Scheldeprijs tech gallery: A cocktail of cobble set-ups and sprinters' aero machines

Image 1 of 43 Jay Thomson was one of the few Dimension Data riders who opted to race on a BMC TMR over a Teammachine (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 43 Without naming names, a former British national champion at the race pulled this prank on Taylor Phinney while the American was signing on (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 43 The three podium bikes from the 2019 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 43 Team Sky's Ian Stannard was another rider who looked to be dialling in his Paris-Roubaix setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 43 Trek-Segafredo say their riders have a choice about wearing the new WaveCel helmets from Bontrager and it's clear what the consensus is (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 43 Mads Pedersen is the only Trek-Segafredo rider to continue using a 1X drivetrain setup along with a special chain catcher from K-Edge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 43 Michael Van Staeyen's (Roompot Charles) Factor O2 Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 43 Gianni Vermeersch's (Corendon Circus) Canyon Aeroad CF SLX (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 43 The entire Vital Concept team raced on Orbea Orca Aero framesets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 43 The Danish team use Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain components but opt for Shimano Ultegra brake calipers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 43 The Riwal Readynez Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 43 Gianni Moscon also looked to be on his Paris-Roubaix bike with a thumb shifter on the tops for easy shifting when riding on the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 43 Stannard's wide pars are also equipped with satellite sprint shifters on the drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 43 Team Sky have added grip tape to the inside of the Elite Vico Carbon bottle cages to add extra bidon security (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 43 Adam Blythe (Lotto Soudal) runs a 150mm, negative 17-degree stem on his Ridley (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 43 Vanmarcke also runs satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 43 Sep Vanmarcke has satellite shifters on the underside of his handlebars at the stem (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 43 Edvald Boasson Hagen was another rider using Vittoria's new tubeless tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 43 Katusha Alpecin look to have team-issue red Wahoo Elemnt Bolt computers (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 43 Kittel looks to be using Shimano satellite sprint shifters on the handlebar drops (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 21 of 43 Wallonie Bruxelles' Franklin Six raced on the endurance-focused Ridley Fenix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 22 of 43 A look at Kittel's cassette and the new and unusual-looking chain from SRAM's new groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 23 of 43 Five-time winner of Scheldeprijs Marcel Kittel ran a 50/37x10-28 gearing setup on the new SRAM AXS 12-speed groupset (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 24 of 43 The Belgian Pro Continental squad use tubeless ready Scope wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 25 of 43 The Wallonie Bruxelles squad had a mix of tubeless and tubular tyres on top of the team cars ahead of the race (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 26 of 43 Cofidis look to cut costs with spare bikes being equipped with mechanical groupsets instead of electronic ones (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 27 of 43 A young UAE Team Emirates squad rode on a mix of Colnago V2-R, Concept and C64 framesets at Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 28 of 43 Israel Cycling Academy are one of a few teams to use Lezyne computers in a market dominated by Garmin and Wahoo (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 29 of 43 The De Rosa SK aero frameset used by Israel Cycling Academy was designed by the legendary Italian design house Pininfarina (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 30 of 43 Andre Greipel's BH G7 Pro (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 31 of 43 Wanty-Gobert were running fluoro yellow decals on the front and white on the back of their Fulcrum Speed 55T wheelsets (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 32 of 43 Fabio Jakobsen was first in 2018 and again in 2019 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 33 of 43 A Deceuninck-QuickStep mechanic unplugs the Di2 system ahead of the race start (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 34 of 43 Team Sunweb utilise a K-Edge TT mount for the unique Cervelo S5 integrated cockpit system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 35 of 43 The Danish team accent their Pinarellos with orange pedals from Speedplay and CeramicSpeed's OSPW system (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 36 of 43 Riwal Readynez were another team to be racing with tubeless setups, again on wheels from Scope (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 37 of 43 The Dura-Ace rotors usually used by the team were swapped out for these rotors on Breschel's wheel setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 38 of 43 The tubeless setup utlised Vision Metron 40 wheels (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 39 of 43 Following Alexander Kristoff's lead, Education First's Matti Breschel raced Scheldeprijs with tubeless Vittoria Corsa tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 40 of 43 The remainder of the EF team raced on the aero Cannondale SystemSix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 41 of 43 Sep Vanmarcke was the only Education First rider to use a Cannondale Synapse as a last chance to dial-in his Paris-Roubaix setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 42 of 43 54-tooth chainrings were a common site at the start for the flat course from the Terneuzen in the Netherlands to Schoten in Belgium (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 43 of 43 Bora-hansgrohe's Marcus Burghardt has been using the female-specific Specialized Power Mimic saddle during the Classics campaign (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Scheldeprijs sits in between the two biggest cobbled Classics on the calendar: the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. Flanders is notoriously difficult and one of the hardest one-day races of the year, whereas Paris-Roubaix takes the mantle as the most challenging parcours by some distance.

Sandwiched between the two Monuments is Scheldeprijs, which traditionally attracts the top sprinters of the sport, combined with the Classics specialists who are looking for one final race test ahead of the 'Hell of the North' four days later.

This combination leads to a range of bike tech, from 28mm - or more - cobble-specific tyres, double-wrapped handlebar tape and endurance framesets, through to all-out aero machines with 54-tooth chainrings, aero cockpits and softer, 25mm tyres.

Several teams in divisions below the WorldTour have experimented with - and in some cases fully committed to - tubeless tyres for racing as the technology improves and becomes more reliable. Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) was one of the first big stars to use the technology at as important a race as the Tour of Flanders and, three days later, an array of star riders have adopted tubeless tyres in what could be a turning point after decades on tubular tyres.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Matti Breschel (EF Education First), the Riwal Readynez team and the Wallonie Bruxelles team all raced Scheldeprijs with tubeless set-ups and Cyclingnews understands that it's only a matter of time before more teams adopt the technology.

Team Sky and EF Education First were textbook examples of the Scheldeprijs hybrid of bike set-ups. Sep Vanmarcke rode the endurance-focused Cannondale Synapse with double-wrapped handlebar tape and two pairs of satellite sprint shifter Di2 buttons on the handlebar tops and drops for ease of shifting when on the cobbles. Team Sky's Paris-Roubaix contingent from their Scheldeprijs line-up raced on Pinarello Dogma K10 with more satellite sprint buttons, while their sprint specialists stuck to the more commonly used Pinarello Dogma F10.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at the tech on display at the 107th edition of Scheldeprijs.