Men's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2024?

Welcome to the Cyclingnews WorldTour bikes guide for 2024, a complete and comprehensive round-up of the bikes and tech used by the men's UCI WorldTour Teams for the upcoming cycling season. A separate guide to the Women's WorldTour Bikes will follow soon.

The offseason seems to get shorter and shorter each year, we've barely had a chance to draw breath here at Cyclingnews. If you fancy a recap of 2023's tech happenings before we go again for 2024, head over to our roundup of the most interesting tech stories of the year, but we're already looking ahead, planning for January's early-season kick off at the Tour Down Under in Australia.

As such, we've been doing our homework on all the team kit changes, sponsors and technical partners for the 2024 season as news and announcements begin to gather pace. We probably won't have the complete picture until early January after all the official team launches, but we've rounded up everything we know - or can deduce with confidence - below.

The sheer speed WorldTour road races are run off at these days is astounding. With racing action opening up from further and further out during races it seems. Advances in training science and power meter technology also mean there is an incredible strength in depth within the men's WorldTour peloton.

Any team or rider not using optimised bikes and equipment is going to be at a disadvantage given the high level and as such more and more teams are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to bikes and kit. Losing a handful of watts due to exposed cabling or slow tyres isn't an option for WorldTour racers, just see Ineos Grenadiers' aero transponder hack for proof.

We saw bikes got heavier when teams first switched to disc brakes several years ago. In 2023 however, it felt like several brands got a lot closer to the UCI 6.8kg weight limit again with lightweight, disc-equipped, aero-optimised bikes. If you believe all of the tech info and marketing news, today's race bikes are just as, if not more aero than the hyper aero race bikes of only a handful of years ago, but they are one again right on the nose of the UCI minimum weight limit.

Couple this with aero-optimised everything, waxed drivetrains, 1x chainsets for road stages not to mention some of the most aerodynamic cycling kit on the market and you get incredibly fast average speeds for most races these days.

We expect 2024 to build on these tech trends and expect teams to keep up their unrelenting quest for the best possible blend of weight, aero and speed. 2024 is also an Olympic year and we may well see some extra special kit from various manufacturers.

Bikes

European road race champion Christophe Laporte will be in custom team kit this year as the reigning champion. (Image credit: Jumbo Visma )

Of the 18 WorldTour men's teams for 2024, there are two new frame supplier changes with Groupama-FDJ switching from Lapierre after 22 long years to Wilier Triestina, and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team as it will be known saying goodbye to BMC and switching to Decathlon's own brand Van Rysel.

That latter move sees Decathlon's bikes back in the top flight after a long lay off, and sees BMC outside of the top flight for the first time in a decade (albeit still working with Swiss squad Tudor). The rest of the men's WorldTour bike brands remain the same but there are some equipment changes which are outlined below.

Another development worth mentioning toward the end of this season was the release of the new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 which some of the top riders in the peloton will be riding on next year, transitioning from the SL7 model. Hit the link to read all about the bike's 'speed sniffer' technology.

Clothing

UAE stay with the Italian Pissei kit for 2024 but add more white, while Ineos Grenadiers changed to the Spanish brand Gobik from BioRacer (Image credit: Future / Tom Wieckowski )

Like last year, there aren't too many big kit changes for next year, although there's still a little time for some changes to come.

Ineos Grenadiers are one team that have switched kit suppliers, moving from BioRacer kit to Spanish brand Gobik in what's been called a long-term partnership. The linked article above also gives some insights into just how big a commitment supplying a whole team with kit is. We also saw Ineos partnering with Castore for off-bike wear last year and believe this remains unchanged.

There is also more change for the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team who retain clothing provider Rosti but will use Van Rysel helmets and sunglasses as part of the team's new equipment deal.

Sportful also re-enters the WorldTour with its old team Bora-Hansgrohe after the German team jumped ship to British brand LeCol ahead of the 2022 season,

Groupsets

As far as we understand, Campagnolo won't be in the WorldTour peloton for 2024, despite releasing a new wireless Super Record groupset in 2023. Will we see the brand move in a different direction to stay competitive? (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

A key talking point this year is the apparent absence of Campagnolo from the WorldTour peloton for 2024. We speculated this time last year on whether we would see the brand in the peloton for 2024 and at the moment, their absence looks likely after AG2R switched from BMC to Van Rysel bikes and Campagnolo to Shimano equipment.

"Campagnolo can confirm that its partnership with the AG2R Citröen Team has come to an end, and that it has amicably parted ways with the team." the brand said in a statement to Cyclingnews, confirming news we all knew following the team's Shimano-equipped bike launch last month. "There is currently no announcement to make about Campagnolo's partnerships in professional road racing for the 2024 season."

