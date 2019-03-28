Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena TT Hour Record - Gallery
Completely custom extensions, aero coating on frame and gold tyres
Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Soudal) has travelled to Mexico ahead of his attempt on the UCI Hour Record, which will take place on the weekend of April 16-17. The Belgian will try to better Bradley Wiggins' distance of 54.526km that was set nearly four years ago in London.
Campenaerts' Hour Record attempt will be on a Ridley Arena track bike - a track-specific version of the brand's Dean Fast time trial road frameset - with a number of customisations specifically for the record.
At the front end of the bike, the custom base handlebars are just 330mm wide for improved aerodynamics. The extreme narrowness shouldn't cause any handling issues as Ridley says the base bar grips are used for only around 15 seconds at the start of the attempt as Campenearts gets up to the 50km/h+ speed necessary to achieve a new record.
The handlebar extensions have been custom moulded specifically for Campenaerts' forearms to ensure a comfortable and secure fit during the effort, keeping the upper body in the exact aerodynamic position for the whole effort without the risk of moving or slipping.
Ridley says the handlebar extensions were first used by Campenaerts at the world championship elite men's time trial in Innsbruck last year, when he won a bronze medal.
The frame follows Campenaerts' custom geometry of his Ridley Dean Fast time trial model and also features a frame coating dubbed F-Surface Plus, which imitates the surface of a golf ball for improved aerodynamic performance.
Like the Lott -Soudal road bikes, Campenaerts' Hour Record bike will equipped with a Campagnolo drivetrain and full carbon disc Campagnolo Ghibli wheels.
A spokesperson for Belgian Cycling Factory, which owns Ridley and developed the bike, told Cyclingnews that the custom-made chainrings and sprockets were milled specifically for use with a regular Campagnolo road chain.
Belgian ceramic bearings specialist C-Bear provides the bottom bracket bearings for maximum drivetrain efficiency.
A poll by Belgian newspaper Sporza led to the bike being named 'The Flying Moustache' and the name contributes to the custom finish.
Victor Campenaerts' Ridley Arena Hour Record full bike specifications
- Frameset: Custom Ridley Arena track frameset for Victor Campenaerts' 2019 Hour Record
- Front brake: n/a
- Rear brake: n/a
- Brake/shift levers: n/a
- Front derailleur: n/a
- Rear derailleur: n/a
- Cassette: Track sprocket, from 13-18 tooth
- Chain: Campagnolo Record
- Crankset: Campagnolo SRM 11-spd, chainrings from 58-63 tooth
- Bottom bracket: C-Bear
- Wheelset: Campagnolo Ghibli
- Tyres: Vittoria tubular
- Handlebars: Custom made for Campenaerts' Hour Record
- Stem: Integrated
- Pedals: Look Keo Blade Carbon
- Seat post: Ridley Arena
- Bottle cages: n/a
- Computer: n/a
- Other accessories: n/a
