With optical sensors built into smartwatches or health-tracking wrist straps, dedicated forearm bands and ECG-style chest straps, it can be hard to know where to look when trying to find the best heart rate monitors.

Luckily, I've tried them all, and then some.

When it comes to cycling, I am a data nerd. No matter whether it's heart rate, blood glucose, sweat rate or core temperature, if there's a sensor that lets me track it, you can be sure I've tracked it.

Yet, while most sensors have their five minutes of fame (anyone remember Supersapiens?), only a few stick around long enough - and remain useful enough - to become widely accepted by people who aren't so invested in metrics as me.

The most prevalent example is the heart rate monitor.

Since its inception in 1977, the wireless EKG has grown to become the first sensor that many cyclists will buy. If you own a smartwatch from Apple or Garmin, there's a good chance you're already wearing one while reading this.

But when it comes to exercising, what is the best?

Our heart rate monitors buying guide primarily focuses on the needs of cyclists, and as such, the majority of the recommendations are the chest strap monitors, which are generally more accurate than the optical wrist or forearm sensors.

But this Prime Day, there are deals on all types, and below, I've rounded them up, alongside some guidance on who might find them useful.

I've also run through the pros and cons of each of the three main types of heart rate monitor at the bottom, if you need any extra guidance.

Best heart rate monitors in the Prime Day sales (USA)

Rechargeable Save 15% Wahoo Trackr: was $89.99 now $76.49 at Amazon While not the biggest monetary saving, the Wahoo Trackr heart rate monitor makes my list based on the rechargeable battery inside. Whereas most rely on a CR2032 coin cell, which needs replacing every 6-12 months, the Trackr just needs plugging in every hundred-or-so hours. The cost saving of this isn't massive, but it does avoid the inevitable realisation that you're about to head out for a ride, it's died, and you don't have any spare batteries. A quick recharge solves that. It also prevents used-up batteries from heading into landfills, which is a nice added bonus. From a functional point of view, it works like any other basic heart rate monitor. There aren't too many added features like music control or running metric analysis, but it will monitor your heart rate variability, should you find that valuable. Overall, the Polar H10 is more accurate, the Polar H9 is a better price, and the Garmin HRM Pro offers more features, but its ability to be recharged gives it a unique selling point.

Bells and whistles Save 10% Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129.99 now $117.57 at Amazon Another modest discount, but the Garmin HRM Pro Plus offers the longest list of features, so if you're a data nerd like me, this might be one to buy. It will store data locally when used in the pool or if it's out of range of your bike computer. When paired with one of Garmin's smartwatches, too, it offers running dynamics such as stride length and vertical oscillation. Be careful not to just get sucked in by these features though. Even with the discount, it's the most expensive chest strap heart rate monitor here, and if you only use the basic heart rate functionality, you could get that at a cheaper price.

Most accurate Save 27% Polar H10: was $104.95 now $76.19 at Amazon The H10 chest strap uses three electrodes, instead of the usual two, meaning more accuracy and quicker response to changes. Admittedly, the accuracy of the others above is in no way bad, so don't worry if you're more interested in those. However, I prefer the H10 based on its easy adjustment and seriously comfy material.

Forearm strap Save 15% Wahoo Tickr Fit: was $79.99 now $67.99 at Amazon The Tickr Fit is an optical heart rate monitor that straps around your forearm, removing any constrictive straps from around your chest. Otherwise, it offers the same end result of letting you track your heart rate and broadcasting it via Bluetooth or ANT+ to your bike computer, phone or watch. For a breakdown of how forearm straps work and their pros and cons, head to the bottom of this page.

24/7 measurement Save 15% Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription): was $199 now $169 at Amazon Whoop does things differently. Rather than solely tracking your heart rate during exercise, it lets you monitor it 24/7. You don't even remove it to charge it. It will track your heart rate, HRV, and other metrics such as skin temperature to quantify how well recovered you are each morning, which in turn gives you a gauge on when to take a rest day or when you might be able to push your training harder. I used the older Whoop 4.0 for around three years, through periods of intense training, a bout of Covid, and even a couple of drunken nights out. Check out my Whoop 4 review to see what that looks like.

Best heart rate monitors in the Prime Day sales (UK)

Budget Save 18% Garmin HRM Dual: was £59.99 now £49 at Amazon The Garmin HRM Dual has been around for years, and although the list of features is incredibly short, the basic job of tracking your heart rate and broadcasting it to a phone or computer is performed excellently. The battery life is also brilliant, at close to 1000 hours. If you're looking for a high-quality heart rate monitor with basic functionality and a relatively affordable price, then this is the one to go for.

