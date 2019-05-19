Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura – Gallery
2019 road racing machine for time trial world champion
Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) used the 2019 Tour of California as part of his preparations for the Tour de France in July, while teammate Vincenzo Nibali flies the flag for the team at the Giro d’Italia.
Dennis signed for Bahrain-Merida last season while the future of BMC Racing was in doubt, having spent five seasons racing for Jim Ochowicz’s team, and he now has the bike choice of the aerodynamic Merida Reacto, lightweight Merida Scultura plus the Merida Time Warp for time trialling instead of his previous BMC framesets.
Bahrain-Merida pair their framesets with drivetrain and braking components from Shimano and run an SRM Origin power meter-equipped crankset.
The all-black framesets roll on Fulcrum Speed wheels while FSA and Prologo provides the team with the majority of their finishing kit.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rohan Dennis’ Merida Scultura.
Rohan Dennis' Merida Scultura full bike specifications
Frameset: Merida Scultura
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: SRM Origin with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 chainrings
Wheelset: Fulcrum Speed 55T
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: FSA K-Force Light
Handlebar tape: Prologo
Stem: FSA OS-99
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Prologo Nack Team Issue
Seat post: FSA K-Force Light
Bottle cages: Elite Leggero
Computer: SRM PC-8
