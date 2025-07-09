I'm a data nerd and bike tech expert, and these are the best heart rate monitor deals available today

With my years of hands-on experience using the best heart rate monitors on the market, here are the ones I'd buy in the Prime Day sales

With optical sensors built into smartwatches or health-tracking wrist straps, dedicated forearm bands and ECG-style chest straps, it can be hard to know where to look when trying to find the best heart rate monitors.

Luckily, I've tried them all, and then some.

Wahoo Trackr
Rechargeable
Save 15%
Wahoo Trackr: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Amazon

While not the biggest monetary saving, the Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor makes my list based on the rechargeable battery inside. Whereas most rely on a CR2032 coin cell, which needs replacing every 6-12 months, the Trackr just needs plugging in every hundred-or-so hours. The cost saving of this isn't massive, but it does avoid the inevitable realisation that you're about to head out for a ride, it's died, and you don't have any spare batteries. A quick recharge solves that. It also prevents used-up batteries from heading into landfills, which is a nice added bonus.

From a functional point of view, it works like any other basic heart rate monitor. There aren't too many added features like music control or running metric analysis, but it will monitor your heart rate variability, should you find that valuable.

Overall, the Polar H10 is more accurate, the Polar H9 is a better price, and the Garmin HRM Pro offers more features, but its ability to be recharged gives it a unique selling point.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Bells and whistles
Save 10%
Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129.99 now $117.57 at Amazon

Another modest discount, but the Garmin HRM Pro Plus offers the longest list of features, so if you're a data nerd like me, this might be one to buy.

It will store data locally when used in the pool or if it's out of range of your bike computer. When paired with one of Garmin's smartwatches, too, it offers running dynamics such as stride length and vertical oscillation.

Be careful not to just get sucked in by these features though. Even with the discount, it's the most expensive chest strap heart rate monitor here, and if you only use the basic heart rate functionality, you could get that at a cheaper price.

Polar H10
Most accurate
Save 27%
Polar H10: was $104.95 now $76.19 at Amazon

The H10 chest strap uses three electrodes, instead of the usual two, meaning more accuracy and quicker response to changes.

Admittedly, the accuracy of the others above is in no way bad, so don't worry if you're more interested in those. However, I prefer the H10 based on its easy adjustment and seriously comfy material.

Wahoo Tickr Fit
Forearm strap
Save 15%
Wahoo Tickr Fit: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon

The Tickr Fit is an optical heart rate monitor that straps around your forearm, removing any constrictive straps from around your chest. Otherwise, it offers the same end result of letting you track your heart rate and broadcasting it via Bluetooth or ANT+ to your bike computer, phone or watch.

For a breakdown of how forearm straps work and their pros and cons, head to the bottom of this page.

Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription)
24/7 measurement
Save 15%
Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription): was $199 now $169 at Amazon

Whoop does things differently. Rather than solely tracking your heart rate during exercise, it lets you monitor it 24/7. You don't even remove it to charge it.

It will track your heart rate, HRV, and other metrics such as skin temperature to quantify how well recovered you are each morning, which in turn gives you a gauge on when to take a rest day or when you might be able to push your training harder.

I used the older Whoop 4.0 for around three years, through periods of intense training, a bout of Covid, and even a couple of drunken nights out. Check out my Whoop 4 review to see what that looks like.

Garmin HRM Dual
Budget
Save 18%
Garmin HRM Dual: was £59.99 now £49 at Amazon

The Garmin HRM Dual has been around for years, and although the list of features is incredibly short, the basic job of tracking your heart rate and broadcasting it to a phone or computer is performed excellently. The battery life is also brilliant, at close to 1000 hours. If you're looking for a high-quality heart rate monitor with basic functionality and a relatively affordable price, then this is the one to go for.

Wahoo Trackr
Rechargeable
Save 24%
Wahoo Trackr: was £89.99 now £67.99 at Amazon

The Wahoo Trackr is a relatively basic heart rate monitor, but it does one thing differently from the rest. Whereas other chest straps need replacement batteries every so often, the Trackr can simply be plugged in and recharged.

Of course, battery swaps aren't needed very often - the HRM Dual above will be every three years if you ride an hour a day every day - but if you want to avoid the inevitable realisation that it's died and you haven't got a replacement battery, then this is a good option.

Wahoo Tickr Fit
Forearm strap
Save 25%
Wahoo Tickr Fit: was £64.99 now £48.44 at Amazon

The biggest complaint about chest straps is that they can feel restrictive. If you feel that might be a concern for you, then the Tickr Fit is the best heart rate monitor deal available in the UK this week for a forearm-based optical sensor.

Functionally, it offers much the same end result of monitoring your heart rate and pushing that info to your bike computer or phone.

Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription)
24/7 measurement
Save 10%
Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription): was £169 now £152 at Amazon

Whereas the heart rate monitors above focus on in-activity tracking, Whoop is designed to be worn 24/7, and the real value comes in the form of its in-depth recovery algorithms built into its app.

It tracks your heart rate, HRV, and other metrics such as skin temperature to quantify how well recovered you are each morning, which in turn gives you a gauge on when to take a rest day or when you might be able to push your training harder.

I used the older Whoop 4.0 for around three years, through periods of intense training, a bout of Covid, and even a couple of drunken nights out. Check out my Whoop 4 review to see what that looks like.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

