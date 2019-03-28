Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena TT Hour Record - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena 2019 Hour Record (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 2 of 14 An SRM power meter will measure the effort and Campenaerts will run a 58-63 tooth chainring dependent on conditions (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 3 of 14 Victor Campenaerts will attempt the Hour Record in Mexico City (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 4 of 14 The bike features the same custom geometry as Campenaerts' Ridley Dean Fast time trial bike (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 5 of 14 Campagnlo Ghibli carbon disc wheels are paired with special tubulars from Vittoria (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 6 of 14 The handlebars are custom-moulded for Campenaerts' arms (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 7 of 14 Belgian newspaper Sporza ran a poll to name the bike (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 8 of 14 Ridley is part of the Belgian Cycling Factory group (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 9 of 14 Victor Campenaerts' hashtag adorns the top tube (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 10 of 14 Victor Campenaerts stands with the Ridley Arena (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 11 of 14 The base bars will be used for around 15 seconds at the beginning of the attempt and are 330mm wide (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 12 of 14 Number digits form part of the design (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 13 of 14 The Hour Record attempt sponsors decorate the rear stays (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory) Image 14 of 14 Campenaerts trains on the Ridley Arena (Image credit: Belgian Cycling Factory)

Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) has travelled to Mexico ahead of his attempt on the UCI Hour Record, which will take place on the weekend of April 16-17. The Belgian will try to better Bradley Wiggins' distance of 54.526km that was set nearly four years ago in London.

Campenaerts' Hour Record attempt will be on a Ridley Arena track bike - a track-specific version of the brand's Dean Fast time trial road frameset - with a number of customisations specifically for the record.

At the front end of the bike, the custom base handlebars are just 330mm wide for improved aerodynamics. The extreme narrowness shouldn't cause any handling issues as Ridley says the base bar grips are used for only around 15 seconds at the start of the attempt as Campenearts gets up to the 50km/h+ speed necessary to achieve a new record.

The handlebar extensions have been custom moulded specifically for Campenaerts' forearms to ensure a comfortable and secure fit during the effort, keeping the upper body in the exact aerodynamic position for the whole effort without the risk of moving or slipping.

Ridley says the handlebar extensions were first used by Campenaerts at the world championship elite men's time trial in Innsbruck last year, when he won a bronze medal.

The frame follows Campenaerts' custom geometry of his Ridley Dean Fast time trial model and also features a frame coating dubbed F-Surface Plus, which imitates the surface of a golf ball for improved aerodynamic performance.

Like the Lott -Soudal road bikes, Campenaerts' Hour Record bike will equipped with a Campagnolo drivetrain and full carbon disc Campagnolo Ghibli wheels.

A spokesperson for Belgian Cycling Factory, which owns Ridley and developed the bike, told Cyclingnews that the custom-made chainrings and sprockets were milled specifically for use with a regular Campagnolo road chain.

Belgian ceramic bearings specialist C-Bear provides the bottom bracket bearings for maximum drivetrain efficiency.

A poll by Belgian newspaper Sporza led to the bike being named 'The Flying Moustache' and the name contributes to the custom finish.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena Hour Record bike.

Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena Hour Record full bike specifications

Frameset: Custom Ridley Arena track frameset for Victor Campenaerts' 2019 Hour Record

Front brake: n/a

n/a Rear brake: n/a

n/a Brake/shift levers: n/a

n/a Front derailleur: n/a

n/a Rear derailleur: n/a

n/a Cassette: Track sprocket, from 13-18 tooth

Track sprocket, from 13-18 tooth Chain: Campagnolo Record

Campagnolo Record Crankset: Campagnolo SRM 11-spd, chainrings from 58-63 tooth

Campagnolo SRM 11-spd, chainrings from 58-63 tooth Bottom bracket: C-Bear

Wheelset: Campagnolo Ghibli

Campagnolo Ghibli Tyres: Vittoria tubular

Handlebars: Custom made for Campenaerts' Hour Record

Custom made for Campenaerts' Hour Record Stem: Integrated

Integrated Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon

Look Keo Blade Carbon Seat post: Ridley Arena