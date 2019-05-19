Trending

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura – Gallery

2019 road racing machine for time trial world champion

Image 1 of 13

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 13

Dennus has a setback seat post alongside a Prologo team issue saddle

Dennus has a setback seat post alongside a Prologo team issue saddle
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 13

Bahrain-Merida use wheels from Fulcrum

Bahrain-Merida use wheels from Fulcrum
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 13

The team use SRM Origin cranksets with Shimano Dura-Ac R9100 series chainrings

The team use SRM Origin cranksets with Shimano Dura-Ac R9100 series chainrings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 13

A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur

A look at the Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 front derailleur
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 13

Bold white Merida decals stand out against the black undercoat

Bold white Merida decals stand out against the black undercoat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 13

The team use Elite Leggero bottle cages

The team use Elite Leggero bottle cages
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 13

Plenty of GC riders in the WorldTour are now running 11-30 cassettes

Plenty of GC riders in the WorldTour are now running 11-30 cassettes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 13

A look at Dennis' cockpit setup

A look at Dennis' cockpit setup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 13

Bahrain-Merida use gold cable ends on their brake cables

Bahrain-Merida use gold cable ends on their brake cables
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 13

Dennis runs a relatively long FSA OS-99 stem

Dennis runs a relatively long FSA OS-99 stem
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 13

Dennis races the Tour of California as the team's GC hope

Dennis races the Tour of California as the team's GC hope
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 13

Name decals on the seatstays denote who the bike belongs to

Name decals on the seatstays denote who the bike belongs to
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) used the 2019 Tour of California as part of his preparations for the Tour de France in July, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali flies the flag for the team at the Giro d’Italia.

Related Articles

Vincenzo Nibali's 2019 Merida Scultura – Gallery

Rohan Dennis: Potential for big changes at Bahrain-Merida

50 race tech photos from the Tour of California – Gallery

Mikkel Bjerg’s Pinarello Dogma F10 Disk – Gallery

Dennis signed for Bahrain-Merida last season while the future of BMC Racing was in doubt, having spent five seasons racing for Jim Ochowicz’s team, and he now has the bike choice of the aerodynamic Merida Reacto, lightweight Merida Scultura plus the Merida Time Warp for time trialling instead of his previous BMC framesets.

Bahrain-Merida pair their framesets with drivetrain and braking components from Shimano and run an SRM Origin power meter-equipped crankset.

The all-black framesets roll on Fulcrum Speed wheels while FSA and Prologo provides the team with the majority of their finishing kit.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rohan Dennis’ Merida Scultura.

Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura full bike specifications

Frameset: Merida Scultura

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings

Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 55T
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light
Handlebar tape: Prologo
Stem: FSA OS-99
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nack Team Issue
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light

Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
Computer: SRM PC-8