We can't account for a couple of seasons so aren't 100% sure, but this could be the first time in the brand's history (bar a couple of very early years) where its equipment hasn't been used in the top flight of racing. Even if not, it's still a notable situation to find the brand in.

We also have confirmed that Bora-Hansgrohe will switch from Shimano to SRAM groupsets. We understand Bora used to purchase their own groupsets from Shimano, rather than any direct sponsorship deal, so perhaps SRAM has a better price or has stepped in with a deal to provide equipment.

We also saw UAE Emirates start to use some alternate componentry in 2023 in the form of Carbon-Ti chainrings and disc brake rotors instead of their stock Dura-Ace equipment. The UAE Team Emirates outfit also buys its own groupsets, so has no sponsor obligations to adhere to here, and have seen images of the team running the same components on their new bikes.

Men's teams and bikes

Van Rysel's RCR bike will be a new face in the peloton next year (Image credit: Van Rysel)

Bikes : Van Rysel RCR / XCR time trial bike

: Van Rysel RCR / XCR time trial bike Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : SwssSide Hadron

: SwssSide Hadron Tyres: Continental GP5000 S TR

Continental GP5000 S TR Clothing : Rosti / Van Rysel

: Rosti / Van Rysel Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Deda / Van Rysel

: Deda / Van Rysel Computers: Wahoo

The biggest changes for next year are taking place at Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team as they will be known from January.

The team will be aboard a completely new equipment package for 2024, saying goodbye to BMC and Campagnolo Equipment. The riders will use Van Rysel road and time trial bikes, Shimano Dura-Ace equipment and SwissSide wheels. For existing riders on the team that's a lot of changes to get used to before the racing kicks off.

The Wilier Filante SLR appeared in a few custom-painted guises, this one we believe for Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Astana Qazaqstan Team)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Corima / HED

: Corima / HED Tyres: Vittoria Corsa

Vittoria Corsa Clothing : Giordana

: Giordana Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Wilier

: Wilier Computers: Garmin

Despite some speculation, Cyclingnews understands that Astana are staying with Wilier and have seen press shots from a December training camp of the team on Wilier Filante SLR bikes. Team riders will be able to choose from the Zero and Filante SLR models. The team did start to use HED wheels alongside Corima in 2023 and we covered something of a sponsor shake-up back in April.

Bikes : Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT

: Merida Reacto, Merida Scultura, Merida Warp TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: Garmin

There's also little change at Bahrain Victorious. The team did start the 2021 campaign in Nalini clothing before they switched to Alé during the summer, but that new partner remains along with the use of Merida Bikes, Shimano groupsets, and Vision/FSA componentry.

The team rolled out a new paint job for the Tour de France which featured a lot more white and paid homage to Bahrain's pearl fishing industry.

Also worth inclusion here despite being not road-specific is Matej Mohoric's World Championship-winning Merida gravel bike from early October as the road star made a very successful transition to the rough stuff.

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : SRAM Red AXS

: SRAM Red AXS Wheels : Roval

: Roval Tyres: Specialized

Specialized Clothing : Sportful

: Sportful Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Wahoo

There is change afoot at Bora Hansgrohe for 2024, firstly in the shape of new star signing Primož Roglič who signed for the team and leaves Jumbo Visma after a long tenure.

The other significant piece of equipment news for the team is the switch from Shimano to SRAM equipment with Roglič himself spotted with a Sram Red AXS-equipped Bora Tarmac SL8 ahead of the new season.

For the moment, the rest of the team's equipment looks to be staying the same.

The Look 795 Blade from this year's Tour de France with Mondrian paint scheme (Image credit: Future / Josh Croxton)

Bikes : Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT)

: Look 795 Blade, 796 Monoblade RS (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Corima

: Corima Clothing : Van Rysel

: Van Rysel Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : FSA/Vision

: FSA/Vision Computers: Wahoo

Cofidis look to be sticking with their current setup which is a largely French affair with Look frames and Corima wheels. We were speculating on the identity of their new Look frames this year. But it became apparent this was the 795 Blade frameset module which took a spectacular win at the Tour in 2023 thanks to Victor Lafay.

Bikes : Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT)

: Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB 71, SystemSix, SuperSlice (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Vision

: Vision Clothing : Rapha

: Rapha Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : FSA, Vision

: FSA, Vision Computers: TBC

For the most part, it appears EF Education-Easypost are sticking with what they have in 2024. Continuing aboard Cannondale bikes, Vision/FSA components, and Prologo saddles. It's a setup that feels very familiar now.

The team did start racing the fourth generation of the SuperSix Evo in March and we expect to see them racing on the top-flight LAB 71 bikes in 2024.

