for the 2019 season. The team has secured further support from Brother UK and will officially be known as "Vitus Pro Cycling Team, Powered By Brother UK.”
Vitus Pro Cycling's roster has been strengthened for 2019, with triple Olympic champion Ed Clancy, Graham Briggs, Joe Holt, Dylan Kerfoot-Robson and Red Walters among nine new signings. Mikey Mottram, Frederik Scheske, Alistair Slater, and Chris Latham will also roll out in Vitus Pro Cycling Team colours next season, joining three riders retained from the 2018 squad: Adam Kenway, Tim Torrie, and Liam Davies.
The 12-rider team will race next season exclusively on Vitus ZX1 Team Aero Disc framesets. The carbon aero framesets are disc brake only, with the team also opting to run tubeless Schwalbe tyres as opposed to the more traditional tubular options.
The bikes use SRAM Red eTap HRD wireless electronic groupsets and Prime, another brand from Wiggle/Chain Reaction Cycles, provides the wheels, carbon aero handlebars and alloy stem.
Jodie Shann, Vitus' road product manager said in a press release: "We are fully behind the performance benefits disc brakes bring to road cycling, so much so that when we introduced our flagship ZX1 race bike in 2018 we released this as a disc-only platform.
"Our experience from countless hours of rider testing and feedback is that discs give the rider far greater braking control in all conditions, giving riders more time to focus on road position rather than worrying about braking performance."
Frameset: Vitus ZX1 Aero Disc Team Edition
Front brake: SRAM Red HRD, 160mm rotor
Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD, 140mm rotor
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap HRD
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap
Cassette: SRAM XG1190, 11-25
Chain: SRAM Red
Crankset: SRAM Red, 53/39
Wheelset: Prime BlackEdition 50mm Carbon Disc, tubeless
Tyres: Schwalbe Pro One, 25mm Tubeless
Handlebars: Prime Primavera Carbon
Stem: Prime Doyenne Alloy
Tape/grips: Prime
Saddle: Selle San Marco Aspide
Bottle Cages: Prime
