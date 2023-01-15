Caleb Ewan's bike: What is the Australian sprinter riding this season?

Hailing from New South Wales, Caleb Ewan is one of Australia's all-time most accomplished sprinters. In fact, with stages at the Tour de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a España, as well as the one-day classic Milan-San Remo and a bucketload of others, you'd be hard-pressed to keep him off a list of the best worldwide.

Ewan started out his professional life with the Aussie WorldTour team Orica GreenEdge in 2014, better known in 2023 as Jayco AlUla.

He currently rides for Lotto-Dstny, the Belgian ProTeam outfit formerly known as Lotto Soudal, a team he's called home since joining in 2019.

2023 marks Ewan's first season outside the WorldTour since that debut season, after his team was relegated from the WorldTour at the end of the 2022 season following the controversial implementation of the UCI Points system.

He's already back to winning ways, though, having sped to victory at the Tour Down Under warm-up criterium, the Schwalbe Classic, this weekend.

What is Caleb Ewan's bike for 2023?

Caleb Ewan's bike for 2023, the Ridley Noah Fast Disc, complete with the 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

For 2023, Ewan’s bike will come courtesy of Belgian brand Ridley, and in most cases he will ride the brand‘s aero bike, the Noah Fast.

Despite losing Soudal as a sponsor – who incidentally moved to the other side of Belgian pro cycling to form Soudal-QuickStep – the team retains its partnership with bike sponsor Ridley, and it’s their Noah Fast that Caleb Ewan has preferred ever since he joined.

There have been various component swaps, but the bike itself has remained unchanged in his entire tenure at the team.

What size is Caleb Ewan's bike?

At 5ft 5in tall, Caleb Ewan is one of the peloton's shorter riders, and as such his bike is among the smallest of the bunch.

At face value, his 2023 bike looks exactly like the size XS he rode in 2022, 2021 and 2020, but given we're total nerds here at Cyclingnews, we've spotted a few minute differences that suggest he's changed size in recent years.

Top: Ewan's 2023 bike. Bottom: Ewan's 2020 bike. Let's play spot the difference (Image credit: Courtesy)

Given the tighter angle at the head tube, the shorter seat tube, extra seatpost showing and lower seat stays, we believe Ewan has actually gone for a smaller frame in 2023 than he did before.

In 2020 he was riding a size XS, so we believe he's now aboard the smallest model in the Ridley lineup, an XXS.

We first thought it might be a new model with small iterative updates over the last, but this 'RID-021-RD' is the same frame code as registered in 2018 (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

With that said, a typical rider of Ewan's height would be recommended a size S by Ridley, but as is common among professionals, he has sized down.

Ewan is famed for his low, aggressive aerodynamic sprinting position, and the smaller frame – paired with a long stem, which in 2023 looks even more aggressive than before – helps him achieve this. The added benefit of being lighter in weight won't see him complaining either.

How much does Caleb Ewan's bike weigh?

The Noah Fast is a disc brake equipped aero bike first launched in 2018, and as a result, it's not going to be a featherweight, but the size XXS frame will certainly help. We didn't have scales to hand when weighing his 2023 bike, but we did when we caught up with his bike in 2020 (gallery further below). That bike weighed in at 7.6kg with pedals and bottle cages.

Given the frame is (mostly) the same, and the weight of wheels and the spec is largely of a similar level, we think it's safe to assume the weight is similar today.

Caleb Ewan's Ridley Noah Fast: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Michael Matthews' Giant Propel Advanced SL: Specifications Frame Ridley Noah Fast Disc - XXS Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed Brakes Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc Wheelset DT Swiss Arc 1100 DiCut Tyres Vittoria Corsa TLR Graphene 2.0 tubeless Handlebar Ridley Kanzo integrated cockpit Stem Ridley Kanzo integrated cockpit Chainset Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P - 54/40T - 170MM Power meter Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Saddle Selle Italia Flite Bottle cages Tacx Ciro Bar tape Lizard Skins Computer Garmin

A history of Caleb Ewan's bikes

Here we’ll take a deeper dive into the Aussie sprinter’s bikes from this year and seasons past pulled from the Cyclingnews archives.