The team's opinion-dividing limited edition team kits have gained the team plenty of exposure throughout previous seasons. We can probably expect to see more of the same on at least one of this year's grand tours.

Will this be the new 2024 Lapierre Wilier team bike and paint scheme? (Image credit: Charles Marsault)

Bikes : Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT

: Wilier Zero SLR, Wilier Filante SLR, Wilier Turbine TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano C35, C50, C60

: Shimano C35, C50, C60 Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Lapierre

: Lapierre Computers: Garmin

FDJ said goodbye to Lapierre at the end of this season after 22 long years. It's confirmed they will race on Wilier bikes for 2024 and we have already had a sneak peek of the potential new bike.

So far, aside from the new frame supplier, the team's equipment package looks to be the same as last year with a Dura Ace equipment package and wheels. Though we may know more after the official team launch.

The Ineos Dogma F from 2023 added colour, we expect to see the 2024 bike officially soon. (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Bikes : Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT)

: Pinarello Dogma F, Bolide (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed Wheels : Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions)

: Shimano (Princeton Carbonworks & Aerocoach will be present as non-sponsored additions) Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : MOST

: MOST Computers: Garmin

Bike wise, not much appears to have altered yet for Ineos Grenadiers. They are still using the same mix of equipment providers and have developed the Pinarello Dogma F frame with Pinarello over many years. They use a mix of Shimano, Princeton Carbonworks, and Aerocoach wheels for road and TT disciplines.

Video and images have appeared online of the team at its December training camp the bike's paint schemes look almost identical to last year.

The team also switched clothing suppliers in 2024, waving goodbye to Bio Racer and launching a new 'long term' partnership with Gobik, whose design is a little different with a notable change being the left-right fade and odd coloured arms on long sleeve items.

Bikes : Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT)

: Cube Litening C:68X, Aerium C:68 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Newmen

: Newmen Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Cube

: Cube Computers: Bryton

Intermarché - Wanty dropped the 'circus' title sponsor for 2024 but stick with all of their current sponsors and equipment. Cube, Shimano and Newmen make up the package for the WorldTour team.

Their kit features fluorescent yellow in abundance and we're hoping to see both Taco Van der Hoorn and Biniam Girmay return to their former flourishes following their respective battles with concussion.

After a stellar year, Mathieu claimed his first win in the rainbow stripes late in 2023. Expect more rainbow kit this year. (Image credit: Getty Images: Luc Claessen)

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc Wheels : Shimano

: Shimano Tyres: Vittoria

Vittoria Clothing : Kalas

: Kalas Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Canyon / Selle Italia

: Canyon / Selle Italia Computers: Wahoo

Alpecin-Deceuninck might have only graduated to the WorldTour in 2023, but the team has had a similar equipment package for a few years now.

Not much appears to be changing for 2024, with the team retaining all of their sponsors. But we can probably expect a new custom-painted Canyon Aeroad for reigning World Road Race Champion Mathieu van der Poel as well as a host of rainbow kit.

Jumbo Visma's Cervelo S5 road bike, complete with Reserve wheels and SRAM drivetrain (Image credit: Bram Berkien)

Bikes : Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)

: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap

: SRAM Red eTap Wheels : Reserve

: Reserve Tyres: Vittoria

Vittoria Clothing : Agu

: Agu Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Cervelo / FSA

: Cervelo / FSA Computers: Garmin

We don't know if there are any official changes for the all-conquering soon-to-be renamed Team Visma | Lease A Bike squad for 2024. The upcoming team launch may tell us more.

The team did have a lot of new equipment to get used to last season after switching from Shimano to SRAM, to Wahoo Speedplay pedals, and Nimbl shoes. Elsewhere they use Cervelo bikes and Reserve wheels in a range of depths.

The team is widely regarded as the tip of the pyramid now when it comes to marginal gains and optimisation, notably experimenting with 1x drivetrains in road races the 2023 season. We wouldn't be surprised to see a few more tweaks here and there as Jonas Vingegaard aims for a third straight Tour de France.

The wild-looking and mildly controversial Bianchi Oltre RC (Image credit: Bianchi )

Bikes : Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT)

: Bianchi Oltre RC, Specialissima, Aquila (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Shimano / Vision (TT)

: Shimano / Vision (TT) Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Ekoi

: Ekoi Saddles : Selle Italia

: Selle Italia Finishing Kit : Reparto course by Vision / FSA

: Reparto course by Vision / FSA Computers: Wahoo

After rolling out a new Bianchi equipment package for 2023, Arkea looks to be sticking to the same frames from Bianchi for 2024.

There is some change in the form of a different team name with the team changing to Arkéa - B&B Hotels. We also expect them to have the use of the new Bianchi Specialissima lightweight bike, which we first saw at the Vuelta, and have seen the team training on already this December.

