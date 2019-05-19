Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura – Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 13 Dennus has a setback seat post alongside a Prologo team issue saddle (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 13 Bahrain-Merida use wheels from Fulcrum (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 13 The team use SRM Origin cranksets with Shimano Dura-Ac R9100 series chainrings (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 13 A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 13 Bold white Merida decals stand out against the black undercoat (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 13 The team use Elite Leggero bottle cages (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 13 Plenty of GC riders in the WorldTour are now running 11-30 cassettes (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 13 A look at Dennis' cockpit setup (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 13 Bahrain-Merida use gold cable ends on their brake cables (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 13 Dennis runs a relatively long FSA OS-99 stem (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 13 Dennis races the Tour of California as the team's GC hope (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 13 Name decals on the seatstays denote who the bike belongs to (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) used the 2019 Tour of California as part of his preparations for the Tour de France in July, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali flies the flag for the team at the Giro d’Italia.

Dennis signed for Bahrain-Merida last season while the future of BMC Racing was in doubt, having spent five seasons racing for Jim Ochowicz’s team, and he now has the bike choice of the aerodynamic Merida Reacto, lightweight Merida Scultura plus the Merida Time Warp for time trialling instead of his previous BMC framesets.

Bahrain-Merida pair their framesets with drivetrain and braking components from Shimano and run an SRM Origin power meter-equipped crankset.

The all-black framesets roll on Fulcrum Speed wheels while FSA and Prologo provides the team with the majority of their finishing kit.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rohan Dennis’ Merida Scultura.

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura full bike specifications

Frameset: Merida Scultura

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings

Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 55T

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light

Handlebar tape: Prologo

Stem: FSA OS-99

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Prologo Nack Team Issue

Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero

Computer: SRM PC-8