In Ewan’s case, we have galleries of his bikes going all the way back to January 2014, when he was just a 19-year-old ”new name”.

Caleb Ewan's 2023 Ridley Noah Fast Disc bike: Gallery

Cyclingnews is on the ground at the Tour Down Under ahead of the 2023 WorldTour season opener, and we got up close with the Aussie sprinter's 2023 bike before the racing began.

His bike is fitted with a bling gold chain... because why not? (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Interestingly, the 'M' like shaping of the seat stays has changed since 2020 too, becoming more angular and perhaps offering a little more tyre clearance (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

This cockpit is marked up as Deda Elementi, but it looks suspiciously like the Ridley Kanzo Fast cockpit that comes stock on many of its bikes (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

For the training days ahead of Tour Down Under, where the going is presumably flat, Ewan was using DT Swiss's deepest road wheels, the Arc 1100 80mm (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

The gold chain in question is from KMC, rather than a groupset-matching Shimano (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Cema, the company whose logo sits on the chainstay there, is a maker of ceramic bearings, so it's safe to assume that's what you'd find if you took apart that bottom bracket (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

As per these logos, Vittoria provides the tyres and DT Swiss the wheels (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Interestingly despite this logo, 4iiii doesn't supply the power meter. That comes courtesy of Shimano's Dura-Ace R9200-P chainset (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Proof, should you not trust me... and the cranks are 170mm in length (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Also courtesy of Shimano's top-tier groupset are the Dura-Ace hydraulic brakes (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

This isn't in case the Aussie forgets his name, it's so he - and mechanics - quickly know whose bike it is. (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Probably the only part of this bike most of us can afford to replicate: the Tacx Ciro bottle cages (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

As denoted by the number 2, this is technically Caleb Ewan's spare bike, but having seen them both, we can say they're both exactly the same for 2023 (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

You can see here on the inside of Ewan's handlebars, he's got Shimano 'Satellite' sprint shifters for easier gear shift while sprinting (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Despite what looks like an extremely short head tube courtesy of the super-small frame, Ewan is running around 15mm of spacers beneath his stem (Image credit: The Peloton Brief: Laura Fletcher)

Caleb Ewan's 2020 Ridley Noah Fast Disc bike: Gallery

Like in 2023, we were on the ground in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under in 2020 too, and again, we spent some time with Caleb Ewan's bike for the season. That year he went on to win the Schwalbe Classic Criterium on the night before the race, as well as two stages.

As we've already aluded to, his bike for that season was same-same-but-very-different. It was the same Ridley Noah Fast Disc, but in what looks like a bigger size, with Campagnolo, SRM and tubular tyres. This was the team's first season committed to disc brakes (although they did break that rule on a few hillier stages during that year's Tour de France).

Caleb Ewan's bike in 2020 was also a Ridley Noah Fast Disc (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Most of the team used red bikes for the season, but Ridley allowed Ewan, John Degenkolb, Philippe Gilbert, and Tim Wellens to design their own colours for the season. Only Ewan and Degenkolb - see his Ridley here - managed to take advantage before the calendar was shut down due to Covid.

Ewan kept things boring understated with this black-and-white colour scheme.

Now this is a Deda Elementi cockpit; the Superzero bar and 140mm stem, which routes the cables entirely internally. Out front is an SRM PC8 computer. (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Campagnolo was on shift in 2020. Ceramic bearings were being used but from C-Bear instead of Cema (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Paired with the Campag groupset and SRM PC8 computer was an SRM power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Also courtesy of Campagnolo were his Bora One wheels, with Vittoria Corsa tubular tyres (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Caleb Ewan's 2019 Ridley Noah Fast: Gallery

Head back in time another 12 months and you get... more Ridley Noah Fasts.

