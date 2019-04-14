Johan Museeuw's custom painted S-Works Tarmac Disc - Gallery
Three-time Paris-Roubaix winner's personal bike
It has been 15 years since Johan Museeuw – The Lion of Flanders – retired from the sport, but the Belgian still regularly rides his bike, leading tourist rides or simply joining current professionals for training.
Museeuw won three Tours of Flanders, three Paris-Roubaix titles and a world championships road race during his career, and has a reputation as one of the all-time greats of the cobbled Classics.
Several of Museeuw's victories were in the famous Mapei colours and racing on Colnago framesets. Museeuw is now loosely affiliated with Specialized through his bike touring company and his continued his association with the Deceuninck-QuickStep set-up.
In the lead-up to the 2019 Paris-Roubaix, Museeuw rode to the velodrome aboard a custom-painted S-Works Tarmac Disc, paying homage to his biggest victories and his iconic nickname.
Johan Museeuw's Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc full bike specifications
- Frameset: Specialized S-Works Tarmac Disc in custom colours for Johan Museeuw
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 160mm rotors
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 140mm rotors
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 with 4iiii power meter, 52/36 chainrings
- Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
- Wheelset: Roval CL 50
- Tyres: Specialized Roubaix Pro Gripton