They will use Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets and wheels which the Arkea riders will be familiar with, and Vision wheels for time trials.

Bikes : Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT)

: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CFR, Speedmax CFR (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Zipp

: Zipp Clothing : Gobik / BORN

: Gobik / BORN Saddles : Fizik

: Fizik Finishing Kit : Canyon

: Canyon Computers: Garmin

Most things look to be staying the same at Movistar for 2024 ahead of the officical team launch and the team has had a similar package for a few years now. This means a continued use of Canyon's bikes, SRAM's wireless Red eTap AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.

The team have also announced a new partnership for three years with Spanish brand BORN to cover all the team's leisurewear requirements off the bike.

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 will be the bike of choice in 2024 (Image credit: Specialized )

Bikes : Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT

: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8, Specialized S-Works Shiv TT Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Roval

: Roval Clothing : Castelli

: Castelli Saddles : Specialized

: Specialized Finishing Kit : PRO, Specialized

: PRO, Specialized Computers: Garmin

At the time of writing, everything looks to be staying the same for Soudal-QuickStep Their Specialized / Shimano package has proven successful over many seasons and seems to be a tried and tested combination.

The team will all race on Tarmac SL8 bikes next year and we have spotted a few riders on new 2024 colour scheme bikes online in the last few days.

Specialized provides more than just frames to the team, with riders using its shoes, helmets, tyres and in some cases cockpits as well. Top secret Specialized 'Project Black' prototype equipment is also out in the wild, but Specialized remains tight-lipped on all fronts.

Bikes : Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT)

: Propel Advanced SL, TCR Advanced SL, Trinity (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Cadex

: Cadex Clothing : Alé

: Alé Saddles : Cadex

: Cadex Finishing Kit : Giant

: Giant Computers: Stages

After last year's name change, the Jayco AlUla team's equipment package remains largely the same for the moment. Team colours are still light blue and white and this is the same for the bike's paint scheme. Giant remains the bike sponsor and provides its own Cadex wheels, Dash computers (albeit these are simply Giant-branded Stages Dash computers) and Cadex finishing kit.

Interestingly the Propel and TCR still use an integrated seat mast which isn't something we see on many high-end road bikes anymore. IF the product cycle is anything to go by, we're expecting a new TCR in 2024, so we'll keep our eyes peeled to see if this remains.

Bikes : Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT)

: Scott Addict RC, Plasma (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Wheels : Shimano C36, C50, C60

: Shimano C36, C50, C60 Clothing : Nalini

: Nalini Saddles : Syncros

: Syncros Finishing Kit : Syncros

: Syncros Computers: Wahoo

Almost everything looks set to remain the same at Team DSM for 2024 ahead of their official team launch.

We do know the team will continue to ride Scott bikes until 2025. For this year at least, and likely beyond, that will also be complete with Shimano groupsets and wheels, especially as Team DSM is one of the few teams actually sponsored by Shimano, unlike others who are forced to buy it (or have it supplied by their bike sponsor).

Elsewhere, data will be handled by Wahoo as it has been since 2021. The team's clothing system is interesting, with the kit custom manufactured by Nalini, but in collaboration with DSM with the integration of the material Dyneema.

Bikes : Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT)

: Trek Madone, Emonda, Domane, Speed Concept (TT) Groupset : SRAM Red eTap AXS

: SRAM Red eTap AXS Wheels : Bontrager

: Bontrager Clothing : Santini

: Santini Saddles : Bontrager

: Bontrager Finishing Kit : Bontrager

: Bontrager Computers: Wahoo

Like last year, nothing much has changed at Lidl-Trek for 2024 thus far. The team created waves in the summer after changing names to Lidl - Trek just before the Tour de France.

Mads Pederson's custom-painted Trek Madone almost broke the internet in July too.

We know nothing that suggests the team won't continue on Trek's range of road bikes, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini.

UAE Team Emirates will be riding V4Rs bikes, but with Enve wheels for racing. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Bikes : Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)

: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT) Groupset : Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors

: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed / Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors Wheels : Enve

: Enve Tyres: Continental

Continental Clothing : Gobik

: Gobik Saddles : Prologo

: Prologo Finishing Kit : Colnago

: Colnago Computers: Wahoo

After a period of change where the team changed a lot of componentry and moved away from Campagnolo to Shimano they seem to have found an equipment setup they are happy to keep.

It looks like Pogacar and co will continue on Colnago V4Rs framesets, Dura-Ace groupsets and Enve wheels, complete with Continental tyres. Notably, the team have used Carbon Ti carbon chainrings and disc rotors and look to be doing the same next year from online training pictures.