But! Remember rim brakes?

That's right. Caleb Ewan's bike for the 2019 season was a rim brake equipped Noah Fast. Like the 2020 bike, it was equipped with Campagnolo. In these photos shot here in December 2018 show the groupset in its older 11-speed Super Record EPS guise, but if memory serves, by the time racing began he was using the then-unreleased 12-speed version.

The long and low position remains a theme throughout this feature... you'll have to get used to it (Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)

And from here onwards, expect to see nothing but tubular tyres. Here in 2020, you're looking at Vittoria tubs glued to Campagnolo wheels (Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)

We're so used to seeing (or not seeing) cables routed through the headset nowadays that this approach almost looks odd. I can't say I don't like it though... I bet it's easier to work on (Image credit: Facepeeters Photography)

Caleb Ewan's 2018 Scott Foil: Gallery

You need to go back another year to get to the last time Ewan raced on something that wasn't a Ridley. Enter the Scott Foil, the aero bike with one-piece integrated cockpit but external cables, a Shimano R9150 groupset, a Shimano-SRM power meter, Shimano wheels and Continental tubs.

This marks Ewan's final season with the Australian outfit known at the time as Mitchelton-Scott.

This was the best-looking Shimano chainset, I'll take no arguments (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

For that season, the Syncros RR1.0 SL handlebar/stem combination was given a special finish complete with Ewan's name. However, given Di2 junction boxes were still being fitted to the underside of the stem at this point, half of his name has been hidden by the strap for the mounting bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)

Rim brakes underneath the bottom bracket: aero, pretty cool, but a pain to set up (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Mitchelton-Scott ran Continental Competition Pro LTD ALX tubular tyres that year - not unlike half the rest of the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch/Immediate Media)

Caleb Ewan's 2017 Scott Foil: Gallery

Go back another year and even though the team name was different, you get much the same bike. The team was known as Orica-Scott, and the bike is the same Scott Foil in the same colour scheme, but with slightly older Shimano wheels; the C50, tubs of course.

Shimano had already launched the R9100-series Dura-Ace, but due delivery timings and the logistical difficulty of getting 30-plus bikes to Adelaide, Ewan and his Tour Down Under teammates were forced to use the older R9000 series - the last of Dura-Ace's silver era.

The SRM-Shimano chainset was there, and the Syncros one-piece bar-stem that should have been fitted was delivered in the wrong size, so they were forced to adapt.

Ewan was aboard a 51cm (XXS) frame in 2017 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Due to a miscommunication, the Syncros integrated bar/stem combos were delivered in the wrong size. So for the time being, the team ran Syncros Alloy bars and stems (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

At the time, the new Dura-Ace Di2 groupsets - which were launched six months prior, had only just arrived at their European Service Course. As a result, given the bikes for Tour Down Under had to be prepared and shipped well in advance of the race, the team was riding the old groupset (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Caleb Ewan's 2014 Scott Foil: Gallery

Going back even further, this time to 2014, and although he's aboard a Scott Foil, there's not a lot to compare between this and 2017. Ok, so the tiny frame and low position is still a feature, and it's still a Shimano groupset with Shimano tubular wheels, but everything is from a previous model series, including Dura-Ace 7900.

Caleb Ewan's bike in 2014, when he was just 19 years old. (Image credit: David Rome)

This very gallery, written by Dave Rome for Cyclingnews (and BikeRadar, since the two were at this point connected entities), opened with the following sentence: "Caleb Ewan may be a new name to many, but he won't be for long."

You weren't wrong, Dave. At just 19 years of age, Ewan had just ridden to victory at both the U23 Aussie road and crit champs, before finishing 3rd behind only Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel at the People's Choice Criterium - the race that opens the Tour Down Under week of racing.

The bike, nominally an aero bike, was well equipped for its time, albeit used the shallower 35mm wheels which had already been superseded with faster and deeper options.

It uses a Pro bar and stem and Prologo tape (Image credit: David Rome)