Rechargeable Save 24% Wahoo Trackr: was £89.99 now £67.99 at Amazon The Wahoo Trackr is a relatively basic heart rate monitor, but it does one thing differently from the rest. Whereas other chest straps need replacement batteries every so often, the Trackr can simply be plugged in and recharged. Of course, battery swaps aren't needed very often - the HRM Dual above will be every three years if you ride an hour a day every day - but if you want to avoid the inevitable realisation that it's died and you haven't got a replacement battery, then this is a good option.

Forearm strap Save 25% Wahoo Tickr Fit: was £64.99 now £48.44 at Amazon The biggest complaint about chest straps is that they can feel restrictive. If you feel that might be a concern for you, then the Tickr Fit is the best heart rate monitor deal available in the UK this week for a forearm-based optical sensor. Functionally, it offers much the same end result of monitoring your heart rate and pushing that info to your bike computer or phone.

24/7 measurement Save 10% Whoop One fitness tracker (12m subscription): was £169 now £152 at Amazon Whereas the heart rate monitors above focus on in-activity tracking, Whoop is designed to be worn 24/7, and the real value comes in the form of its in-depth recovery algorithms built into its app. It tracks your heart rate, HRV, and other metrics such as skin temperature to quantify how well recovered you are each morning, which in turn gives you a gauge on when to take a rest day or when you might be able to push your training harder. I used the older Whoop 4.0 for around three years, through periods of intense training, a bout of Covid, and even a couple of drunken nights out. Check out my Whoop 4 review to see what that looks like.

Best heart rate monitors: Chest vs wrist vs forearm

Chest straps

A chest strap heart rate monitor detects the electrical signals generated by your heart when it beats. With a lightly elasticated fabric strap, it features electrodes (usually two, but the Polar H10 has three) across the chest to pick up these signals and transmits the data via Bluetooth or ANT+ to a watch, phone, or cycling computer, where it can be displayed or stored for later viewing.

They're the best heart rate monitors if you want maximum accuracy. This makes them especially useful during high-intensity training or structured workouts where the ability to quickly read jumps in heart rate is useful. It's also key for pacing longer efforts, when knowing which HR zone you're in is important.

Some people find them a little restrictive and uncomfortable, but the vast majority of athletes forget it's even there after a few minutes.

They're also not so good for wearing 24/7, given they don't store data locally. If you want to track your heart rate for health and recovery reasons, a smartwatch or something like a Whoop strap or an Oura ring is likely a better choice.

✅ Pros:

- Most accurate, thanks to electrocardiogram tech.

- Great for cyclists, as they're unobtrusive and hidden from the elements.

❌ Cons:

- Can be less comfortable than wristbands

- Rarely store data locally, and need a computer or smartphone connection. Not ideal for 24/7 tracking.

Optical wrist bands

Wrist-based heart rate monitors use optical sensors to measure your pulse through the skin, via a technology called Photoplethysmography (PPG). This typically uses green LED lights and photodiodes to detect blood flow changes, which are counted, in turn providing your 'beats per minute' heart rate.

Most often found integrated into smartwatches and fitness trackers like Whoop or Fitbit, they offer the convenience of all-day comfort and continuous tracking without the need for extra equipment.

Their main downside, although by no means debilitating, is that accuracy can be affected by movement, skin tone, fit, and exercise intensity.

If you need immediate, hyper-accurate tracking during intense workouts, a chest strap will work better, but for simply tracking the approximate effort of a workout, average heart rate, and overnight recovery, it'll be more than suitable.

More than anything, they provide a hassle-free way to monitor health and exercise without having to remember extra gear. I'm a forgetful chap, and as such, I often find myself pairing my Whoop strap or my Apple watch to my bike computer, simply because I'd forgotten to put the chest strap on before heading out for a ride.

✅ Pros:

- Comfortable, wearable 24/7.

- Includes other metrics (steps, sleep, GPS, etc.)

❌ Cons:

- Less accurate, especially during intense activity.

- Often worse battery than a chest strap.

Optical forearm straps

Like wrist straps, forearm-based optical heart rate monitors also measure your heart rate using PPG.

They shine light into your skin and detect changes in blood flow with each heartbeat, cleverly counting them to quantify your heart rate.

Unsurprisingly, given their title, they're worn on the forearm.

While a PPG heart rate monitor isn't as precise as a chest strap during intense or erratic exercise, forearm sensors are a compromise between comfort and accuracy.

They often outperform wrist-based sensors, especially during erratic movement. Being a fleshier part of the body, your forearm offers a more secure fit, whereas a skinnier, bonier wrist can mean the sensor moves around a little more. Your forearm is less affected by vibration through the handlebars from riding on rough roads, too.

Their main downside is that, like chest straps, they tend to rely on connection to a third-party device to record data, rather than housing it locally for upload later, like a smartwatch or a Whoop strap.

✅ Pros:

- More accurate than wrist watches.

- Less restrictive than chest straps.

❌ Cons:

- May not track as many other health metrics as a watch or a high-end chest strap.