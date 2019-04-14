Johan Museeuw's custom painted S-Works Tarmac Disc - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 The Lion of Flanders has a roaring lion on the head tube of the frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 15 A closer look at the fork detailing (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 15 The derailleurs and levers are the newer Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 15 Museeuw runs a Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 series crankset with 52/36 chainrings and a 4iiii power meter (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 15 Cobbles and torn graphics in world championship rainbow colours celebrate the Belgian's biggest victories (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 15 Johan Museeuw's custom S-Works Tarmac Disc (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 15 A CeramicSpeed bottom bracket is also installed on the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 15 The Tarmac runs Roval CL50 wheels and disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 15 Museeuw's biggest victories are 'chalked' onto his top tube (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 15 Museeuw had been leading a group of tourists over the Paris-Roubaix cobbles, finishing in the famous velodrome (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 15 A faint S of Specialized sits on the head tube between the two roaring lions (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 15 A look at Museeuw's cockpit setup (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 15 The former world champion runs the popular Specialized Power saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 15 Museeuw's signature sits on the seat tube and top tube junction (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 15 Specialized Roubaix Pro Gripton tyres look to have coped with the cobbles (Image credit: Josh Evans)

It has been 15 years since Johan Museeuw – The Lion of Flanders – retired from the sport, but the Belgian still regularly rides his bike, leading tourist rides or simply joining current professionals for training.

Museeuw won three Tours of Flanders, three Paris-Roubaix titles and a world championships road race during his career, and has a reputation as one of the all-time greats of the cobbled Classics.

Several of Museeuw's victories were in the famous Mapei colours and racing on Colnago framesets. Museeuw is now loosely affiliated with Specialized through his bike touring company and his continued his association with the Deceuninck-QuickStep set-up.

In the lead-up to the 2019 Paris-Roubaix, Museeuw rode to the velodrome aboard a custom-painted S-Works Tarmac Disc, paying homage to his biggest victories and his iconic nickname.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Johan Museeuw's S-Works Tarmac Disc.

Johan Museeuw's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc in custom colours for Johan Museeuw

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 160mm rotors

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 160mm rotors Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 140mm rotors

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 140mm rotors Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with 4iiii power meter, 52/36 chainrings

Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with 4iiii power meter, 52/36 chainrings Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed